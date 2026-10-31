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Saint Stories for Kids

Shining Light Dolls
Kids & Family
Saint Stories for Kids
Latest episode

164 episodes

  • Saint Stories for Kids

    Ep. 146 St Euphronius - All Saints' Day

    11/30/2023 | 11 mins.
    St Euphronius recognized the importance of honoring the Saints we don't know all that much about, as well as those who we do. Listen now to hear his story.
    St Euphronius, Pray for Us!
    www.shininglightdolls.com
    www.instagram.com/shininglightdolls
    www.facebook.com/shininglightdollsllc
  • Saint Stories for Kids

    Ep. 147 St Andrew Corsini

    11/02/2023 | 6 mins.
    St Andrew Corsini knew to always keep an eye out for trouble. Sometimes it takes a discerning eye to see the truth though. Listen now to hear his story.
    St Andrew Corsini, Pray for Us!
    www.shininglightdolls.com
    www.instagram.com/shininglightdolls
    www.facebook.com/shininglightdollsllc
  • Saint Stories for Kids

    Ep. 145 St Odilo - All Souls' Day

    10/30/2023 | 7 mins.
    St Odilo was a holy man who cared very much for the souls of those who had gone before him. So much so that it was making some "people" pretty irritated. Listen now to hear his spooky story!
    St Odilo, Pray for Us!
    www.shininglightdolls.com
    www.instagram.com/shininglightdolls
    www.facebook.com/shininglightdollsllc
  • Saint Stories for Kids

    Ep. 144 St Anthony the Great

    09/22/2023 | 5 mins.
    St Anthony was a very holy man...but even holy men and women need a reminder every now and then of what God expects of all of us. Listen now to heat his story!
    St Anthony the Great, Pray for Us!
    www.shininglightdolls.com
    www.instagram.com/shininglightdolls
    www.facebook.com/shininglightdollsllc
  • Saint Stories for Kids

    Ep. 143 St Francis Xavier

    09/10/2023 | 7 mins.
    St Francis Xavier knew that God would always be listening. He prayed for many miracles in his lifetime. God was listening to Francis' heart too though, and heard prayers he didn't even know he had. Listen now to hear his story!
    St Francis Xavier, Pray for Us!
    www.shininglightdolls.com
    www.instagram.com/shininglightdolls
    www.facebook.com/shininglightdollsllc
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About Saint Stories for Kids
A weekly podcast of stories for kids about Catholic Saints, from the creator of Shining Light Dolls, Chantal Baros. Join us each week for a new short story about the lives of the Saints!
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Kids & Family

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