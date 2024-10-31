Shotcallers: Next Level Marketing for Business Leaders

In this special episode of Shotcallers, Dennis sits down with serial entrepreneur Sean Kelly to explore his journey from selling candy as a kid to running multimillion-dollar businesses. Sean shares how his father's side hustle inspired him to pursue entrepreneurship, starting with Jersey Champs, his first successful company. He opens up about the challenges of selling PPE during the pandemic, diving into the crypto world, and launching a top-ranked podcast. Sean also highlights the importance of mentorship, cold emailing, and overcoming introversion through podcasting. This episode is packed with valuable insights on business, networking, and the lessons Sean has learned along the way.Find Sean on:Instagram: @seanmikekellySpotify: Digital Social Hour PodcastYouTube: @DigitalSocialHourTikTok: @seanmikekelly
--------
24:28
Tanya Oliver
Tanya Oliver is a seasoned expert with 19 years in the business of self-mastery and emotional intelligence. Tanya emphasizes the importance of staying disciplined and setting new goals, and she points out three transformative steps of self-awareness, self-honesty, and curiosity to push you to achieve those goals. She discusses how she discovered the value of having a trusted coach to fast-track your growth and how taking care of your body leads to a strong mind, enabling peak performance even on challenging days. Tune in for actionable insights on aligning your habits with intrinsic goals and becoming a powerful human being.You can find Tanya onInstagram: @tanyacoliverYouTube: @tanyacoliverTikTok: @tanyacoliver_Facebook: Tanya C Oliver
--------
33:22
Anthony Trucks
Anthony Trucks is a transformative figure who uses his voice to impact lives and generate income. As a formal NFL player, Anthony now owns "Dark Work," a brand focused on optimizing identities for peak performance and teaching individuals how to build successful businesses. He delves into the concept of identity—our natural habits and instincts that shape our lives—and explains how overcoming inner struggles through "dark work" leads to unique personal development. Anthony emphasizes the importance of pushing boundaries, taking ownership of mistakes, and segmenting life changes for manageable growth. His insights on fostering resilience and embracing feedback resonate deeply, highlighting the emotional and psychological foundations of achieving greatness.You can find Anthony on:Instagram @anthonytrucksYoutube @anthonytrucks1Facebook @anthonytrucks
--------
30:53
Dr. Forbes Riley
In this month’s edition of Shotcallers Magazine we interviewed Forbes Riley about her new course "Product Pitch Perfect".
--------
1:18:41
Sophia Manarolis
**Content Warning: This episode discusses the dark sides of mental health, depression, & suicide. Sophia Manarolis is an inspirational figure in the mental health sphere, encouraging us to have crucial conversations about depression. She authored "Depression DOESN'T Discriminate", and founded the I’M ALIVE movement which seeks to spread awareness surrounding emotional wealth. Sharing her personal struggles with major depressive episodes, she passionately works towards destigmatizing mental illness worldwide!
About Shotcallers: Next Level Marketing for Business Leaders
Shotcallers: Next Level Marketing for Business Leaders is a show that amplifies the expert version of each individual. From media personalities to bestselling authors, Shotcalllers is the destination for every business juggernaut to take the stage, share their story, & level up their brand. It's time to unlock the expert version of yourself, the world is waiting to hear your story.