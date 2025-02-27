Surviving Soul-Forging Times

Like the alchemical work of a blacksmith, soul-forging times literally *re-shape* you into who you're here to be. Often referred to as a "dark night of the soul" (or just a really, really hard time), soul-forging times are actually happening *for* you, and can spark a profound period of growth and evolution, moving you closer to your destiny. I learned so much about what it means to move through a soul-forging time in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, and in this episode, I'm sharing all I learned with you.IN THIS EPISODESigns you're in a soul-forging time right nowHow the "trickster" and the "handhold" can help you navigate this timeWhy the challenges that show up again and again in your life actually reveal how deeply you are lovedThree tools to bring your soul back into your body so you can evolveThe ember of wisdom *already within you* that can help to light the way through