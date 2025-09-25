Powered by RND
Rolling with Difficulty
Rolling with Difficulty

Rolling with Difficulty
  • Hunting Party Q&A: Picking Up the Trail
    After a successful season of Beastland antics, the crew gets together to answer your hardest-hitting questions!---Our show contains fantasy violence (and the occasional foul language), treat us like a PG-13 program!
    --------  
    1:00:22
  • Hunting Party Season 1 Episode 10: "Eyes Open"
    Content Warning: Party Conflict, Body ModificationSecrets revealed, the Hunting Party resumes their chase of Trystine's cousin. But they are not the only seekers in the Beastlands, and it's time some eyes were opened... ---Our show contains fantasy violence (and the occasional foul language), treat us like a PG-13 program!
    --------  
    3:12:47
  • Hunting Party Season 1 Episode 9: "Incubation"
    Content Warning: Entomophobia, Creature Body ModificationAfter a brief respite, the Hunting Party is forced face-to-face with the final note on their map. Beyond the trees stripped bare, a reunion awaits...---Our show contains fantasy violence (and the occasional foul language), treat us like a PG-13 program!
    --------  
    4:14:18
  • Hunting Party Season 1 Episode 8: "Passing the Tusk"
    The hunt continues, and after a brief detour to drop of the Warden somewhere safe, the Party enters the Domain of the Boar Lord. Her domain encroaches, but just who is leading the charge?---Our show contains fantasy violence (and the occasional foul language), treat us like a PG-13 program!
    --------  
    3:44:26
  • Hunting Party Season 1 Episode 7: "Life and Limb"
    Content Warning: Cannibalism, ArachnophobiaFinally taking a moment's respite, the Hunting Party regroups at the Grove of the Unicorn before heading back out into the Beastlands. Their prey? A missing Warden, hopefully to be found in one piece...---Our show contains fantasy violence (and the occasional foul language), treat us like a PG-13 program!
    --------  
    4:15:53

About Rolling with Difficulty

Throughout the Planescape there are countless wars between good and evil, lawful and chaotic. Forces of great power shift the very nature of reality. These are not their stories... Join Rolling with Difficulty as we explore the Planescape, following adventurers out on the Astral Sea, on the streets of the City of Doors, and beyond! Every episode of this D&D 5e actual play podcast follows a different entry in our adventures, and are intended to be watched in any order your heart desires. Follow the tale from the beginning, or jump in along the way, however you listen it's sure to be a wild ride!
