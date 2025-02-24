Gambling, Scams, and Hustles: Sean Perry Wins Podcast Ep 1: John Cerasani

Welcome to the ultimate podcast where business, gambling, and high-risk decision-making collide. Hosted by Sean Perry, a professional poker player, high-stakes sports bettor, and serial entrepreneur, this show pulls back the curtain on the wild world of gambling, underground hustles, and high-level business strategies. In this episode, Sean sits down with John Cerasani, a business mogul turned gambling powerhouse, to expose the secrets of beating the house, the world of illegal bookies, and the mindset that made him millions.

Timestamps & Topics:
00:00 - Intro: Meet John Cerasani
02:00 - How Sean & John Pulled Off This Podcast in 24 Hours
05:30 - From Insurance Mogul to Blackjack King
10:15 - The Psychology of High-Stakes Gambling
15:45 - How Casinos REALLY Make Money (And How to Beat Them)
22:30 - The Dark World of Illegal Sports Betting
30:00 - Biggest Gambling Wins & Worst Bad Beats
38:20 - How Casinos Track & Ban Professional Gamblers
45:50 - Why John Cerasani Still Gambles When He Doesn't Need To
50:15 - Is It Possible to Be a Professional Gambler?
57:00 - The Business Hustle: How John Made Millions Before Gambling
1:05:30 - Inside the Blackjack & Sports Betting Boom
1:12:00 - How to Get VIP Casino Treatment Without Losing Millions
1:18:00 - John's Advice for Entrepreneurs & Risk-Takers
1:25:00 - Final Thoughts & What's Next