Powered by RND
PodcastsComedyJess A Couple Things with Jessie Woo
Listen to Jess A Couple Things with Jessie Woo in the App
Listen to Jess A Couple Things with Jessie Woo in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Jess A Couple Things with Jessie Woo

Podcast Jess A Couple Things with Jessie Woo
Pionaire Podcasting
Comedy meets the culture with TV personality, Jessie Woo. Every week, Jessie gives her hilarious takes on the hottest stories of the moment.  Hosted on Acast. S...
ComedyNewsEntertainment NewsSociety & Culture

Available Episodes

5 of 25
  • Single, Childless and Thirty Thriving w/ Lex P
    If you enjoyed this episode, leave a review and make sure you SUBSCRIBE!You can LISTEN or WATCH my podcast here: link.chtbl.com/JessACoupleThingsIf you are interested in advertising on this podcast email [email protected] request Jessie Woo to be on your Podcast, Radio Show, or TV Show, reach out to [email protected] ME:IG: instagram.com/thejessiewooTikTok: tiktok.com/@theejessiewooFB: facebook.com/theejessiewooCHAPTERS00:00 - Introduction and Podcast Promotion01:01 - Celebrating Black Women's Month02:06 - Personal Struggles and Humor03:22 - Tribute to Angie Stone08:41 - Current Events and Political Commentary10:32 - Social Issues and Commentary12:08 - Reflections on Relationships and Personal Growth15:15 - Reality TV and Pop Culture16:17 - Fyre Festival Comeback19:59 - TV Show Reviews and Spoilers27:05 - Acting and Representation in Media35:36 - Conclusion and Call to Action Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    2:33:46
  • The REALITY Behind Being A Mean Girl w/ Ashley Wheeler
    If you enjoyed this episode, leave a review and make sure you SUBSCRIBE!You can LISTEN or WATCH my podcast here: link.chtbl.com/JessACoupleThingsIf you are interested in advertising on this podcast email [email protected] request Jessie Woo to be on your Podcast, Radio Show, or TV Show, reach out to [email protected] ME:IG: instagram.com/thejessiewooCHAPTERS00:00 - Introduction and Podcast Promotion01:20 - Weekend Experience03:07 - Social Commentary on Disrespect05:01 - Discussion on Food Stamp Controversy08:24 - Allegations Against Justin Baloney11:33 - Joy Reid's Impact and Cancellation15:15 - Beyonce's Mother's Dance Skills17:51 - Tribute to Roberta Flack19:04 - NAACP Image Awards Experience21:07 - Cancellation of Black Shows29:07 - Upcoming Show: Pound for Pound31:47 - Interview with Ashley Wheeler34:02 - Reality TV and Perceptions36:53 - Discussion on Ashley's Reality Show38:33 - Ashley and Sherelle's Friendship41:07 - WAGs Culture and Reality TV43:14 - Reality Show Dynamics46:35 - Ashley and Sade's Relationship63:44 - Jules and the Dinner Scene97:40 - Final Thoughts and SupportTikTok: tiktok.com/@theejessiewooFB: facebook.com/theejessiewoo Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:41:43
  • Dating SUCKS Because Women Are Boring Too!! w/ Tyler Chronicles
    If you enjoyed this episode, leave a review and make sure you SUBSCRIBE!You can LISTEN or WATCH my podcast here: link.chtbl.com/JessACoupleThingsIf you are interested in advertising on this podcast email [email protected] request Jessie Woo to be on your Podcast, Radio Show, or TV Show, reach out to [email protected] ME:IG: instagram.com/thejessiewooTikTok: tiktok.com/@theejessiewooFB: facebook.com/theejessiewooCHAPTERS00:00 - Introduction and Podcast Promotion01:35 - Valentine's Day Experience05:00 - Political Commentary06:41 - Entertainment News and Celebrity Gossip19:06 - Relationships and Dating25:50 - Final Thoughts and Guest Introduction35:30 - Interview with Tyler Chronicles01:50:00 - Advice and Closing Remarks Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:56:59
  • My Funny Valentine, Mr. Easter!!
    If you enjoyed this episode, leave a review and make sure you SUBSCRIBE!You can LISTEN or WATCH my podcast here: link.chtbl.com/JessACoupleThingsIf you are interested in advertising on this podcast email [email protected] request Jessie Woo to be on your Podcast, Radio Show, or TV Show, reach out to [email protected] ME:IG: instagram.com/thejessiewooTikTok: tiktok.com/@theejessiewooFB: facebook.com/theejessiewooCHAPTERS00:00 - Introduction and Podcast Promotion01:05 - Guest Introduction02:49 - Jay Allen's Background03:14 - How We Met05:32 - Jay's Career and Projects07:45 - The Connection Between Jay and Jessie08:49 - Our First Meeting and Chemistry17:49 - Our First Date and Growing Closer21:06 - Realizations About Our Relationship28:22 - "How to Die Alone" Cancelled32:04 - Sterling K. Brown34:40 - Super Bowl Recap42:19 - Saquon Barkley's Fiancé's Old Tweets44:38 - Zendaya45:35 - Travis Kelce and Trump at Super Bowl48:05 - Dancing to Kendrick and Jay's Xmas Tree53:43 - Q & A 69:08 - Family Dynamics and Understanding77:04 - The Importance of Communication93:57 - Tips for Dating Intentionally99:32 - Conclusion and Future Plans Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:42:17
  • Dating in Atlanta is GHETTO!!
    If you enjoyed this episode, leave a review and make sure you SUBSCRIBE!You can LISTEN or WATCH my podcast here: link.chtbl.com/JessACoupleThingsIf you are interested in advertising on this podcast email [email protected] request Jessie Woo to be on your Podcast, Radio Show, or TV Show, reach out to [email protected] ME:IG: instagram.com/thejessiewooCHAPTERS00:00 - Introduction and Podcast Promotion01:09 - Celebrating Black History Month01:39 - Amplifying Black Voices02:40 - Critique of Political Figures and Policies04:01 - Cultural Reflections and Contributions06:47 - Media and Entertainment Recommendations13:34 - Political Commentary and Social Issues35:07 - Medinah MonroeTikTok: tiktok.com/@theejessiewooFB: facebook.com/theejessiewoo Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    2:00:42

More Comedy podcasts

Trending Comedy podcasts

About Jess A Couple Things with Jessie Woo

Comedy meets the culture with TV personality, Jessie Woo. Every week, Jessie gives her hilarious takes on the hottest stories of the moment.  Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Podcast website

Listen to Jess A Couple Things with Jessie Woo, Call Her Daddy and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Jess A Couple Things with Jessie Woo: Podcasts in Family

  • Podcast The Bert Show
    The Bert Show
    Comedy, News, Entertainment News, Society & Culture
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.10.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/8/2025 - 11:50:12 PM