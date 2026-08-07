RVVL : Like a Rock | Connor Checketts

What does it mean to build your life on Jesus Christ?

In the very first episode of Like a Rock, host Connor sits down with bestselling author and former Revival host David Butler for an honest conversation about faith, purpose, identity, failure, and the foundation that carries us through life's hardest moments.

Connor shares the unexpected journey that led him to hosting this new show, why Helaman 5:12 has become his family's life scripture, and how one verse from Luke 22 quite literally saved his life.

Whether you're searching for direction, struggling to find purpose, or simply looking for hope, this conversation is for you.

If this episode encouraged you, be sure to Like, Subscribe, and share it with someone who needs the reminder that they can keep going.

CHAPTERS

0:00 – A New Beginning

2:28 – How Connor Became the Host of Like a Rock

6:38 – The Poem That Shaped Connor's Life

11:10 – Why "Like a Rock?" (Helaman 5:12)

13:25 – Welcome David Butler

15:45 – Lessons from Revival

19:12 – Finding Purpose in Christ

26:48 – Identity vs. Purpose

34:15 – Why Failure Is Part of Growth

40:22 – Christ Strengthens Us Through Our Pain

47:10 – Connor's Personal Testimony

51:15 – Final Thoughts with David Butler

53:30 – Luke 22 & The Angels That Strengthened Christ

57:18 – Connor's Story of Depression & Hope

1:01:20 – Remember to Stay Like a Rock

In this episode:

• Why faith provides both identity and purpose

• What David Butler learned from years hosting Revival

• Why perfection keeps so many people stuck

• The relationship between failure and growth

• Finding meaning in suffering

• Luke 22 and the angel who strengthened Christ

• Connor's personal experience with depression and hope

• How building your life on Christ changes everything

Scripture References

• John 10:10

• Helaman 5:12

• Luke 22:42–43

Thank you for being here.

My hope is that Like a Rock becomes a place where honest conversations strengthen faith, encourage hope, and remind each of us that we can build something beautiful with Jesus Christ as our foundation.

Remember to stay like a rock.

join us for a weekly revival!

your hosts, david butler & stephan taeger