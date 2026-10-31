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164 episodes
- St Euphronius recognized the importance of honoring the Saints we don't know all that much about, as well as those who we do. Listen now to hear his story.
St Euphronius, Pray for Us!
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- St Andrew Corsini knew to always keep an eye out for trouble. Sometimes it takes a discerning eye to see the truth though. Listen now to hear his story.
St Andrew Corsini, Pray for Us!
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- St Odilo was a holy man who cared very much for the souls of those who had gone before him. So much so that it was making some "people" pretty irritated. Listen now to hear his spooky story!
St Odilo, Pray for Us!
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- St Anthony was a very holy man...but even holy men and women need a reminder every now and then of what God expects of all of us. Listen now to heat his story!
St Anthony the Great, Pray for Us!
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- St Francis Xavier knew that God would always be listening. He prayed for many miracles in his lifetime. God was listening to Francis' heart too though, and heard prayers he didn't even know he had. Listen now to hear his story!
St Francis Xavier, Pray for Us!
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About Saint Stories for Kids
A weekly podcast of stories for kids about Catholic Saints, from the creator of Shining Light Dolls, Chantal Baros. Join us each week for a new short story about the lives of the Saints!Podcast website
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