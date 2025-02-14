Powered by RND
Rolin Forward

Drs. Alicia and Stephanie Rolin
You’re a parent and you have questions about how to raise a happy and healthy child, especially with all the conflicting messages in the news. Join Drs. Alicia ...
Kids & FamilyParentingHealth & Wellness

Available Episodes

5 of 11
  • Whiplash
    We've seen many health policy changes coming out of HHS in the past couples of weeks. It's honestly felt hard to keep up. So this week, Drs. Alicia and Stephanie Rolin do their best to summarize some of those changes & outline some potential impacts. This is not intended to be medical advice, and the content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of their employers or funders
    --------  
    31:09
  • Recap of RFK Jr Hearings
    RFK Jr had 2 Senate confirmation hearings Jan 29 and 30. For more than six hours, senators considered whether to confirm him to lead HHS. A vote is still pending on what is shaping up to be one of the most controversial nominations. This week, Drs. Alicia and Stephanie Rolin provide a recap of those hearings.This is not intended to be medical advice, and the content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of their employers or funders
    --------  
    30:38
  • RFK Jr Faces Congress
    RFK Jr is facing senators as they consider whether to confirm him to lead HHS. This week, Drs. Alicia and Stephanie Rolin discuss his nomination and why over 20,000 doctors and more than 75 Nobel Prize winners are urging the Senate to reject him. The Senate confirmation hearings are scheduled Jan 29 and 30. This is not intended to be medical advice, and the content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of their employers or funders
    --------  
    16:03
  • Trump on Sex & Gender
    This week, Drs. Alicia and Stephanie Rolin discuss a new executive order from President Trump called "“Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth To The Federal Government," which places a focus on sex rather than gender identity. In this episode, we discuss this executive order and what it means for families.Read the executive order here: https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/01/defending-women-from-gender-ideology-extremism-and-restoring-biological-truth-to-the-federal-government/This is not intended to be medical advice, and the content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of their employers or funders
    --------  
    25:44
  • Update on Avian Influenza (Bird Flu)
    This week, Dr. Alicia Rolin provides a short update about bird flu and what's been happening in the US since our episode in December. Bird flu is an evolving pandemic threat we'll help you keep track of these developments.Websites we recommend:https://www.cdc.gov/bird-flu/This is not intended to be medical advice, and the content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of their employers or funders
    --------  
    11:03

About Rolin Forward

You’re a parent and you have questions about how to raise a happy and healthy child, especially with all the conflicting messages in the news. Join Drs. Alicia and Stephanie Rolin as they explore science-based parenting. Each week, they’ll tackle an issue in the headlines by reviewing research and speaking to the experts.
