Thomas started as a losing bettor, and then learned to win. Eventually he won so much that a regulated sportsbooks stole several million dollars from him.He talks about CLV, harvesting bonuses, faking the NBA overnight market, parlays, SGPs, round robins, and VIP rewards.Follow Thomas on Twitter: https://x.com/t_stephens97Subscribe to the Premium Substack: https://riskofruinpod.substack.com/p/trial-and-error?r=ckepv&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=falseFollow the show on Twitter: https://x.com/halfkelly
1:08:17
1:08:17
Casino Schemes
Jamie, Steve, and Kyle are advantage players. They talk about beating casino games including carnival games, automatic roulette wheels, and sweepstakes slot machines.Support the show: https://riskofruinpod.substack.com/References from the episode:Laurence Scott on Gambling With an Edge.Mark Billings on Gambling With an Edge (related to biased wheels), and also using computers.Mark Billings on Risk of Ruin.The Eudaemonic Pie.Bloomberg article on roulette.A Man for All Markets - which describes Ed Thorp’s effort to beat roulette.Kyle’s appearance on Gambling With an Edge.Email the show: risk of ruin pod at gmailFollow on Twitter: https://x.com/halfkelly
1:56:19
1:56:19
Big. Chunky. Changes.
Citrini Research has taken Fintwit by storm with a series of prescient market calls covering themes such as AI, GLP-1, and the Trump election.In this episode Citrini discusses how he arrived at thematic investing, the process he uses to find baskets of stocks, and also what it’s like to write up a thesis for tens of thousands of subscribers.Find Citrini on Substack.Find Citrini on Twitter.Support the show by subscribing to the Premium Substack: https://riskofruinpod.substack.com/p/new-episode-big-chunky-changes?r=ckepvEmail the show: risk of ruin pod at gmailFollow the show on Twitter: @halfkelly
1:00:53
1:00:53
Betting on Chaos
Domer is a prediction market trader, and is one of the biggest bettors on Polymarket. He talks about his journey from Intrade, to Predictit, to Polymarket. He also talks about the 2024 election, which was a rollercoaster. It featured highs - like backing Kamala Harris before President Joe Biden had even dropped out of the race - and also lows, like being short Trump on election night.Domer also talks about unraveling the mystery of the so-called French Whale.Domer on Polymarket: https://polymarket.com/profile/0x9d84ce0306f8551e02efef1680475fc0f1dc1344Domer on Twitter: https://x.com/DomahhhhSupport the show by subscribing on Substack: https://riskofruinpod.substack.comFollow the show on Twitter: https://x.com/halfkelly
1:11:19
1:11:19
Startup Sports League
Jake Hoselton is the CEO of Grass Clippings. Pete Wilson is the CMO of Grass Clippings. Howard Lindzon is the Managing Partner of Social Leverage.The guests talk about trying to build a new high stakes par 3 golf league.Links:2024 Grass Clippings Openhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6cX0ktag2kA2024 Good Good Desert Openhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PE7t7K173-UFollow Grass Clippings on X (formerly Twitter):https://x.com/GrassClippingscFollow Howard Lindzon on X (formerly Twitter):https://x.com/howardlindzonFollow the show on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/halfkellySupport the show links:https://docs.google.com/document/d/1YTMUqap_Z0D9832cOl5wYxUs16Byr6xx-iAZzrRL3VU/edit