Sketchy Boyz Watch Club Podcast

For today's episode I sit down with one of the greatest shadow warriors of our time: Ric Prado. We discuss Ric's career with the CIA and of course watches. Here is an excerpt from Ric's Bio:"Enrique "Ric" Prado is a paramilitary, counter-terrorism, and special/clandestine operations specialist, with a focus on international training operations and programs. Mr. Prado is a twenty-four year veteran of the Central Intelligence Agency where he served as an Operations Officer in six overseas posts. He was Deputy Chief of Station and "Plank Owner" of the original Bin Ladin Task Force/Issues Station under Senior Analyst, Michael Scheuer, as well as Chief of Station in a hostile Muslim country. He also served as Chief of Operations in the CIA's Counterterrorist Center (CTC) during the September 11th attacks, where Mr. Prado helped coordinate CIA/CTC's special operations (SPECOPS) activities with the National Security Council and FBI, as well as with elite U.S. military representatives from Delta Force and SEAL-Team Six, then detailed to CTC/CIA. He retired as Senior Intel Service-2 (SIS-2, Major General equivalent at CIA)."To find out more about Ric or to purchase his terrific book "Black Ops" check out the links below:Ric's Website: https://ricprado.com/Ric's Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/prado_ric/If you or someone you know wants to be on the show or if you have any questions or feedback please contact me at: https://www.instagram.com/sketchyboyzwatchclub/?hl=enor e-mail: [email protected]
