TradePMR's Product Vision for Advisors featuring Jon Patullo
Peering into the future from a product leader's perspective.In this episode, Adam Holt & Derek Notman had a nice conversation with Jon Patullo, Chief Product Officer at TradePMR, about the future of advice. We cover everything from their service orientated model to support advisors to how AI is quickly accelerating. Jump in and learn how an industry insider sees advice today and where it's headed.We talk about:Scale efficiency with open architectureAI supporting AdvisorsTradePMR's acquisition by Robinhood and the future of human adviceLeveraging open APIs from vendors to drive innovationThe speed of AI and how if you don't pay attention you will be left behindAnd moreResources:Follow Jon Patullo on LinkedInLearn more about TradePMR RIA Custody ServicesFollow RethinkFA on LinkedIn
31:56
Organic growth, investors, and exits with Abby Salameh
What's your advisor Swan Song?In this episode, Adam Holt & Derek Notman spoke with pivotal figure Abby Salameh about organic growth, PE & VC investors and their impact on wealth management firms, and exit strategies. Everything from organic growth and acquisitions to the impact of AI, we have a fun chat that is sure to give you some great insights and action items.We talk about:Private equity (PE) firms impact on the wealth management landscape - How RFG advisors are Organically growing at 20 percent year-over-year. Is being acquired (PE) a good long term strategy for an advisors business? What are the true impacts?The Importance of technology in reducing operational burdensThe $30 trillion wealth transfer to womenThe Need for an organic growth strategy for acquisitions (Growth Rate.. not just ARRAI's potential impact on marketing and operational efficiencyAnd moreResources:Follow Abby Salameh on LinkedInLearn more about RFG AdvisoryFollow RethinkFA on LinkedIn
32:05
Is there a Massive opportunity in the Life Insurance market? Featuring Tony Steuer
Is Life Insurance a ripe opportunity for financial advisors? In this episode, Adam Holt & Derek Notman invite Tony Steuer into the Rethink Tank to talk about all things life insurance and how it might just be the next blue ocean opportunity.. Tony shares his perspective on life insurance as both an advisor, insurance expert, and fee-based consultant.We chat about:The shift in financial adviceThe error of neglecting life insuranceThe complexity of insurance productsRegulatory & Market issuesThe Consumer DisconnectAdvice for improving our IndustryRecommendations for Financial Planners and AUM RIAsAnd moreResources: Follow RethinkFA on LinkedInConnect With Tony Steuer:Follow Tony on LinkedInJoin Tony's Money Club on his websiteBuy Tony's Book: Questions and Answers on Life InsuranceAbout Our Guest:Tony Steuer is an experienced insurance advisor specializing in life insurance policy review and financial literacy. With over 30 years of experience, he has worked predominantly as a fee-based consultant, advising wealth managers, trust officers, and attorneys on the efficacy and value of life insurance policies. He has served on the California Department of Insurance curriculum board, ensuring the proper education of life insurance producers and is an expert content reviewer for esteemed financial platforms like Forbes, Bankrate, and Nerd wallet and commonly a guest on news programs. Additionally, Tony is an author of a well-regarded book, "Questions and Answers on Life Insurance," which has been used in numerous personal finance courses and has won an award for excellence in financial literacy education. He now advises a firm engaged in the insurance sector and actively raises awareness about life insurance through various media appearances and his podcast.
37:03
Can a Fiduciary Mindset Improve Society? Featuring George Kinder (Ep 67)
Check out this special edition where Adam & Derek have a follow up conversation with the Father of Life Planning, George Kinder, who previously joined us on Rethink Episode 15. Find out what George has been up to, the stance he's taking on what it means to be a Fiduciary and how he would like to see it applied to society, and learn about his new book!In this episode George, Adam and Derek chat about:Salespeople/media (short term thinking) VS Fiduciaries/planners (long term thinking) - But being a salesperson, like most advisors startout as is all about short term survival, hard to move to long term think when I can't pay rent.How can we not have a fiduciary civilization when we are global?Fiduciary means a steward of other's best interests (not our own) and how Human beings are naturally selfish - how can we have both?Corporations can be more than fiduciaries to their shareholdersThe Fiduciary Standard, applied to media, etc. could help us fix the issue of people not even being able to talk about our differences anymoreAltruist ideals vs. Human self interest on a global scaleLimited liability is the root cause of removed responsibility (protection from personal responsibility)And lots more!Resources:Follow George Kinder on LinkedInCheck out George Kinder.com and his new book "The Three Domains of Freedom"Check out the Kinder Institute of Life Planning WebsiteFollow RethinkFA on LinkedIn
53:53
Advice Mindset - Purpose and Principles featuring Breanna Blaney
Check out this special edition where Adam chats with Breanna Blaney, VP, Director of Life, Invested at Dimensional Fund Advisors about the advice mindset and how purpose and principles fit into it all. This is a fun episode that Adam recorded in person with Breanna at the SHIFT conference while Derek was traveling in South Africa. In this episode, Adam navigates a riveting conversation on the intersection of financial advice, personal wellness, and human ingenuity. Learn how the principles of yoga and Ayurveda can infuse meaning into financial practices, and discover actionable steps advisors can take to be more empathetic, holistic, and ultimately, transformative for their clients. Tune in for groundbreaking insights that could reshape how you think about money and life.In this episode Breanna, Adam and Derek chat about:Questioning your Why for everythingCustomer experienceEmpathyMoney, stress, and wellnessInvestor behavior and fear around money and how it relates to returnsWhat are clients willing to pay for?How our self worth is tied up in moneyYour and your clients money mindsetHow to change peoples lives and drive better outcomesAnd lots more!Resources:Follow Breanna Blaney on LinkedInFollow Dimensional on LinkedInCheck out Dimensional's WebsiteFollow RethinkFA on LinkedIn
Fintech CEOs Adam Holt (Asset-Map.com) and Derek Notman (Conneqtor.co and Couplr.ai) host the Rethink. Financial Advice podcast. With decades of real-world experience as veteran and actively practicing advisors and CFPs, they're rethinking what it takes to succeed as a financial advisor in the 21st century. Challenging the status quo, Holt and Notman examine practice management, technology, planning, products, delivery of advice, digital marketing, designations, compensation, licenses, types of advisors, mindset, and entrepreneurship – all thoroughly explored and debated. Starting, growing, and running an advisory practice should no longer be done like it's 1985. Notman and Holt ask the tough questions to get the answers no one else is telling you. Fresh, innovative, brutally honest, inspiring, tactical, and a side of peaceful rebellion banter – just what you needed to learn something new and walk away with a smile.