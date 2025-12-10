In this Episode, Hailey opens up about finances and money. Her childhood, jobIn this Episode, Hailey opens up about finances and money. Her childhood, jobs she has had, how she has gotten to where she is today. She always shares more on how her and Tyson do finances with separate accounts! Hailey hopes to inspire others, especially the younger generation who may be just starting a life of their own to work hard and be independently driven! Hailey forgot to mention this in her podcast but it's very important that YOU do whats best for YOU when it comes finances. Especially in the topic of marriage and what works best for you and your spouse! s she has had, how she has gotten to where she is today. She always shares more on how her and Tyson do finances with separate accounts! Hailey hopes to inspire others, especially the younger generation who may be just starting a life of their own to work hard and be independently driven! Hailey forgot to mention this in her podcast but it's very important that YOU do whats best for YOU when it comes finances. Especially in the topic of marriage and what works best for you and your spouse!
40:10
My Health & Fitness Journey
On this episode Hailey shares her whole journey with health and wellness. From being her heaviest in high school to getting in the best shape of her life for wedding years later, she talks about what worked, what didn't, and her tips that she has learned along the way!
42:19
Capri's Medical Story
In this episode, Hailey gets emotional as she shares the story of Capri. From the hard days after they brought her home from the hospital, to the night their lives changed forever and what all happened in the hospital , Hailey opens about everything. All Glory goes to God and Hailey shares this with all of you in hopes to lead people closer to Jesus and share Capri’s God given miracle after many answered prayers!
1:07:12
Capri's Birth Story
In this episode, Hailey talks about her (very stressful) pregnancy with Capri and then goes on to tell the magical birth story! *TRIGGER WARNING* Hailey talks about miscarriage symptoms in this episode, so if that is a trigger to you please refrain from pressing play to this episode and she sends you lots of love!
33:24
Answering Questions
In this episode, Hailey sits down to answer and blab on questions her instagram followers asked her! From Tiktok,to BODI, to mom life and marriage... theres a little bit of everything!
