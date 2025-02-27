Like the alchemical work of a blacksmith, soul-forging times literally *re-shape* you into who you’re here to be. Often referred to as a “dark night of the soul” (or just a really, really hard time), soul-forging times are actually happening *for* you, and can spark a profound period of growth and evolution, moving you closer to your destiny. I learned so much about what it means to move through a soul-forging time in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, and in this episode, I'm sharing all I learned with you.IN THIS EPISODESigns you’re in a soul-forging time right nowHow the “trickster” and the “handhold” can help you navigate this timeWhy the challenges that show up again and again in your life actually reveal how deeply you are lovedThree tools to bring your soul back into your body so you can evolveThe ember of wisdom *already within you* that can help to light the way throughGet the episode transcript here. Ready to remember why you are here? Hit the Follow button wherever you listen to podcasts to receive all new episodes, and be reminded of your soul's mission.Liked this episode? Leave a rating or review on your favorite app. Every time you do a fairy gets a set of wings. Just kidding (kinda), but I do read every one!...LET'S CONNECT Join the inner circle and receive episodes right to your inbox What is your Earth Healing Archetype? Take the free quizBrowse our online coursesRead my bestselling book, Mirrors in the Earth
An Intuitive Reading for 2025
Every year I sit down and ask the Earth to show me an image, a metaphor that will help us navigate the year ahead. This year, way before I even asked, the image just fell into my mind—The Golden Ring. It's a vision of immense power and profound potential for the year ahead, and two months later, it's been so interesting to revisit this reading and see how it's all already beginning to unfold.Listen to this audio recording of our yearly reading and tune into:04:12 - The (amazing) story of how this image first came in6:57 - What is the sacred invitation for your soul this year?9:10 - Mystery, creation, and birthing new timelines17:45 - The inner thread that's here to guide your path21:35 - A generative reframe for 2025's uncertain moments23:14 - More practices for befriending *the mystery* this year
Why I named this podcast “Remember Why You are Here”
Our first episode! There's a reason why you're here on the planet, and this podcast is here to help you, as a seeker and a sensitive, to remember. In this very first episode of Remember Why You Are Here I share the story behind the naming of this brand new adventure.IN THIS EPISODE:How hardship is designed to help you remember your purposeThe story behind the incredible intuitive moment when I received the podcast's titleTo "re-member" is to make whole again—reconnecting you to your soul's mission here on EarthWhy an embodied remembrance makes *everything* in life more clear
Welcome to Remember Why You’re Here—a podcast for seekers and sensitives where you can relax, receive, reconnect to yourself and remember the most important thing of all: why *you* are here.
From writer, teacher, best-selling author, and earth intuitive Asia Suler, Remember Why You Are Here is like stepping into a warm tea shop on a quiet rainy day. Come settle in and let me pour you a cup of chamomile tea while we have the kind of conversations that bring you back to yourself.
Ecological philosophy, depth psychology, intuitive development, personal healing and earth magic— this podcast was made to help you remember the twinkle in life, reconnect to your own soul’s mission, and experience the kind of peace and relief that can only come from one thing…remembering why you are here on this planet.
