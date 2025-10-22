Securing the Win: Leadership Through Change with Laurent Mekies (Oracle Red Bull Racing CEO and Team Principal)
Read the full companion blog for this episode at 1Password.com.Episode Notes00:00 — IntroductionCalum Nicholas welcomes listeners to Securing the Win, setting the stage for how leadership, innovation, and cybersecurity intersect in Formula 1.01:45 — Taking the Reins Mid-SeasonLaurent Mekies discusses stepping into the CEO and Team Principal role mid-season and how he approached earning trust in a team defined by excellence.05:30 — Leadership Through ChangeHow Laurent quickly learned the culture of Oracle Red Bull Racing and balanced short-term performance with long-term transformation.10:15 — Building Morale and MindsetThe importance of energy, communication, and shared purpose in keeping a world-class team performing at its peak.15:50 — Learning from FailureWhy accepting mistakes and fostering accountability fuels both innovation and team growth.21:20 — Engineering ResilienceLaurent’s perspective on what “resilience” truly means in Formula 1 — and how that mindset translates beyond the track.25:40 — The Human Side of SecurityA look at how trust, collaboration, and secure systems underpin every competitive advantage in modern racing.29:00 — Looking Ahead to 2026Balancing the pursuit of future innovation with the relentless demands of the present season.33:00 — Closing ThoughtsLaurent reflects on what defines great leadership under pressure and what he’s learned from the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.
Securing the Win takes listeners inside how one of the most successful and advanced teams in Formula 1® protects its competitive edge, where performance excellence meets digital resilience. Hosted by former Red Bull Racing mechanic Calum Nicholas, the series brings together Oracle Red Bull Racing drivers, engineers, and technology leaders to explore what it takes to stay secure and win at the highest level of competition. Through exclusive stories of leadership, innovation, and cybersecurity in a high-performance culture, each episode uncovers how trusted access and human performance drive results both on the track and in the digital world. From behind-the-scenes F1® moments to lessons every business can use, Securing the Win shows that true speed comes from the strength of systems, teams, and trust.