Recap of RFK Jr Hearings

RFK Jr had 2 Senate confirmation hearings Jan 29 and 30. For more than six hours, senators considered whether to confirm him to lead HHS. A vote is still pending on what is shaping up to be one of the most controversial nominations. This week, Drs. Alicia and Stephanie Rolin provide a recap of those hearings.This is not intended to be medical advice, and the content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of their employers or funders