Reality Check: Candace WILL NOT Influence 2028 Election
Did Candace Owens learn the art of political theater from Kayne West? Tim Pool claims she is burning the Right down with her conspiracy theories.
Why Republicans Worked with Democrats to Bring Illegal Aliens to America
What if America’s immigration crisis isn’t a failure, but a coordinated plan? Mark Krikorian reveals the bipartisan machinery driving the open-border agenda.
We Exposed Massive Somali Fraud Ring, and Dems Are FURIOUS
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D), radical activist Omar Fateh, and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D) collide at the center of an explosive scandal. Rufo and Lomez expose how local corruption, foreign regimes, and legacy media are converging into one immediate, coordinated threat to U.S. sovereignty and national security.
Mass Immigration Crossroads: What It Means to Be an American
Joe Biden and former Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas flooded America with illegal aliens, displacing workers and destroying national identity and assimilation. Democrat elites are dismantling America on purpose.
Can We Save Manhood from Seth Rogen and Andrew Tate?
Hollywood crowns stoner Seth Rogen as the face of manhood while degenerates Dave Portnoy and Andrew Tate get celebrated as role models.
"Rufo & Lomez" brings together the killer combo of Christopher Rufo, the Right’s most feared political strategist, and Jonathan “Lomez” Keeperman, an English professor turned renegade culture writer and publisher. Step inside their inner circle as they dissect the news, discourse, culture, and art through an anthropological lens, revealing the power structures, taboos, and hidden narratives shaping the modern world.