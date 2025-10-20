Sisterhood in Session: A Conversation with Leading Black Women in D.C.

Host Karmen Jones (KarmenJonesMarketing.com, former Congressional Communications Staffer, first Black female UT Student Body President, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.) leads a roundtable with Black women leaders on the state of American politics and government:Janelle Edge – Founder, Paint & Debate / City of DC staffer / FAMU gradJannie Kamara – First Black woman President, Congressional LGBTQ+ Staff Association / University of Miami Ohio Student Body PresidentNoma “NJ” Ugwa – Political TikTok Influencer / Congressional Staffer / Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.Lynsey Hannah – Congressional Staffer / Reintroduced the UFIGHT Act / Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.Javonni Ayers – President, Congressional Black Associates / Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. / SCSU Student Body PresidentThe discussion explores Black women in leadership, civic engagement, and the social issues shaping our communities.