Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsNewsRufo & Lomez
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Rufo & Lomez
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Rufo & Lomez

Blaze Podcast Network
NewsNews Commentary
Rufo & Lomez
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 11
  • Reality Check: Candace WILL NOT Influence 2028 Election
    Did Candace Owens learn the art of political theater from Kayne West? Tim Pool claims she is burning the Right down with her conspiracy theories.  Sponsors: FLYING ACE Order at https://flyingacespirits.com/ with code BLAZE for free shipping. Christian College Guide DOT COM A free online directory of over 250 Christian colleges and universities https://www.christiancollegeguide.com/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:08:07
  • Why Republicans Worked with Democrats to Bring Illegal Aliens to America
    What if America’s immigration crisis isn’t a failure, but a coordinated plan? Mark Krikorian reveals the bipartisan machinery driving the open-border agenda. Sponsor: KINDRED HARVEST  Order at KindredHarvest.co and use code RUFO for 20% off. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:07:24
  • We Exposed Massive Somali Fraud Ring, and Dems Are FURIOUS
    Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D), radical activist Omar Fateh, and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D) collide at the center of an explosive scandal. Rufo and Lomez expose how local corruption, foreign regimes, and legacy media are converging into one immediate, coordinated threat to U.S. sovereignty and national security. Sponsor:  KINDRED HARVEST  Order at KindredHarvest.co and use code RUFO for 20% off. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:10:12
  • Mass Immigration Crossroads: What It Means to Be an American
    Joe Biden and former Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas flooded America with illegal aliens, displacing workers and destroying national identity and assimilation. Democrat elites are dismantling America on purpose. Sponsors: FLYING ACE Order at https://flyingacespirits.com/ with code BLAZE for free shipping. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:18:29
  • Can We Save Manhood from Seth Rogen and Andrew Tate?
    DESCRIPTION:  Hollywood crowns stoner Seth Rogen as the face of manhood while degenerates Dave Portnoy and Andrew Tate get celebrated as role models.    Sponsor: KINDRED HARVEST  Order at KindredHarvest.co and use code RUFO for 20% off. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:13:44

More News podcasts

Trending News podcasts

About Rufo & Lomez

"Rufo & Lomez" brings together the killer combo of Christopher Rufo, the Right’s most feared political strategist, and Jonathan “Lomez” Keeperman, an English professor turned renegade culture writer and publisher. Step inside their inner circle as they dissect the news, discourse, culture, and art through an anthropological lens, revealing the power structures, taboos, and hidden narratives shaping the modern world.
Podcast website
NewsNews Commentary

Listen to Rufo & Lomez, The Daily and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Rufo & Lomez: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.1.4 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/17/2025 - 3:29:24 AM