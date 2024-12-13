Powered by RND
Side Scrollers - Daily Video Game and Entertainment Podcast

Side Scrollers - Daily Video Game and Entertainment Podcast

Side Scrollers is the #1 daily gaming and entertainment podcast on the internet. Hosted by "Stuttering" Craig, the former owner of the popular website ScrewAt...
LeisureVideo Games

  • The Game Awards CONTROVERSIES, Naughty Dog Turns Comments OFF | Side Scrollers
    Go to https://surfshark.com/sidescrollers for 4 extra months of Surfshark at unbeatable price Use promo code "Geoff" & get $5 off you Voting Membership at http://www.TheRealGameAwards.com If you're new, consider subscribing. Just click here: https://bit.ly/SubToSideScrollers ⭐Become a Side Scrollers Annual Member: https://bit.ly/SideScrollersMember 🔥​​Super Chats are AWESOME but don't let YouTube take 30% of your support. Consider supporting our show here: https://streamlabs.com/stutteringcraig 👕Side Scrollers merch now available! https://bit.ly/SideScrollersMerch We created an award show for gamers by gamers. Become a voting member here: http://www.TheRealGameAwards.com Get 10% off Craig's new supplement company at https://bluebonnetsupplements.com use promo code "First" 🎥We use StreamYard to produce our podcast. If you'd like to get started making a podcast, consider using our affiliate link like lots of people have: https://streamyard.com/?fpr=sidescrollers ✂️We use OpusClip to create clips of the show for social media. If you're looking to do that for your show consider using our affiliate link. It's a HUGE time saver & well worth the investment: https://www.opus.pro/?via=SideScrollers 🎮Subscribe to our gaming channel, Side Scrollers Plays: https://www.youtube.com/@SideScrollersPlays 🎞️Subscribe to our shorts channel, Side Scrollers Shorts: https://www.youtube.com/@SideScrollersShorts Subscribe to the Side Scrollers Podcast wherever you go! 🔴https://sidescrollers.locals.com/ 📺Rumble: https://rumble.com/SideScrollers 🎧 Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/side-scrollers-daily-video-game-and-entertainment-podcast/id1738953784 🎧Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2izhrxQqCITn6ycjMysYpv 📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/SideScrollersPodcast 💭Discord: http://discord.gg/ZbhmEhvS78 ✖️Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/SideScrollerPod 🕹️Kick: https://kick.com/SideScrollers Follow the team’s personal channels: ✖️Craig’s Twitter: https://twitter.com/StutteringCraig ⚡Blab’s Kick: https://kick.com/blabberingcollector ⚡Blab's Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@BlabberingCollector 🕶️Raz0rfist’s Channel:https://www.youtube.com/@TheRageaholic 🔦Yellow Flash’s Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@YellowFlashProductions ⚔️ Arch’s Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@TheArchCast 🐁 Mally Mouse’s Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@MallyMouse 🔶 Vara Dark’s Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@DarkTitanEnterprises 🔬 Madam Savvy: https://www.youtube.com/@MadamSavvy 🎸Opening by Paul: https://linktr.ee/PaulHadouken Custom Animations created by Sean Coakley: https://www.youtube.com/@seancoakley1087 https://seancoakleyanimation.carrd.co Want to send us stuff: Side Scrollers 6050 Long Prairie Rd Suite 100 Flower Mound, TX 75028 Live Monday through Friday at 11am CT. Side Scrollers is built for the Normal Man. Hosted by Stuttering Craig, Blabs and their friends from around the internet, Side Scrollers is a podcast for people who like to hang out, laugh, talk games and most importantly have common sense. If you're a normal man who likes these things, you found your show. 00:00 Intro 05:55 Superchats 08:00 Gaming History 12:40 Superchats 19:35 Surfshark 21:28 Hard News 21:40 Dick Van Dyke Is 99! 25:41 MJ Undiscovered Tracks 28:24 Riot Buys BitCoin? 31:52 Superchats 36:48 Hot Ones Show Bought Out 41:00 Superchats 43:34 Gamestop RIP 46:37 Smash/Mercante Lawsuit Update 01:01:00 Superchats 01:02:20 WDW Pro Tweets 01:05:08 Nick Calandra’s Skeets 01:08:49 Superchats 01:11:42 Game Awards 01:27:50 Superchats 01:28:25 Game Awards Continued 01:51:34 Superchats
