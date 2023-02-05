A weekly podcast of stories for kids about Catholic Saints, from the creator of Shining Light Dolls, Chantal Baros. Join us each week for a new short story abou... More
Available Episodes
5 of 158
Ep. 141 St Omobono
Omobono was always helping those in need...and he was ready for a well deserved day trip with his family. But there were other travelers on the road too. Maybe they could use a hand? It was hard for him to turn that part of himself off...even for a day. Listen now to hear his story!
St Omobono, Pray for Us!
www.shininglightdolls.com
www.instagram.com/shininglightdolls
www.facebook.com/shininglightdollsllc
3/26/2023
7:47
Ep. 140 St Teresa of Avila
St Teresa travelled a lot and met many kind people on her way. Some offered a spot to rest, some offered a meal and a drink. Today was an opportunity for both...and a lesson for her sisters. Listen now to hear her story!
St Teresa, Pray for Us!
www.shininglightdolls.com
www.instagram.com/shininglightdolls
www.facebook.com/shininglightdollsllc
3/12/2023
6:45
Ep. 139 St Frances of Rome
St Frances would've preferred to say her prayers uninterrupted...wouldn't you? But prayer...even interrupted prayer is still important. Listen now to hear her story!
St Frances, Pray for Us!
www.shininglightdolls.com
www.instagram.com/shininglightdolls
www.facebook.com/shininglightdollsllc
3/5/2023
8:01
Ep. 138 St Hubert of Liege
St Hubert didn't always make time for God...that is...until God reminded him. He speaks to each of us in different ways. Listen now to hear his story!
St Hubert, Pray for Us!
www.shininglightdolls.com
www.instagram.com/shininglightdolls
www.facebook.com/shininglightdollsllc
2/26/2023
5:33
Encore: Ep. 6 St Valentine
St Valentine was a healer! And though he was martyred for his beliefs, even that could not stop his miraculous works! Listen now!
St Valentine, Pray for Us!
www.shininglightdolls.com
www.instagram.com/shininglightdolls
www.facebook.com/shininglightdollsllc