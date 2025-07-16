Toby Sumpter joins the show to talk about some Civil War History, and a book called "The Southern Tradition at Bay." (It turns out the South was not as obsessed with slavery as you might think). Jared and Toby discuss Robert E Lee's loyalty to his "country", Virginia, as well as what we lost when the North beat the confederates.
48:44
Navigating the AI Revolution / C. R. Wiley
CR Wiley joins Jared to discuss the spiritual disciplines which Christians must be maturing in, as we approach a future infested with AI idolatry and transhumanism.
46:35
Side-Hustle Wives Are Tradwives Too / Scott Yenor
Dr. Scott Yenor joins Jared to discuss feminism, trad wives, and why conservatives should be careful to totally discount women in the workforce.
36:08
Political Protestantism / Timon Cline
Timon Cline joins Jared to discuss protestant political theory and the ideas he's preparing to publish in an upcoming book. How must protestants differentiate themselves from the Roman Catholics in their relations with government? Why is this pivotal if we are to maintain an historical protestant view? Listen for Timon's insights on these questions.
57:42
Addressing LGBTQ Lies / Rosaria Butterfield
Author Rosaria Butterfield joins Jared to discuss the way in which churches have passively enabled identity politics to destroy hierarchy, plus how we can stand faithfully against a culture that has traded truth for lies.
See Rosaria's book, The Five Lies of Our Anti-Christian Age, here: https://www.crossway.org/books/five-lies-of-our-anti-christian-age-hcj/