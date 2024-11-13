Powered by RND
507th Air Refueling Wing
507th Air Refueling Wing

The Refuel Radio Podcast, the official podcast of the 507th Air Refueling Wing, is an avenue for Airmen to connect with, and hear directly from, their commander...
  • Refuel Radio: Episode Two
    This second edition of the Refuel Radio Podcast, the official podcast of the 507th Air Refueling Wing, is hosted by Col. Matthew Ghormley, 507th ARW commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Darren Wiseman, 507th ARW command chief. They spoke to the podcast's first guest, Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Scoles, the 507th ARW first sergeant, about resiliency. The 507th Air Refueling Wing is the largest Air Force Reserve Command flying unit in the state of Oklahoma. The 507th ARW reports to Fourth Air Force and performs daily missions both locally and around the world in support of Air Mobility Command and U.S. Strategic Command's national emergency war order requirements, operating out of Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma.
    28:05
  • Refuel Radio: Introducing the Official 507th ARW Podcast
    On this first edition of the Refuel Radio Podcast, the official podcast of the 507th Air Refueling Wing, we get our hosts: Col. Matthew Ghormley, 507th ARW commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Darren Wiseman, 507th ARW command chief.   They spoke about their professional paths to the 507th ARW and their goals and topics for future episodes of the podcast.   The 507th Air Refueling Wing is the largest Air Force Reserve Command flying unit in the state of Oklahoma. The 507th ARW reports to Fourth Air Force and performs daily missions both locally and around the world in support of Air Mobility Command and U.S. Strategic Command's national emergency war order requirements, operating out of Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma.
    15:49

The Refuel Radio Podcast, the official podcast of the 507th Air Refueling Wing, is an avenue for Airmen to connect with, and hear directly from, their commander and command chief. The podcast covers topics such as spotlight on Airmen, Reserve mission insights, professional development, family support and more. The 507th Air Refueling Wing is the largest Air Force Reserve Command flying unit in the state of Oklahoma. The 507th ARW reports to Fourth Air Force and performs daily missions both locally and around the world in support of Air Mobility Command and U.S. Strategic Command's national emergency war order requirements, operating out of Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma.
