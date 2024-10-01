Jess A Couple Things with Jessie Woo

If you enjoyed this episode, leave a review and make sure you SUBSCRIBE!You can LISTEN or WATCH my podcast here: link.chtbl.com/JessACoupleThingsIf you are interested in advertising on this podcast email [email protected]
request Jessie Woo to be on your Podcast, Radio Show, or TV Show, reach out to [email protected]
ME:IG: instagram.com/thejessiewooCHAPTERS00:00 - Introduction and Podcast Promotion01:20 - Weekend Experience03:07 - Social Commentary on Disrespect05:01 - Discussion on Food Stamp Controversy08:24 - Allegations Against Justin Baloney11:33 - Joy Reid's Impact and Cancellation15:15 - Beyonce's Mother's Dance Skills17:51 - Tribute to Roberta Flack19:04 - NAACP Image Awards Experience21:07 - Cancellation of Black Shows29:07 - Upcoming Show: Pound for Pound31:47 - Interview with Ashley Wheeler34:02 - Reality TV and Perceptions36:53 - Discussion on Ashley's Reality Show38:33 - Ashley and Sherelle's Friendship41:07 - WAGs Culture and Reality TV43:14 - Reality Show Dynamics46:35 - Ashley and Sade's Relationship63:44 - Jules and the Dinner Scene97:40 - Final Thoughts and SupportTikTok: tiktok.com/@theejessiewooFB: facebook.com/theejessiewoo