    --------  
    2:12:08
  • SmashJT SUED by Former Kotaku Writer, Assassin's Creed Shadows "Journalist Mode" | Side Scrollers
    00:00 Intro 07:00 Game Awards Discussion 12:40 Gaming History 15:24 Superchats 19:26 RGT’s New Book 21:02 Hard News 21:23 Squid Game Crossovers 27:45 Meet The Parents 4? 29:07 Sonic 3 Poster Parodies 32:17 New YouTube Feature 36:39 YouTube TV Price Hike 38:29 Epic Games Payout 39:00 Humble Bumble Huge Mistake Indiana Jones / Game Pass 51:36 Superchats, MK Video 01:01:55 GTA6 Delayed? 01:15:48 Superchats 01:20:11 Journalism Controversy 01:41:25 Layoffs Aftermath Article 01:54:18 Comparing To Alyssa 01:57:55 Superchats
    --------  
    2:11:39
  • Assassin's Creed Shadows Gameplay FAIL, Marvel Rivals Throws SHADE at Concord | Side Scrollers
    00:00 Intro 06:55 Gaming History 09:50 Superchats 11:26 Hard News 11:42 Buy Blabs A Cow 17:21 Superchats 20:34 USJ Talk 24:05 Mally On Johnny Depp 26:31 Sonic 3 Update 29:08 Superchats 34:00 Ninja Made This Much? 41:00 Superchats 43:59 Marvel Rivals Slaps Concord 53:33 Assassins Creed Shadows Gameplay LEAKED 57:11 Superchats 59:00 Robert Joins, TLDR 01:03:29 Mally Interviews Robert 01:36:00 Superchats For Robert 01:37:00 Continued Interview 01:57:30 Superchats
    --------  
    2:16:15
  • Suicide Squad OFFICIALLY Done, GTA 6 to PROTECT Woke, AC Shadows Gets WORSE | Side Scrollers
    00:00 Intro 07:50 Ball Talk 09:44 Superchats 12:38 Gaming History 16:00 Magic Mind 19:10 Hard News 19:35 Razor On PS1 22:45 Side Quest 24:00 Playstation 1 Nostalgia? 34:50 Top 3DS Games 35:46 Superchats 42:29 Narnia Reboot 44:22 Like Video Games 50:16 Twitch Adpocalypse Update 59:00 Superchats 01:01:23 GTA6 News / Red Dead Clip 01:10:50 Superchats 01:15:10 Indiana Jones Update 01:21:00 Foamstars Ends 01:22:50 Voice Actors Replaced With AI 01:35:17 Superchats 01:36:24 Mimic Reminder 01:37:00 Suicide Squad Died 01:43:50 Superchats
    --------  
    2:06:52
  • Ubisoft Being DISMANTLED, Marvels Rivals MASSIVE Launch, Another AAA Game SHUT DOWN | Side Scrollers
    Sorry for the late upload. My bad! - Craig 00:00 Intro 11:00 Penny Not Guilty 14:58 Gaming History 18:57 The Original Meme 19:44 Superchats 22:15 Hard News 22:36 Bad Things - An Update & Dodson 28:01 George R.R. Martin SUCKS 32:01 Scrubs Reboot 35:00 John Wick Spin Off: Ballerina 40:18 Sonic 3 Popcorn Bucket 42:59 Craig’s 3D Printing 44:36 Superchats 46:00 Boob Talk 50:44 Disney Snow White Downvotes? 54:00 Rachel Zegler’s Movie Flops 55:25 Diddy / Jay-Z Allegation 01:05:28 Superchats 01:11:23 HealthCare CEO Update 01:21:42 Superchats 01:22:11 Ubisoft Turmoil 01:29:47 Marvel Rivals Pops Off 01:36:58 Indiana Jones 01:43:26 Superchats 01:44:40 Asmongold Is SMELLY 01:51:00 Racist Blabs? 01:52:35 Kirsche’s DEI Awards 02:02:12 Superchats
    --------  
    2:15:33

About Side Scrollers - Daily Video Game and Entertainment Podcast

Side Scrollers is the #1 daily gaming and entertainment podcast on the internet. Hosted by "Stuttering" Craig, the former owner of the popular website ScrewAttack, he is joined by rotating co-hosts and discuss the days industry news. Side Scrollers promises to be a fun, engaging and informative listen for both casual and hardcore gamers. If you don't have a stick up your butt you're probably going to enjoy the show.
