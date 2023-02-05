Sexier Than A Squirrel: Dog Training That Gets Real Life Results

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
In Sexier Than a Squirrel, the Official AbsoluteDogs Podcast, veterinary behaviourist Tom Mitchell and international agility competitor and professional dog tra... More
Available Episodes

  • Get Your GAME ON with THE KEY to a PERFECT Pet DOG!
    In this episode of the Sexier than a Squirrel podcast, we're going to be bringing you our very best top tips, tricks, hacks and strategies for creating your perfect pet dog!Have you heard the news? We have a BRAND-NEW book!Game On, Puppy! is our Amazon BEST SELLER (yep best-selling before it’s even been published) brand new dog training handbook for: 🐶 New dog owners 🐶 New puppy owners 🐶 Rescue dog owners 🐶 ALL DOG OWNERS!And in this super episode, we're diving into Game On Puppy, and we'll be sharing JUST SOME of the secret ingredients in our recipe for success - the exact recipe we will be sharing with you throughout our amazing new book!Game On Puppy is packed full of information to help you:✔️ Grow and create a life of Calmness for puppies and dogs of all ages ✔️ Build that dream walk and inspire great behaviour in your dog✔️ Skill yourself up with the knowledge to be the best owner for your dog✔️ Unlock your dog-owning dream with practical solutions and strategiesAnd SO MUCH MORE!Pre-order NOW to secure your copy - and all the amazing bonuses that come with it - as it's taking the dog world by storm, and it is NOT something you want to miss out on!Now is your time... GAME ON!absolutedogs.me/gameonpuppy Jump in and have a listen to this amazing podcast – and while you’re here leave a review for us and share with us what was your biggest takeaway – and remember, no matter what struggles you might be facing with your dog, there is always a game for that!Support the show
    5/2/2023
    14:42
  • Today is DAY ONE of Your Dog Owning Dream! GAME ON!
    We all get dogs with a dream in mind, a vision of the future…When we welcome a new dog or puppy home, we all envision so many things:🐾 Awesome off-lead adventures🐾 Cosy cuddles on the sofa🐾 Lovely loose-leash walking in the park🐾 Relaxing evenings at the pub🐾 [Insert your dog-owning dream here...]🐾 A loyal, loving canine companion to share your life with and be proud ofIn reality, as we go through daily life with our pooch pals, many of us discover that dog-owning dream we had slowly gets replaced with day-to-day firefighting and reacting to in-the-moment training and behaviour struggles.Today, it's time to draw a line in the sand. Today we're saying goodbye to "reactive" and hello to taking charge, to being proactive and moving to a world of THRIVE, rather than just surviving with our dogs.Today is DAY ONE and in this super episode of the Sexier than a Squirrel podcast, we have an EXCITING announcement - we have a BRAND-NEW BOOK! Say hello to GAME ON PUPPY! Whether you have just got a new puppy, welcomed home a rescue dog or your pooch has been a part of your family for some time now, this book is going to help you become the very best, proactive owner your dog could ever wish for AND it's going to give you the tools, strategies, concepts and GAMES to achieve any and every dog-owning dream you had when you first got your dog!Throughout this episode, Tom and Lauren dive into Game On Puppy! and chat through all the ways it can help you to skill your dog (and yourself) up through games to overcome any squirrel and any struggle!In Game On Puppy! find out:🐾 What games-based concept training is all about!🐾 How to skill your dog (and yourself) up through games to solve any struggle and beat any squirrel!🐾 How you can grow a rock-solid relationship with your dog!🐾 How to transform your pooch into the perfect pet dog!Ultimately, Game On Puppy! will guide you through how you can make today DAY ONE of your dog-owning dream, no matter whether you want the perfect start with a new puppy, to get off on the right paw with a rescue dog or you want to RESET and approach life in a totally new way with your long-time furry family member!Are you ready to pre-order? Game On Puppy! is available for pre-order now!absolutedogs.me/gameonpuppy Jump in and have a listen to this amazing podcast – and while you’re here leave a review for us and share with us what was your biggest takeaway – and remember, no matter what struggles you might be facing with your dog, there is always a game for that!Support the show
    4/25/2023
    15:07
  • Raw Feeding and Holistic Wellness for Dogs with Dr Nick Thompson
    In this episode of the Sexier than A Squirrel podcast, Lauren is joined by the wonderful Dr Nick Thompson, an inspiring and incredibly accomplished holistic veterinarian based in the UK and they'll be chatting on all things dogs, holistic medicine, homoeopathy and raw food nutrition for our amazing canine family members!For listeners who don't know, Nick is the Founding President of the International Raw Feeding Veterinary Society, as well as having over 30 years of experience as a veterinarian, Nick is also trained in homoeopathy, acupuncture, natural nutrition, veterinary herbal medicine and so much more!In this episode, Lauren and Nick chat on:How pet parents can be more mindful of what goes into their dog's dietsTop tips on HOW to start adding more fresh food into your dog's diet How raw feeding is the key to supreme health for dogsWhat working with conventional and holistic vets to give your dog the best chance at SUPREME health might look like!The benefits, bugs, balance and bones of raw feeding and how you CAN work with your conventional vet when you want to feed a raw, fresh food diet - yes, with bones too!And so much more!Plus, for a whistle-stop tour on raw feeding and HOW you can get started - as well as an immersive guide on feeding bones, visit Nick's website: https://holisticvet.co.uk/ and check out his free videos made for pet parents just like you!This episode is all about waking up to the nutritional and holistic wellness needs of our canine companions - it is truly one that you will not want to miss!  Jump in and have a listen – and while you’re here leave a review for us and share with us what was your biggest takeaway!Support the show
