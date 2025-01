Severance - Season 2 Preview

David, John, Anthony, and Steve give their thoughts on Season 1 of Severance, before speculating about what Lumon has in store during Season 2.IMPORTANT: Subscribe to the Severance feed linked below for all coverage after episode one. It will not be on the Lorehounds or Properly Howard feeds.