About Rolling with Difficulty

Throughout the Planescape there are countless wars between good and evil, lawful and chaotic. Forces of great power shift the very nature of reality. These are not their stories... Join Rolling with Difficulty as we explore the Planescape, following adventurers out on the Astral Sea, on the streets of the City of Doors, and beyond! Every episode of this D&D 5e actual play podcast follows a different entry in our adventures, and are intended to be watched in any order your heart desires. Follow the tale from the beginning, or jump in along the way, however you listen it's sure to be a wild ride!