Are You Buying or Selling that SaaS Founders Should Prioritize Usage Models to Increase ARR?

Steven Forth, Co-founder and CEO at Ibbaka, dives into the nuances of strategic pricing and customer value management for B2B SaaS companies. He discusses the importance of hybrid pricing models and how aligning usage with value can boost ARR. Learn why not all usage contributes to value and the future role of AI in pricing strategy.Connect with:Steven Forth: Website // LinkedInRandy Wootton: Website // LinkedInSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.