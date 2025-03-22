Pig butchering survivor goes public after scammers steal nearly $1 million

Send us a textPig butchering scams grew by 40% in 2024 and it only started a few years ago. The scam is named in reference to the practice of fattening a pig before slaughter. The numbers have now far surpassed the typical romance scam.... and by some accounts the theft rivals money made by drug lords worldwide. Thankfully, people like Jackie Crenshaw are willing to come out of the shadow to show their face and fight this disgusting crime.Click HERE to donate to Jackie's gofundme to help her recover and continue her fight. Click HERE to read Jackie's story.Click HERE to see the TV story.Support the show