    4/18/2023
    53:46
  • Calmness is King! Here's Your Key to a Calm K9!
    Welcome to this episode of the Sexier than a Squirrel podcast, where we are having a BIG party!We are epically excited because we are celebrating 2 WHOLE YEARS OF CALM-K9!If you haven't heard about it yet, Calm-K9 is our amazing, and life-changing, A-OK9 superfood blend that supports your dog on the inside, from their brain health to their gut microbiome, all while helping them become more responsive to the training you work through together on the outside!Does your dog struggle with reactivity? Got a dog that's unable to settle?Do you wish you could calm your hyperactive dog down enough for them to respond to training?That's where Calm-K9 comes in! The powerhouse blend of super ingredients is the perfect partner for your training - and when you combine the two, you get the ultimate level of real-life results success!In this super episode, we’re not only celebrating Calm-K9 taking the world by storm and sharing some super success stories from over 1200 happy customers, but we’ve also packed in some super top tips, tricks, hacks and strategies to help you - and your dog - achieve true calmness (all in just a scoop a day)!Are you ready to:Rescue your relationship with your dog?Achieve true training transformation success?Discover a cool, calm and collected canine in your dog?You can find out more about Calm-K9 AND claim your super special offer as a podcast listener right here: a-ok9.com/calmk9podcastJump in and have a listen – and while you’re here leave a review for us and share with us what was your biggest takeaway!Remember, when you know better, you do better!Support the show
    4/11/2023
    18:52
  • Absolute Spouse: Solutions for Living Life with Partners and Pooches
    Do you struggle to get your partner, spouse or significant other to do things “the right way” when it comes to your dog?Do they feed, walk or let your dog out incorrectly? Maybe they don’t quite get it right when greeting and interacting with your dog?Do they get your dog too excited or play with your dog at inappropriate times?Maybe they just don’t seem to understand how to meet your dog’s needs?Do you and your partner, spouse or significant other have different views on dog training and ownership?Just WHAT do you do when it comes to sharing a life with your partner, spouse or significant other – or even other family members - and your canine companion(s)?In this episode of the Sexier than a Squirrel podcast, we’re here with something pretty BIG! We’re here with a BRAND-NEW solution to ALL your training struggles, whether it be canine OR human!It can be really stretching when you and your partner disagree, don’t see eye to eye or just aren’t on the same wavelength when it comes to your dog. It can put a strain on your relationship and cause a lot of negativity in the life you have together.That’s why, in this super episode, we’re here to give you ALL our top tips, super strategies, spectacular solutions and every helpful hack we can come up with to help you find a happy balance in the life you share with your partner and your pooch!Here’s a sneak peek at just some of the hints and tips we’ll be sharing with you:Be patient with them. People don’t know what they don’t know and your spouse may not have signed up for this particular type of dog-owning journey the way you did!Rather than focusing on what they might get wrong, help them out by showing them what you DO want them to do. Set them up for success!Pick your battles wisely, and don’t make everything a battle.Give them space to grow their curiosity, don’t force the learning upon them!Catch them doing something right and celebrate that win with them! (This is starting to sound a little too familiar, isn’t it!)Now that’s a lot, but there’s SO MUCH MORE in the episode! With all these tips, tricks and strategies, you and your spouse will be working as a team in no time and enjoying your life together with your dog!And if your partner, spouse or significant other decides they want to dip their toe into the Gamechanger world, you can get them started with this super little resource – it’s the perfect introduction to the Gamechanger way of life! absolutedogs.me/start Jump in and have a listen to this epic podcast – and while you’re here leave a review for us and share with us what was your biggest takeaway!Remember, when you know better, you do better!Support the show
    4/4/2023
    17:08

About Sexier Than A Squirrel: Dog Training That Gets Real Life Results

In Sexier Than a Squirrel, the Official AbsoluteDogs Podcast, veterinary behaviourist Tom Mitchell and international agility competitor and professional dog trainer Lauren Langman talk training your dog, transforming your dog training struggles and getting real-life results through GAMES!
