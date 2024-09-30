Helen’s always dreamed of ditching her hometown, so when she lands a job at the company that makes Sandra, everyone's favorite A.I., she figures it’s the next-b...

Donny has a unique way of demonstrating his devotion.

If Helen can't stop her own world from unraveling, at least she can help someone else, right?

The basement's where all the really important stuff happens.

"You're not going to help me at all, are you?"

About Sandra

Helen’s always dreamed of ditching her hometown, so when she lands a job at the company that makes Sandra, everyone's favorite A.I., she figures it’s the next-best thing. But working behind the curtain isn’t quite the escape from reality that Helen expected.Sandra stars Kristen Wiig, Alia Shawkat, with Christopher Abbott, Avi Rothman and Ethan Hawke. Directed by Sebastian Silva; written by Kevin Moffett and Matthew Derby; executive produced by Mimi O'Donnell; produced by April Lamb, Katie Pastore and Matthew Boll; associate produced by MR Daniel; sound design and editing by Ryan Billia; mixed by Matthew Boll; score by Daniel Brunelle; Special thanks to Mary-Kim Arnold, Eli Horowitz, Corinna Vallianatos and Alex Blumberg. Sandra is a production of Gimlet Media.