In this Episode, Hailey opens up about finances and money. Her childhood, jobs she has had, how she has gotten to where she is today. She always shares more on how her and Tyson do finances with separate accounts! Hailey hopes to inspire others, especially the younger generation who may be just starting a life of their own to work hard and be independently driven! Hailey forgot to mention this in her podcast but it's very important that YOU do whats best for YOU when it comes finances. Especially in the topic of marriage and what works best for you and your spouse!