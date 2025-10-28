Sketchy Boyz Watch Club Podcast

Powered by RND
  • Episode 5: The History of the Rolex Sea-Dweller with Perezcope
    I sit down with my good friend Jose of Perezcope once again. This time, Jose takes us on a deep dive (no pun intended) into the illustrious history of the Rolex Sea-Dweller. If you enjoyed my previous exposé episodes surrounding Panerai (both past and present) then you will definitely want to give this episode a listen! Sit back, relax with a cold drink and enjoy! Links to Jose's site and socials: https://www.instagram.com/perezcope/ https://perezcope.com/If you or someone you know wants to be on the show or if you have any questions or feedback please contact me at: https://www.instagram.com/sketchyboyzwatchclub/?hl=enor  e-mail: [email protected]   - Stay Sketchy
  • Episode 4: CIA Black Ops with Ric Prado
    For today's episode I sit down with one of the greatest shadow warriors of our time: Ric Prado. We discuss Ric's career with the CIA and of course watches. Here is an excerpt from Ric's Bio:"Enrique "Ric" Prado is a paramilitary, counter-terrorism, and special/clandestine operations specialist, with a focus on international training operations and programs. Mr. Prado is a twenty-four year veteran of the Central Intelligence Agency where he served as an Operations Officer in six overseas posts. He was Deputy Chief of Station and "Plank Owner" of the original Bin Ladin Task Force/Issues Station under Senior Analyst, Michael Scheuer, as well as Chief of Station in a hostile Muslim country. He also served as Chief of Operations in the CIA's Counterterrorist Center (CTC) during the September 11th attacks, where Mr. Prado helped coordinate CIA/CTC's special operations (SPECOPS) activities with the National Security Council and FBI, as well as with elite U.S. military representatives from Delta Force and SEAL-Team Six, then detailed to CTC/CIA. He retired as Senior Intel Service-2 (SIS-2, Major General equivalent at CIA)."To find out more about Ric or to purchase his terrific book "Black Ops" check out the links below:Ric's Website: https://ricprado.com/Ric's Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/prado_ric/If you or someone you know wants to be on the show or if you have any questions or feedback please contact me at: https://www.instagram.com/sketchyboyzwatchclub/?hl=enor  e-mail: [email protected]   - Stay Sketchy
  • Episode 3: The Important and Impressive Work of Project Recover
    Today, I sit down with the President and CEO of Project Recover: Derek Abbey.Project Recover is a collaborative effort to enlist 21st-century science and technology in a quest to find and repatriate Americans Missing In Action (MIA) since World War II in order to provide recognition and closure for families and the Nation.Derek Abbey attended flight school in Pensacola FL and graduated as a Naval Flight Officer. He was then sent to the F/A-18 Hornet Fleet Replacement Squadron at MCAS Miramar where he earned his designation as an F/A-18 Weapons Systems Officer.After an extended and successful tour in the Hornet, Derek left flight operations to become a Plank Owner (original member) at Marine Corps Special Operations Command as the Air Officer for the 1st Marine Special Operations Battalion, now 1st Raider Battalion. On August 05, 2023 there will be a fundraiser for Project Recover called Heroes of the Deep in Rawlings, Virginia. The Event will be sponsored by MK II and Tornek - Rayville. For more information, check out Heroes of the Deep on Instagram!Project Recover Website: https://www.projectrecover.org/Project Recover Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/projectrecover/If you or someone you know wants to be on the show or if you have any questions or feedback please contact me at: https://www.instagram.com/sketchyboyzwatchclub/?hl=enor  e-mail: [email protected]   - Stay Sketchy
  • Episode 2: Cobras, Apaches, Watches and the War on Terror
    Today, I sit down with a man worthy of everyone's respect: Rob Purdy. Rob is an ex-Cobra and Apache attack helicopter pilot, current air ambulance pilot and a huge watch geek like the rest of us. The stories and experiences he shares with us in this episode are like no other. I highly recommend you listen to this episode if you are a fan of my military/first responder content.Rob's Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/purdy302/If you or someone you know wants to be on the show or if you have any questions or feedback please contact me at: https://www.instagram.com/sketchyboyzwatchclub/?hl=en or email: [email protected] Stay Sketchy
  • Episode 1: The CIA with JR Seeger
    Today, I sit down with JR Seeger. JR is a former archeologist, paratrooper, CIA Senior Case Officer and current watch enthusiast and author. We discuss his career path, training, and the mission his is best known for in popular media. We discuss his role as Team Alpha leader of the CIA's team that entered Afghanistan following the events of 9\11 and what occurred on that mission. Additionally, we discuss JR's love of watches and the novels that he authors.Links:JR's Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mike4_author/JR's Books: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=jr+seeger&crid=2L8UNHXPT7J9O&sprefix=jr+see%2Caps%2C135&ref=nb_sb_noss_2JR's articles:https://www.watchesofespionage.com/blogs/woe-dispatch/first-in-the-role-watches-played-in-the-early-days-of-the-cias-war-in-afghanistanhttps://www.watchesofespionage.com/blogs/woe-dispatch/watches-for-the-cia-case-officerhttps://spyscape.com/article/two-vital-wwii-spy-tools-seen-through-the-eyes-of-aformer-cia-officerhttps://www.cia.gov/resources/csi/studies-in-intelligence/volume-59-no-4/learning-from-world-war-ii-special-operations/To learn more about the CIA mission into Afghanistan following 9/11 and JR's role in it, I recommend this novel:https://www.amazon.com/First-Casualty-Untold-Mission-Avenge/dp/B09CZDMZF5/ref=sr_1_1?crid=129XRJ1DNVOJ&keywords=first+causality&qid=1687294985&sprefix=first+caus%2Caps%2C187&sr=8-1If you or someone you know wants to be on the show or if you have any questions or feedback please contact me at: https://www.instagram.com/sketchyboyzwatchclub/?hl=enor  e-mail: [email protected]   - Stay Sketchy
About Sketchy Boyz Watch Club Podcast

The Sketchy Boyz Watch Club Podcast features warriors from across the worlds of military, law enforcement and espionage and, of course, watches. This is a podcast for those whom timekeeping can mean the difference between life and death. The SBWC podcast features reuploaded from the much beloved Rico's Watches Podcast as well as new content (coming soon).
