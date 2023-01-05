When it comes to sales, you can either sink or breakthrough to the next level to become a top performer.
#649 S2 Episode 518 - OUT FOR THE HUNT PART 2: Engagement Through Knowledge-based Content
YOU MUST KNOW SOMETHING AT THIS POINT, RIGHT?Collin gets down with social selling tactics once again with Mark and today we focus on engagement. Collin defines what being engaged means and how it ties up with content. He also discusses the use of your acquired knowledge as the foundation of your content, and you can learn more in this latest episode of Sales Transformation.TRANSFORMING MOMENTSCOLLIN: WHAT DOES "BEING ENGAGED" MEANS"Engaged means you're consistently showing up and you're active, actively engaged. That means sharing your original thoughts in comments and threats, you know, posting original content."Connect with Collin LinkedIn | YouTube | Newsletter | Twitter | IG | TikTok
5/4/2023
2:55
#648 S2 Episode 517 - HARSH MARKET: Shiny Objects, False Flags, and a Brutal Market
DON'T RAISE THE WRONG FLAGSAs Mark continues his conversation with Collin about the changes in today's market, he highlights the problem of rushing demos as a trigger in creating shiny objects and false flags. Tune in and learn why Mark describes the market today as "brutal" and how you can thrive in it in this latest episode of Sales Transformation.TRANSFORMING MOMENTSMARK: CREATING FALSE FLAGS"We all like what we have to offer. But what happens is we create false flags, we create shiny objects, we get bad thinking, ' 'Oh, you know what, maybe we should look at this, oh, maybe we should do this. Maybe we should do this. And then what happens is, oh, we need to talk to some other companies."MARK: THE MARKET IS BRUTAL"Today's market is absolutely brutal. So customers are reticent even more, to bring on a new vendor and new supplier to work with a new company, they are more reticent of staying with status quo."Connect with MarkMark Hunter | The Sales Hunter | The Sales Logic PodcastConnect with Collin LinkedIn | YouTube | Newsletter | Twitter | IG | TikTok
5/3/2023
5:52
#647 S2 Episode 516 - OUT FOR THE HUNT PART 1: Connections and Content
IT'S ALL ABOUT WHO CONNECTS WITH YOU, AND HOW YOU GIVE VALUEConnections and Content, these two are the key ingredients in providing value and building strong relationships in social selling, or in any kind of selling for that matter. Join Collin and Mark as they give you quick but heavy sales tactics that help you go on a hunt in this latest episode of Sales Transformation.TRANSFORMING MOMENTSCOLLIN: IT'S ALL ABOUT THE CONNECTIONS AND CONTENT"Connect with the right people and put out valuable content that serves them, that teaches them, that challenges their thinking, that gives them insights that maybe couldn't get anywhere else."Connect with Collin LinkedIn | YouTube | Newsletter | Twitter | IG | TikTok
5/2/2023
2:58
#646 S2 Episode 515 - LOSE CONTROL: Giving the Buyer Freedom in the Conversation
HANDS OFF THE WHEEL!People hate being controlled, especially when trying to make a buying decision. Kyle is back and in this last part of his conversation with Collin, he emphasizes the importance of avoiding taking too much control of the conversation. Stay tuned as Kyle delivers his final thoughts in this latest episode of Sales Transformation.TRANSFORMING MOMENTSKYLE: BUYERS DON'T LIKE BEING CONTROLLED"If buyers feel like you're trying to control them, they're going to step away because they're from pretty much any product out there. There are suitable alternatives and people will select in and out based on the evaluation process and how it goes."KYLE: THE SELLER'S BURDEN"The burden is on the seller to go prove that you're actually trying to help the buyer make the right decision. You're not just trying to make the sale. There are lots of ways that you can be doing that."Connect with KyleKyle Asay | MongoDBConnect with Collin LinkedIn | YouTube | Newsletter | Twitter | IG | TikTok
5/1/2023
5:48
#645 S2 Episode 514 - RACE AGAINST TIME: Your True Adversary in Sales is the Clock
EVERYBODY HAS A WORTHY ADVERSARY, AND TIME IS ONE OF THEMMany sellers had this wrong impression that other sellers that they always faced against are their competitors. Mark has a different idea. He explains why your true competitor is time, relating it to the time within your sales process and rushing in demos in particular. Learn more in detail in this latest episode of Sales Transformation.TRANSFORMING MOMENTSMARK: TIME IS THE ENEMY"Tomorrow's your competitor, because time kills all deals, and so many times what happens is sellers go in thinking that their competition is this company that they've always faced before. No, not at all. Not at all."Connect with MarkMark Hunter | The Sales Hunter | The Sales Logic PodcastConnect with Collin LinkedIn | YouTube | Newsletter | Twitter | IG | TikTok
When it comes to sales, you can either sink or breakthrough to the next level to become a top performer.
Salespeople come from all walks of life and some of the most successful sellers have the most interesting sales stories.
We dig into their background to uncover what makes them successful and get tactical with the sales skills that have made them stand out in their sales careers.
We bring on sellers in all different stages of their sales careers and cover a broad range of sales topics from Mindset, Cold Calling, Social Selling, Selling with Video, Outbound sales techniques, Enterprise selling strategies, Podcasting for sellers, and sales leadership topics from the world's best sellers.
You can count on new guest interviews every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday as well as short sales tips from Collin Mitchell every Tuesday & Thursday.
We help that this podcast help helps you transform the way you sell and if you enjoy the content please write us a review, and share the show with your friends and sales colleagues.