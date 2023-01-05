RVVL : Like a Rock | Connor Checketts

Every six months, God gifts us with a spiritual revival—a chance to think about our faith again and how it collides with our daily walk. RVVL is where we talk a... More
Why Did Jesus Have to Die?
Every six months, God gifts us with a spiritual revival—a chance to think about our faith again and how it collides with our daily walk. RVVL is where we talk about the timely and timeless truths that jumpstart our hearts into living relevant faith.Join us for a Weekly Revival!Your hosts, David Butler & Stephan Taeger
5/1/2023
26:17
How Do I Make Church COME ALIVE?
4/24/2023
23:10
What If Jesus Feels Distant?
4/17/2023
25:57
How Do I Make Difficult Decisions?
