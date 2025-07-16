Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsReligion & SpiritualityThe Right Stuff
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Right Stuff
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Right Stuff

Canon Press
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity
The Right Stuff
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 190
  • The Southern Tradition at Bay / Toby Sumpter
    Toby Sumpter joins the show to talk about some Civil War History, and a book called "The Southern Tradition at Bay." (It turns out the South was not as obsessed with slavery as you might think). Jared and Toby discuss Robert E Lee's loyalty to his "country", Virginia, as well as what we lost when the North beat the confederates. The Right Stuff is presented by Canon Press.
    --------  
    48:44
  • Navigating the AI Revolution / C. R. Wiley
    CR Wiley joins Jared to discuss the spiritual disciplines which Christians must be maturing in, as we approach a future infested with AI idolatry and transhumanism.
    --------  
    46:35
  • Side-Hustle Wives Are Tradwives Too / Scott Yenor
    Dr. Scott Yenor joins Jared to discuss feminism, trad wives, and why conservatives should be careful to totally discount women in the workforce. The Right Stuff is presented by Canon Press.
    --------  
    36:08
  • Political Protestantism / Timon Cline
    Timon Cline joins Jared to discuss protestant political theory and the ideas he's preparing to publish in an upcoming book. How must protestants differentiate themselves from the Roman Catholics in their relations with government? Why is this pivotal if we are to maintain an historical protestant view? Listen for Timon's insights on these questions.
    --------  
    57:42
  • Addressing LGBTQ Lies / Rosaria Butterfield
    Author Rosaria Butterfield joins Jared to discuss the way in which churches have passively enabled identity politics to destroy hierarchy, plus how we can stand faithfully against a culture that has traded truth for lies. See Rosaria's book, The Five Lies of Our Anti-Christian Age, here: https://www.crossway.org/books/five-lies-of-our-anti-christian-age-hcj/
    --------  
    43:38

More Religion & Spirituality podcasts

Trending Religion & Spirituality podcasts

About The Right Stuff

We believe the good life is made up of all the right stuff. Join us each week as we showcase The Right Stuff.
Podcast website
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity

Listen to The Right Stuff, Saved Not Soft and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Right Stuff: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.21.2 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/25/2025 - 12:49:21 AM