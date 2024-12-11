Powered by RND
Nicki Reisberg
Scrolling 2 Death is a podcast for parents who are worried about social media. Through interviews with parents and experts, we explore smartphone use, screen ti...
Kids & FamilyParenting

Available Episodes

  • “Chatbots told my son to kill me.” (Texas mom speaks out)
    AI chatbots on Character.AI revealed to be sexually and emotionally abusing children (here's the proof) A mom is going public with her son's shocking story, stating "No one prepares you to grieve your child when they are still alive." When Jace started using Character.AI at age 16, everything changed. He went from a kind, loving son and brother, to a violent threat to himself and his family. After months of confusion as to what caused the change, Jace's mom Amelia found the Character.AI app on his phone. Within the chats was revealed months of grooming, emotional and even sexual abuse. But it wasn't a human predator who was exploiting her son, it was A.I. chatbots. The A.I. chatbots within Character.AI worked as a team to brainwash Jace, convincing him that his parents were abusive because they limited his screen time. The bots introduced him to self-harm (which he still struggles with to this day). The bots suggested that he kill his parents. A "sister" bot engaged in incestual sexual relations. A "Billie Eilish" bot convinced him not to believe in God and further groomed him to hate his family.  In this conversation with Amelia, she bravely describes how this experience has devastated her family. Amelia took the interview from a hotel hours away from her home, where she is staying to be near Jace after another recent suicide attempt. Amelia and I were joined by attorney Laura Marquez-Garrett of the Social Media Victims Law Center. SMVLC is representing Amelia in a lawsuit against Character.AI and Google. Laura sheds light on this growing threat as her firm is flooded with calls from parents who are having similar experiences with their own children's use of this app.  Jace's story is not an anomaly. Millions of children are being sexually and emotionally abused by chatbots in Character.AI and according to Laura, "These harms don't take months, they take minutes."  As long as Character.AI is being distributed to children, millions of American families are in danger.  In response to this horrifying story, parents everywhere are banding together to get Character.AI shut down. Please join us by signing the petition below. It takes just a few seconds and your information will not be saved. Names have been changed to protect the anonymity of this grieving family. SIGN THE PETITION TO SHUT DOWN CHARACTER AI Resources Mentioned in the Episode Petition to Shut Down Character A.I. (Please sign!) Social Media Victims Law Center (for legal support) "An A.I. chatbot killed my son." (with Megan Garcia) AI Chatbot apps to block from your child's phone: Character A.I., Replika, Kindroid, Gnomey, Linky, Pi, Simsimi, Momate, Polly.ai --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/scrolling2death/support
    55:44
  • BREAKING: Chatbots Suggest Teen Kill His Parents (lawsuit filed)
    My full interview with this mom in Texas drops 12/11. This episode is a brief retelling of the story. A new lawsuit has been filed against Character.AI and Google after their chatbots have been found to be sexually and emotionally abusing children all over the country.  Character.AI is a deadly threat to our families and needs to be shut down. Please sign this petition (your info will not be saved or shared). --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/scrolling2death/support
    6:27
  • YouTube's Anorexia Algorithm (with Imran Ahmed)
    This new report is a devastating indictment of the behavior of social media executives, regulators, lawmakers, advertisers, and others who have failed to abide by this collective promise by allowing eating disorder and self-harm content to be pumped into the eyeballs of our children for profit. It represents a clear, unchallengeable case for immediate change. Nine out of ten teens in the United States use YouTube, a fifth of them “almost constantly.” It is used by far more young people than TikTok or Snapchat. At the same time, around the world, we are experiencing a crisis in mental health for young people. The number of children developing eating disorders has increased significantly in several countries, and there’s evidence that social media is contributing to the problem. Between the years 2000 and 2018, the global prevalence of eating disorders doubled. In 2021, the US Centers for Disease