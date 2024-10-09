Can a Fiduciary Mindset Improve Society? Featuring George Kinder (Ep 67)

Check out this special edition where Adam & Derek have a follow up conversation with the Father of Life Planning, George Kinder, who previously joined us on Rethink Episode 15. Find out what George has been up to, the stance he’s taking on what it means to be a Fiduciary and how he would like to see it applied to society, and learn about his new book!In this episode George, Adam and Derek chat about:Salespeople/media (short term thinking) VS Fiduciaries/planners (long term thinking) - But being a salesperson, like most advisors startout as is all about short term survival, hard to move to long term think when I can’t pay rent.How can we not have a fiduciary civilization when we are global?Fiduciary means a steward of other’s best interests (not our own) and how Human beings are naturally selfish - how can we have both?Corporations can be more than fiduciaries to their shareholdersThe Fiduciary Standard, applied to media, etc. could help us fix the issue of people not even being able to talk about our differences anymoreAltruist ideals vs. Human self interest on a global scaleLimited liability is the root cause of removed responsibility (protection from personal responsibility)And lots more!Resources:Follow George Kinder on LinkedInCheck out George Kinder.com and his new book “The Three Domains of Freedom”Check out the Kinder Institute of Life Planning WebsiteFollow RethinkFA on LinkedInListen to RethinkFA on YouTube PodcastsApply to be a guest on the RethinkFA Think TankConnect With Adam Holt:Schedule an Asset-Map DemoAsset-Map LinkedIn: Adam HoltLinkedIn: Asset-MapFacebook: Asset-MapTwitter: Asset_MapConnect With Derek Notman:Schedule a Couplr DemoCouplrAILinkedIn: Derek NotmanLinkedIn: CouplrTwitter: Derek Notman Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.