Welcome to Season 2 of the podcast— a new era of vulnerability, confidence, and deeper conversations.In this episode, I’m sharing the big shifts I’ve made over the last year—personally, creatively, and in my content. After years of hustle, burnout, and redefining my relationship with wellness, I’m stepping into a season that’s all about community, self-esteem, and confidence.If you’ve been craving real, engaging conversations about body neutrality, self-love, and what it means to build a life that truly feels good, you’re in the right place.Let’s unlock this new era together. Tap play and let’s dive in!
--------
2:33
We're back! Therapy, TTPD, and more.
Intro: Welcome back after time away2:15 Saying goodbye to our old home11:40 Shelby's break from social and starting therapy21:50 The Tortured Poet's Department31:10 Kendrick and Drake beef40:30 Tom Brady Roast49:00 The Met Gala52:20 Sign-off
--------
53:36
Shelby Short - Best mid-size swimsuits 2024 season
Swimsuit season is right around the corner and I've listed out the best mid-size swimsuits for this summer!
--------
6:57
Shelby Short - Where to shop
Welcome to a Shelby Short! This steps away from our typical podcast content to highlight tips and common questions that fall into my inbox surrounding fashion, fitness and life. One of the most common DM's that come into my inbox is where I shop? This episode I touch on some of my favorite spots to shop!
--------
9:17
Grammy's, Candles, & Punxsutawney Phil
0:50 Recap of Shelby's news feature3:00 Changing last name when married4:50 Groundhogs DayTrip to Palm Springs8:50 Palm Springs and packing for trips14:50 IG husband life23:15 Grammy's recap36:18 TikTok music ban40:00 Bath & Bodyworks Candle or Taylor Swift Song