Toni talks with Maria Rodale, granddaughter of the founder of the Rodale Institute, about why our farming system is broken – and how we can fix it. Plus, did you know it takes 5 years for a farmer to switch to organic farming? And we talk why farmers don't change their votes even when it hurts them.

The second half of Toni's conversation with Maria Rodale (of the Rodale Institute) covers everything you need to know about eating organic...like why it's better for you, how to know if a product is actually organic (those labels can be tricky!) and what foods are carrying the most pesticides. Tune in every Wednesday for new episodes of Toni Farmer's Garden: The Podcast!

About Toni Farmer's Garden: The Podcast

Our food system is in crisis, and the point of this podcast is to, one, keep you informed, and two, try and save it. There are three factors fueling our current food crisis: cost, access and climate change. They've been building for years, you just didn’t know it…because life moves fast. With everything going on, how can you keep track of it all? You can't. But I – and people like me – do. So each week, I’m going to talk with another industry expert to help you understand the causes behind our broken system. Let's talk about it...