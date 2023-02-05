Sexier Than A Squirrel: Dog Training That Gets Real Life Results

Absolute Spouse: Solutions for Living Life with Partners and Pooches

Do you struggle to get your partner, spouse or significant other to do things "the right way" when it comes to your dog?Do they feed, walk or let your dog out incorrectly? Maybe they don't quite get it right when greeting and interacting with your dog?Do they get your dog too excited or play with your dog at inappropriate times?Maybe they just don't seem to understand how to meet your dog's needs?Do you and your partner, spouse or significant other have different views on dog training and ownership?Just WHAT do you do when it comes to sharing a life with your partner, spouse or significant other – or even other family members - and your canine companion(s)?In this episode of the Sexier than a Squirrel podcast, we're here with something pretty BIG! We're here with a BRAND-NEW solution to ALL your training struggles, whether it be canine OR human!It can be really stretching when you and your partner disagree, don't see eye to eye or just aren't on the same wavelength when it comes to your dog. It can put a strain on your relationship and cause a lot of negativity in the life you have together.That's why, in this super episode, we're here to give you ALL our top tips, super strategies, spectacular solutions and every helpful hack we can come up with to help you find a happy balance in the life you share with your partner and your pooch!Here's a sneak peek at just some of the hints and tips we'll be sharing with you:Be patient with them. People don't know what they don't know and your spouse may not have signed up for this particular type of dog-owning journey the way you did!Rather than focusing on what they might get wrong, help them out by showing them what you DO want them to do. Set them up for success!Pick your battles wisely, and don't make everything a battle.Give them space to grow their curiosity, don't force the learning upon them!Catch them doing something right and celebrate that win with them! (This is starting to sound a little too familiar, isn't it!)Now that's a lot, but there's SO MUCH MORE in the episode! With all these tips, tricks and strategies, you and your spouse will be working as a team in no time and enjoying your life together with your dog!And if your partner, spouse or significant other decides they want to dip their toe into the Gamechanger world, you can get them started with this super little resource – it's the perfect introduction to the Gamechanger way of life! absolutedogs.me/start Jump in and have a listen to this epic podcast – and while you're here leave a review for us and share with us what was your biggest takeaway!Remember, when you know better, you do better!