Control found that 1 in 3 teen girls seriously considered attempting suicide, up 60% from the previous decade. YouTube has acknowledged the problem in the past and claims to try to avoid contributing to it, but our research shows they have fallen far short. CCDH put it to the test: we examined the recommendations that a teen girl would receive when watching an eating disorder video for the first time. All that YouTube knew about our test accounts was that this was the account of a 13-year-old girl with no prior viewing history. Its algorithm would determine what this girl would see across 1,000 tests. What we found will chill you to the bone – and shows just how at risk all children who use these platforms are of deadly consequences. If a child approached a health professional, a teacher, or even a peer at school and asked about extreme dieting or expressed signs of clinical body dysmorphia, and their response was to recommend to them an ‘anorexia boot camp diet’, you would never allow your child around them again. You’d warn everyone you know about their behavior. Well, that’s precisely what YouTube did – pushed this user towards harmful, destructive, dangerous, self-harm-encouraging content. One in three recommendations this were for harmful eating disorder videos that could deepen an existing condition or anxieties about body image. Two in three were for eating disorder or weight loss content. And then, as if encouraging eating disorders weren’t enough, YouTube sometimes pushed users to watch videos about self-harm or suicide. Resources mentioned in the episode: New Report: YouTube's Anorexia Algorithm The Dark Side of Social Media with Imran Ahmed (our first podcast interview) Deadly by Design Report (on TikTok) Parent's Guide on protectingkidsonline.org What you can do today: Contact Speaker Mike Johnson (202-225-4000) and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (202-225-3015) and ask them to pass the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) Contact your Rep in the House (enter your ZIP here) and state Senators (find your state in the drop-down here) to ask them to reform Section 230 Restrict use of YouTube in your home Send your school this report and ask them how they are keeping your child safe from the threats on YouTube --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/scrolling2death/support
    22:51
  • Big Tech Gut Check (week of December 2, 2024)
    The Big Tech Gut Check is a super quick, weekly update on all things social media and Big Tech. Social Media & Big Tech highlights for this week: Federal Court Upholds TikTok "Ban" Law Australia Passes U16 Age Gate Law What is Age Gating and why it's safe GameSafe Rolls Out iOS Protections for Minecraft, Roblox & AmongUs Instagram Announces Ability to Reset Algorithm Meta Cracks Down on Organized Crime (is this a bandaid fix?) Podcast Interviews on Sextortion with Brian Montgomery and Paul Raffile Snapchat Makes SnapMap Visible in Family Center Parent Lawsuit against Snapchat Moves Forward Telegram U-Turns and Joins Child Safety Scheme Check back on Fridays for everything that parents need to know about the platforms our children are spending hours on every day. This episode is sponsored by GameSafe.AI, who recently rolled out protections on iPads and iPhones for MineCraft, Roblox & AmongUs. Learn more at gamesafe.ai. --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/scrolling2death/support
    9:20
  • "I canceled myself." (with Erin Loechner of Opt Out Family)
    Erin Loechner is a former social media influencer who walked away from a million fans to live a low-tech lifestyle—and is now teaching others how to do the same. I brought in Erin to share her experience and give advice to parents on their choices around tech.  We cover a ton of topics, including; youth mental health, "sharenting," how algorithms work, privacy and data collection, AI tools, video games, the importance of independent play and much more.  Additional Resources: The Opt Out Family Website The Opt Out Family Book Interview: Kids and Screens (with Andrea Brambila) Interview: "An A.I. chatbot killed my son." (with Megan Garcia) This episode is sponsored by Bark Technologies.  Learn about the Bark Phone  Learn about the Bark App for iPhones and Androids  *Use code SCROLLING2DEATH FOR 10% OFF Learn about the Bark Watch --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/scrolling2death/support
    1:00:33

About Scrolling 2 Death

Scrolling 2 Death is a podcast for parents who are worried about social media. Through interviews with parents and experts, we explore smartphone use, screen time, school-issued devices, social media use and so much more.
