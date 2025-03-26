Goodbye AEW: This Is My Next Chapter

In the premiere episode of Rulebreakers with Saraya, Saraya (formerly known as Paige in WWE) opens up about the biggest shift in her life yet: leaving AEW and stepping into a brand new chapter. In this raw, unfiltered conversation with her longtime best friends Joey and Raquel, Saraya reveals what led to her AEW departure, how wrestling impacted her mental health, and why she's ready to take her power back. From battling toxic beauty standards in WWE, to surviving career-threatening injuries, addiction, public scrutiny, and viral tattoo regrets, Saraya gets real about life in and out of the ring — and why this new era is all about owning her story. Plus: bug-eating trivia, tattoo dares, and an exclusive peek at the chaos to come on Rulebreakers with Saraya. Whether you're a pro wrestling fan, a rule-breaking woman, or just here for the honesty — this is the episode that sets it all in motion.