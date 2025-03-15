S2.Ep1 New Era Unlocked

Welcome to Season 2 of the podcast— a new era of vulnerability, confidence, and deeper conversations.In this episode, I’m sharing the big shifts I’ve made over the last year—personally, creatively, and in my content. After years of hustle, burnout, and redefining my relationship with wellness, I’m stepping into a season that’s all about community, self-esteem, and confidence.If you’ve been craving real, engaging conversations about body neutrality, self-love, and what it means to build a life that truly feels good, you’re in the right place.Let’s unlock this new era together. Tap play and let’s dive in!