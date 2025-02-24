Powered by RND
Your all-access pass to the wild side of today's entertainment and high-stakes gambling world. Each episode, host Sean Perry dives deep with top gambling expert...
  • Gambling, Scams, and Hustles: Sean Perry Wins Podcast Ep 1: John Cerasani
    🚨 high-stakes drama, casinos, and sports betting, —this episode has it all! 🚨💰 Big Bets, Bigger Risks, and the Mindset of a Winner 💰Welcome to the ultimate podcast where business, gambling, and high-risk decision-making collide. Hosted by Sean Perry, a professional poker player, high-stakes sports bettor, and serial entrepreneur, this show pulls back the curtain on the wild world of gambling, underground hustles, and high-level business strategies.🎰 In this episode, Sean sits down with John Cerasani, a business mogul turned gambling powerhouse, to expose the secrets of beating the house, the world of illegal bookies, and the mindset that made him millions.But that’s just the beginning…🔥 We’re exposing some of the biggest names in gambling, including Mikki Mase, Jason Mercier, Dylan Gang, Sam Kiki, Daniel Negreanu, Eric Wasserson, and Chance Kornuth.Who wants to hear a story about:💸 A billionaire illegal bookie who was down millions to me, so he had to team up with a guy running a high-stakes illegal poker game AND a prostitution ring just to try (and fail) to beat me.🤡 A so-called poker legend who uses his fame to promote his buddies while wrongfully defaming others—and then ghosts when called out.💀 One of the biggest cappers on the internet, misleading his fans while stacking his own pockets.👀 Guys who take vacations cheating on their wives while they’re at home with the kids.👉 Join my exclusive betting community and start winning TODAY! Click here: https://whop.com/seanperrywins/🔥 Timestamps & Topics:00:00 - Intro: Meet John Cerasani02:00 - How Sean & John Pulled Off This Podcast in 24 Hours05:30 - From Insurance Mogul to Blackjack King10:15 - The Psychology of High-Stakes Gambling15:45 - How Casinos REALLY Make Money (And How to Beat Them)22:30 - The Dark World of Illegal Sports Betting30:00 - Biggest Gambling Wins & Worst Bad Beats38:20 - How Casinos Track & Ban Professional Gamblers45:50 - Why John Cerasani Still Gambles When He Doesn't Need To50:15 - Is It Possible to Be a Professional Gambler?57:00 - The Business Hustle: How John Made Millions Before Gambling1:05:30 - Inside the Blackjack & Sports Betting Boom1:12:00 - How to Get VIP Casino Treatment Without Losing Millions1:18:00 - John’s Advice for Entrepreneurs & Risk-Takers1:25:00 - Final Thoughts & What’s Next👀 Like & Subscribe for More INSANE Stories!Drop a comment below: Would you take John’s VIP gambling weekend offer? Would you trust a pro bettor to place bets for you? Let us know! 👇🎤
    1:50:27

Your all-access pass to the wild side of today's entertainment and high-stakes gambling world. Each episode, host Sean Perry dives deep with top gambling experts, influential trendsetters, and celebrities to unpack the craziest events unfolding right now. With in-depth conversations, insider perspectives, and a no-holds-barred approach, this podcast delivers thrilling stories, daring risks, and unexpected moments that keep you on the edge of your seat.
