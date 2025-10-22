Securing the Win: Leadership Through Change with Laurent Mekies (Oracle Red Bull Racing CEO and Team Principal)

Read the full companion blog for this episode at 1Password.com.Episode Notes00:00 — IntroductionCalum Nicholas welcomes listeners to Securing the Win, setting the stage for how leadership, innovation, and cybersecurity intersect in Formula 1.01:45 — Taking the Reins Mid-SeasonLaurent Mekies discusses stepping into the CEO and Team Principal role mid-season and how he approached earning trust in a team defined by excellence.05:30 — Leadership Through ChangeHow Laurent quickly learned the culture of Oracle Red Bull Racing and balanced short-term performance with long-term transformation.10:15 — Building Morale and MindsetThe importance of energy, communication, and shared purpose in keeping a world-class team performing at its peak.15:50 — Learning from FailureWhy accepting mistakes and fostering accountability fuels both innovation and team growth.21:20 — Engineering ResilienceLaurent's perspective on what "resilience" truly means in Formula 1 — and how that mindset translates beyond the track.25:40 — The Human Side of SecurityA look at how trust, collaboration, and secure systems underpin every competitive advantage in modern racing.29:00 — Looking Ahead to 2026Balancing the pursuit of future innovation with the relentless demands of the present season.33:00 — Closing ThoughtsLaurent reflects on what defines great leadership under pressure and what he's learned from the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.