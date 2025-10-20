Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsGovernmentSisterhood in Session: A Conversation with Leading Black Women in D.C.
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Sisterhood in Session: A Conversation with Leading Black Women in D.C.
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Sisterhood in Session: A Conversation with Leading Black Women in D.C.

Karmen Jones Marketing
Government
Sisterhood in Session: A Conversation with Leading Black Women in D.C.
Latest episode

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Sisterhood in Session: A Conversation with Leading Black Women in D.C.
    Host Karmen Jones (KarmenJonesMarketing.com, former Congressional Communications Staffer, first Black female UT Student Body President, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.) leads a roundtable with Black women leaders on the state of American politics and government:Janelle Edge – Founder, Paint & Debate / City of DC staffer / FAMU gradJannie Kamara – First Black woman President, Congressional LGBTQ+ Staff Association / University of Miami Ohio Student Body PresidentNoma “NJ” Ugwa – Political TikTok Influencer / Congressional Staffer / Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.Lynsey Hannah – Congressional Staffer / Reintroduced the UFIGHT Act / Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.Javonni Ayers – President, Congressional Black Associates / Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. / SCSU Student Body PresidentThe discussion explores Black women in leadership, civic engagement, and the social issues shaping our communities.
    --------  
    52:57

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About Sisterhood in Session: A Conversation with Leading Black Women in D.C.

Host Karmen Jones (KarmenJonesMarketing.com, former Congressional Communications Staffer, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.) leads a roundtable with Black women leaders on the state our American democracy and politics. Panelists: Janelle Edge – Founder, Paint & Debate, Jannie Kamara – First Black woman President, Congressional LGBTQ+ Staff Association, Noma “NJ” Ugwa – Political TikTok Influencer / Congressional Staffer / Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Lynsey Hannah – Congressional Staffer / UFIGHT Act / Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Javonni Ayers – President, Congressional Black Associates
Podcast website
Government

Listen to Sisterhood in Session: A Conversation with Leading Black Women in D.C., Playbook Canada and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.23.11 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/1/2025 - 3:32:25 AM