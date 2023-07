About Seerah of Prophet Muhammad (sws) - Yasir Qadhi

Join Shaykh Dr. Yasir Qadhi as he unravels one of the most heart-wrenching stories in the the Seerah of the Prophet (SAW). Study the biography of the single greatest human being that ever walked the surface of this earth, whom Allah sent as a Mercy to Mankind. For any general feedback or technical issues please contact: [email protected] If you would like to support: Please keep Yasir Qadhi and me in your Duas. Copyright @ Memphis Islamic Center