Harley Cameron: The One with the Ingrown Hair Emergency
Harley Cameron is a wrestler, singer, rapper, ventriloquist… and now, the star of one of the most unhinged medical stories you’ll ever hear.
In this episode of Rulebreakers with Saraya, Saraya sits down with her AEW tag team partner and real-life ride-or-die, Harley Cameron, for a laugh-out-loud convo that starts with an ingrown hair disaster and somehow ends with shock collar trivia, puppetry, and unexpected vocal warmups.
Harley opens up about her journey from cabaret performer and fitness coach in Australia to AEW’s rising star. She shares what it’s like breaking into wrestling as a woman, writing theme music for iconic wrestlers, and finding creative freedom in chaos.
Raw. Ridiculous. Rule-breaking. This one has it all.
Goodbye AEW: This Is My Next Chapter
In the premiere episode of Rulebreakers with Saraya, Saraya (formerly known as Paige in WWE) opens up about the biggest shift in her life yet: leaving AEW and stepping into a brand new chapter.
In this raw, unfiltered conversation with her longtime best friends Joey and Raquel, Saraya reveals what led to her AEW departure, how wrestling impacted her mental health, and why she’s ready to take her power back. From battling toxic beauty standards in WWE, to surviving career-threatening injuries, addiction, public scrutiny, and viral tattoo regrets, Saraya gets real about life in and out of the ring — and why this new era is all about owning her story.
Plus: bug-eating trivia, tattoo dares, and an exclusive peek at the chaos to come on Rulebreakers with Saraya.
Whether you’re a pro wrestling fan, a rule-breaking woman, or just here for the honesty — this is the episode that sets it all in motion.
Introducing Rulebreakers with Saraya
Following the rules never made anyone a legend. Breaking them? That’s where the real stories begin.
Rulebreakers with Saraya is the no-BS, high-energy podcast where former wrestling superstar and certified rebel Saraya sits down with the people who refuse to play it safe—rockstars, athletes, actors, entrepreneurs, and all-around misfits who took the hard road and made it big.
From jaw-dropping confessions to the moments that nearly broke them, Saraya digs into the chaos behind the success—and yeah, they’re gonna have a little fun too. Think Bug Trivia, Wax Party, Dog Shock Trivia, and Text Roulette… nothing’s off-limits, and no one gets out unscathed.
If you’re tired of the same polished, sugar-coated interviews, this is your show.
Rulebreakers with Saraya is raw, real, and completely unfiltered.
New episodes every week.
Born into a chaotic, hellraising and deeply tight-knit family, Saraya learned to never back down from a challenge. She’s a rule breaker and drawn to people with this same mentality. In RULEBREAKERS, her DGAF mentality takes center stage while also exploring vulnerability and transparency with listeners. Every week, Saraya and a guest will explore their unconventional paths to success. Inspired by the honesty of Dumb Blonde, the unapologetic nature of Cancelled, and the humor and undeniable charm of Chicken Shop Date, Saraya is ready to ask the hard questions and talk about the good, the bad, and the ugly of her and her guests’ lives.