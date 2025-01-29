In this first episode of Rooted Deeply, Danielle Murray shares the inspiration behind the podcast and her journey from family vlogging to diving deeper into faith-driven conversations. Learn how scripture influences her approach to marriage, parenting, and daily life, and hear about the exciting launch of a community dedicated to growing in faith together. If you’re seeking meaningful connections and practical wisdom for a Christ-centered life, this episode is for you.

About Rooted Deeply

Welcome to Rooted Deeply, a podcast and community dedicated to faith, family, and intentional living. Hosted by Danielle Murray, we explore scripture’s influence on every aspect of life—from marriage and parenting to personal growth and building meaningful connections. Here, you’ll find heartfelt conversations, practical wisdom, and encouragement to live a Christ-centered life. Whether you’re seeking deeper understanding, support in your journey, or a community of like-minded believers, Rooted Deeply is here to inspire and equip you. Join us as we dig deep into God’s word and grow together!