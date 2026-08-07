Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
RVVL : Like a Rock | Connor Checketts
Connor Checketts
Latest episode
148 episodes
- What does it mean to build your life on Jesus Christ?
In the very first episode of Like a Rock, host Connor sits down with bestselling author and former Revival host David Butler for an honest conversation about faith, purpose, identity, failure, and the foundation that carries us through life's hardest moments.
Connor shares the unexpected journey that led him to hosting this new show, why Helaman 5:12 has become his family's life scripture, and how one verse from Luke 22 quite literally saved his life.
Whether you're searching for direction, struggling to find purpose, or simply looking for hope, this conversation is for you.
If this episode encouraged you, be sure to Like, Subscribe, and share it with someone who needs the reminder that they can keep going.
CHAPTERS
0:00 – A New Beginning
2:28 – How Connor Became the Host of Like a Rock
6:38 – The Poem That Shaped Connor's Life
11:10 – Why "Like a Rock?" (Helaman 5:12)
13:25 – Welcome David Butler
15:45 – Lessons from Revival
19:12 – Finding Purpose in Christ
26:48 – Identity vs. Purpose
34:15 – Why Failure Is Part of Growth
40:22 – Christ Strengthens Us Through Our Pain
47:10 – Connor's Personal Testimony
51:15 – Final Thoughts with David Butler
53:30 – Luke 22 & The Angels That Strengthened Christ
57:18 – Connor's Story of Depression & Hope
1:01:20 – Remember to Stay Like a Rock
In this episode:
• Why faith provides both identity and purpose
• What David Butler learned from years hosting Revival
• Why perfection keeps so many people stuck
• The relationship between failure and growth
• Finding meaning in suffering
• Luke 22 and the angel who strengthened Christ
• Connor's personal experience with depression and hope
• How building your life on Christ changes everything
Scripture References
• John 10:10
• Helaman 5:12
• Luke 22:42–43
Thank you for being here.
My hope is that Like a Rock becomes a place where honest conversations strengthen faith, encourage hope, and remind each of us that we can build something beautiful with Jesus Christ as our foundation.
Remember to stay like a rock.
join us for a weekly revival!
your hosts, david butler & stephan taeger
- Meet Connor Checketts. Welcome to Like a Rock.
Every person has a foundation.
On this new weekly podcast from Good News Brand, Connor Checketts sits down with inspiring guests to explore the experiences, faith, and defining moments that have shaped who they are—and how Jesus Christ has become the foundation they've built their lives upon.
In this introduction episode, Connor shares a little about his own story: growing up in Utah, his career as a photographer and filmmaker, his love of sports, and most importantly, the purpose behind Like a Rock.
Inspired by Helaman 5:12, the name Like a Rock reminds us that when our foundation is built on Jesus Christ, we can withstand life's storms. Through honest conversations, personal stories, and meaningful testimony, this podcast is about discovering what truly anchors us.
Whether you're navigating challenges, strengthening your faith, or simply looking for uplifting conversations, we hope this show encourages you to build your life on the only sure foundation.
Welcome to Like a Rock. We're grateful you're here.
join us for a weekly revival!
your hosts, david butler & stephan taeger
- in this heartfelt series finale of revival: a good news brand podcast, hosts dave butler and stephan taeger reflect on their journey of sharing uplifting stories of faith, joy, and god’s love, revisiting favorite moments, exchanging personal anecdotes, and highlighting inspiring quotes from church leaders; blending lighthearted banter with sincere testimony, they emphasize themes of mercy, happiness, and the inclusive nature of god’s love, encouraging listeners to seek joy, trust in grace, and keep believing in good things to come as they close with gratitude and a reminder to carry the good news forward.
join us for a weekly revival!
your hosts, david butler & stephan taeger
- in this episode of revival: a good news brand podcast, hosts stephan taeger and dave butler celebrate the joys of the season while reflecting on a powerful general conference message, exploring how faith is often found in simple, even unexpected ways. they discuss the spiritual witness of the book of mormon, the beauty of god working through humble means, and the expansive nature of his love for all people, including across generations. through personal stories and heartfelt testimony, they highlight the transformative power of jesus christ and the importance of recognizing god’s hand in everyday moments. blending lighthearted banter with meaningful insights, the episode invites listeners to embrace a faith that is both simple and profound, rooted in hope, and alive in daily life.
join us for a weekly revival!
your hosts, david butler & stephan taeger
- in this episode of revival: a good news brand podcast, dave butler and stephan taeger reflect on “prophets of god” by sister andrea muñoz spannaus while sharing some of their personal and family traditions for holy week and easter. as they discuss the meaning of the season, they explore the blessing of living with modern prophets and apostles, the promise of ongoing revelation, and the responsibility of parents and disciples to teach gospel truths in everyday moments. emphasizing hope, light, and the continuing work of god, the conversation encourages listeners to make room in their lives for prophetic guidance and to become voices of good news in a world often filled with negativity, living with faith and anticipation for god’s ongoing redemption.
join us for a weekly revival!
your hosts, david butler & stephan taeger
More Religion & Spirituality podcasts
- The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz)Christianity, History, Religion & Spirituality
- The Catechism in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz)Christianity, Religion & Spirituality, Spirituality
- Joel Osteen PodcastReligion & Spirituality
- Fringe Beyond LimitsComedy, History, Religion, Religion & Spirituality, Spirituality
- The Briefing with Albert MohlerChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Live Free with Josh HowertonChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Timothy Keller Sermons Podcast by Gospel in LifeChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Lakepointe Church with Josh HowertonChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The Bible RecapChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- followHIMChristianity, Courses, Education, Religion & Spirituality
Trending Religion & Spirituality podcasts
- AfterMassChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Intentional FatherhoodChristianity, Education, Kids & Family, Parenting, Relationships, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Standard of TruthReligion & Spirituality
- The SkyePodReligion & Spirituality
- Dad TiredChristianity, Kids & Family, Parenting, Religion & Spirituality
- Three of Seven PodcastChristianity, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Religion & Spirituality
- GodsplainingReligion & Spirituality
- Intuitive Astrology with Molly McCordReligion & Spirituality, Spirituality
- The Deep End With LecraeReligion & Spirituality
- Knowing FaithChristianity, Religion, Religion & Spirituality, Spirituality
- Impact the World with Lee HarrisBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement, Spirituality
- Turning to the Mystics with James FinleyChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Resurge with Josh Howerton and Josh McPhersonReligion, Religion & Spirituality
- Being Jewish with Jonah PlattArts, Education, Judaism, Religion & Spirituality, Society & Culture
- Ask Pastor JohnChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Calvary Chapel Chino HillsChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The Jennie Allen PodcastChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The Fr. Mike Schmitz Catholic PodcastChristianity, Religion & Spirituality, Society & Culture
- Abiding TogetherChristianity, Religion, Religion & Spirituality
- Catholic Answers LiveChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Spirits Beside UsAlternative Health, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Religion & Spirituality, Spirituality
About RVVL : Like a Rock | Connor Checketts
Like a Rock explores the foundation of who people are. Why they believe what they believe and how those beliefs propel them to build beautifully. Taken from Helaman 5:12, the name ushers back to “the rock of our Redeemer, who is Christ, that ye must build your foundation”. We believe that a foundation built on that rock cannot fall. Join us, every week, for “Like a Rock”.Host: Connor CheckettsPodcast website
Listen to RVVL : Like a Rock | Connor Checketts, The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz) and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
RVVL : Like a Rock | Connor Checketts
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.