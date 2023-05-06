Join Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga, two long-time friends, every Monday and Thursday as they cover all the major European football leagues, and a lot more. More
A 'Stadio' x 'Tifo' Chat, With Joe Devine and Seb Stafford-Bloor
For the final episode of this season, Musa and Ryan team up with Joe Devine and Seb Stafford-Bloor, for a 'Tifo' x 'Stadio' special! There’s some mutual admiration to begin, plus why the 'Tifo Football Podcast' is stopping in its current format (07:37), the differences between the 'Tifo' and 'Stadio' process, especially audio-only versus video (13:09) and the creative goals of both (24:02). They then wrap up on some highlights of football things and work things from the season (38:18).
Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Guests: Joe Devine and Seb Stafford-Bloor
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
6/15/2023
53:00
End of Season Mailbag: Time Wasting, Reimagining Football (Again), Pep's Barca Vs. Pep's City and More
It’s the penultimate episode of this season, so Musa and Ryan open up the mailbag one last time. They answer questions on the Europa League creating disruptive students (02:58), Manchester United and Jadon Sancho’s progress (04:54), which fanbase should be the most excited for next season (10:47) and Spurs and Ange Postecoglou (15:33). They also discuss Pep’s Manchester City versus Pep’s Barcelona (21:16), how to combat time wasting (34:41), the health of football overall and what can be done (42:24), plus some highlights of the season and Stadio’s plans for the summer (57:14).
Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
6/13/2023
1:09:05
Manchester City Win Their First Champions League and Complete Their First Treble
Musa and Ryan discuss Manchester City’s Champions League final win over Inter, which saw it secure the treble (03:41). They chat about the game, where Pep Guardiola sprang a tactical surprise—but one that didn’t cost his side—as well Inter’s missed chances in what was a brilliant performance from Simone Inzaghi’s side. They then chat a little bit about the context of when this treble arrives, Guardiola finally getting his third Champions League trophy, and more (26:28).
Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
6/11/2023
44:56
West Ham Win the Conference League and Messi to Inter Miami
Musa and Ryan chat about West Ham winning their first major trophy in 43 years after the Hammers beat Fiorentina to win the Europa Conference League in Prague (03:17). In Part 2, they discuss Lionel Messi's announcement that he will be joining Inter Miami (29:54), their thoughts on the transfer itself and what it might mean for MLS.
Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
6/8/2023
51:26
Barcelona Retain the Women's Champions League, Zlatan and Joaquín Retire, and Benzema Bids Goodbye
After covering the men’s FA Cup final with Ian on 'Wrighty’s House,' Musa and Ryan wrap up some of the weekend’s other goings-on, starting with Barcelona Femení regaining the Champions League (03:52). There’s chat about the RB Leipzig retaining the DFB Pokal (12:09), the final matchdays in Ligue 1, La Liga and Serie A, Celtic completing the treble, as well as Ange Postecoglou’s rumored departure to Spurs, Toby Alderweireld winning the league for Royal Antwerp, and much more! In Part 2, they discuss the retirements of Zlatan Ibrahimović and Joaquín, plus Karim Benzema leaving Real Madrid after 14 years (30:24).
Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
