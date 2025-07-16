The Southern Tradition at Bay / Toby Sumpter

Toby Sumpter joins the show to talk about some Civil War History, and a book called "The Southern Tradition at Bay." (It turns out the South was not as obsessed with slavery as you might think). Jared and Toby discuss Robert E Lee's loyalty to his "country", Virginia, as well as what we lost when the North beat the confederates. The Right Stuff is presented by Canon Press.