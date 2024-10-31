Shotcallers: Next Level Marketing for Business Leaders

Tanya Oliver

Tanya Oliver is a seasoned expert with 19 years in the business of self-mastery and emotional intelligence. Tanya emphasizes the importance of staying disciplined and setting new goals, and she points out three transformative steps of self-awareness, self-honesty, and curiosity to push you to achieve those goals. She discusses how she discovered the value of having a trusted coach to fast-track your growth and how taking care of your body leads to a strong mind, enabling peak performance even on challenging days. Tune in for actionable insights on aligning your habits with intrinsic goals and becoming a powerful human being.You can find Tanya onInstagram: @tanyacoliverYouTube: @tanyacoliverTikTok: @tanyacoliver_Facebook: Tanya C Oliver