#648 S2 Episode 517 - HARSH MARKET: Shiny Objects, False Flags, and a Brutal Market

As Mark continues his conversation with Collin about the changes in today's market, he highlights the problem of rushing demos as a trigger in creating shiny objects and false flags. Tune in and learn why Mark describes the market today as "brutal" and how you can thrive in it in this latest episode of Sales Transformation.

TRANSFORMING MOMENTS

MARK: CREATING FALSE FLAGS
"We all like what we have to offer. But what happens is we create false flags, we create shiny objects, we get bad thinking, ' 'Oh, you know what, maybe we should look at this, oh, maybe we should do this. Maybe we should do this. And then what happens is, oh, we need to talk to some other companies."

MARK: THE MARKET IS BRUTAL
"Today's market is absolutely brutal. So customers are reticent even more, to bring on a new vendor and new supplier to work with a new company, they are more reticent of staying with status quo."