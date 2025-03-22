Powered by RND
April
Scammers are targeting you and your loved ones. I know all too well. My mother spent $350,000 on a man she believed was her soulmate right before her death. The...
True CrimeEducationSociety & CulturePersonal Journals

  • Romance scam expert concerned about the rise in sextortion
    Send us a textTracey spends most of her time trying to help romance scam victims and their families end the nightmare. She talks to victim daily and she's seeing an alarming rise in sextortion cases related to romance scams.Click HERE to reach Tracey.Click HERE to join her Onlinesafe group.Click HERE to reach Anna with Love Said.Click HERE to reach Kathy with Advocating Against Romance Scammers.Support the show
    29:08
  • Pig butchering survivor goes public after scammers steal nearly $1 million
    Send us a textPig butchering scams grew by 40% in 2024 and it only started a few years ago. The scam is named in reference to the practice of fattening a pig before slaughter. The numbers have now far surpassed the typical romance scam.... and by some accounts the theft rivals money made by drug lords worldwide. Thankfully, people like Jackie Crenshaw are willing to come out of the shadow to show their face and fight this disgusting crime.Click HERE to donate to Jackie's gofundme to help her recover and continue her fight. Click HERE to read Jackie's story.Click HERE to see the TV story.Support the show
    29:54
  • Police detective discusses money mules used in scams
    Send us a textMoney mules aren't just used in romance scams and police departments all over the country are starting to notice. Lt. Andrew Weeden says his department has started to track them down after showing up at homes in his area. Click HERE to see the pictures of the suspected money mules discussed in this episode.Click HERE to see news story on the suspected elderly money mule who was attacked at a mall.Email questions to [email protected] the show
    29:51
  • Scammers use politicians to dupe women who are passionate about politics
    Send us a textThe political donation scam is something I didn’t see coming. I had one friend contact me concerned about her mother who believes she’s working on President Donald Trump’s campaign…. and then another friend reached out with the same story about her mom! I’ve since learned that this is happening to multiple women in my area alone. Click here to learn more about political donation scams. Support the show
    28:48
  • Scams are now infiltrating the lives of all of my best friends
    Send us a textThis podcast started years ago because, at the time, there was very little information online and I needed to understand what happened to me and my family. In the beginning, trying to find people to interview was tough. Now all of the friends in my circle have a family member who has been scammed. If you have a story that you'd like to share, email me at [email protected]. If this podcast is helpful, please consider supporting the show. I don't get paid and that's alright with me. This is my community service. Stay safe scammer warriors.Support the show
About Scammer Stories

Scammers are targeting you and your loved ones. I know all too well. My mother spent $350,000 on a man she believed was her soulmate right before her death. The only way we can fight back is to arm ourselves with information. Scammer Warriors unite! These stories are from victims and their families. The details are so shocking that they're hard to believe.
