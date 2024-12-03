Investment real estate can lead to cash flow that allows you to live the life you want, working as much (or as little!) as you desire. The Rent to Retirement sh...

About Rent To Retirement: Building Financial Independence Through Turnkey Real Estate Investing

Investment real estate can lead to cash flow that allows you to live the life you want, working as much (or as little!) as you desire. The Rent to Retirement show is dedicated to educating you on all the aspects of investing you will need to successfully implement your own, personal, strategy. Hear from the smartest in the business as we cover everything from LLC and tax advice, to 1031 exchanges, to best markets for investing and creating the passive income you need, and more.