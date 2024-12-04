Episode 34 | San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus

On this episode we sit down with San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus to discuss critical topics like recruitment and retention in law enforcement, and what we like to call the "BLTs" - beards, load-bearing vests and tattoos. This is SEBA on Demand. https://wp.sbcounty.gov/sheriff/ Sheriff Shannon Dicus: https://www.instagram.com/sheriffshannondicus/ 08:55 - Recruitment Challenges and Incentives: Recruitment strategies include referral bonuses, hiring bonuses, and targeted outreach to military personnel and local communities. The Sheriff emphasizes innovative approaches like mentorship programs and pre-academy preparation to attract and retain candidates. 13:01 - Load-Bearing Vest Policy: The Sheriff outlines the journey and challenges in implementing load-bearing vests, emphasizing their importance for reducing injuries and ensuring officer safety. He discusses the insurance policy complications and the steps taken to address these issues, such as sourcing approved vests and initiating field testing with 20 units. 19:32 - Tattoo and Beard Policy: The Sheriff explains his stance on tattoos and beards, focusing on maintaining a professional image. He supports exemptions for religious reasons (e.g., Sikh officers) while prioritizing a unified, professional look for the department. 29:09 - Staffing and Retention Issues: The Sheriff addresses the increasing number of deputies leaving due to dissatisfaction with California's law enforcement climate and economic factors. He discusses the rapid promotion of younger officers due to high turnover and the challenges this creates. 32:27 - Commitment to Listening and Balancing Stakeholder Needs: The Sheriff emphasizes his willingness to listen to both his deputies and the community to make informed decisions. He acknowledges competing priorities and strikes a balance between operational effectiveness and public expectations. 40:15 - Balancing Modern Expectations with Tradition: The Sheriff discusses the generational shift in work-life balance expectations. He acknowledges the importance of adapting policies, like alternative schedules and job-sharing, to attract and retain a younger workforce while maintaining operational effectiveness.