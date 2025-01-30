Refining Rhetoric with Robert Bortins

Is 'school choice' really about choice, or is it a Trojan horse for greater government control? In this School Choice Week episode, Robert hosts author and education advocate Sam Sorbo to examine the language and implications of the school choice movement. Drawing from her experience as a homeschool parent and author of 'Words for Warriors,' Sorbo unpacks how government-funded education initiatives could impact private and homeschool freedom. https://samsorbo.locals.com/ https://rumble.com/c/SamSorbo Choice is good. A good choice is better. Therefore, choose better. Click here to learn more about Education Independence and join the Education Independence Network. We exist to educate, inspire, and equip members to promote and protect education independence in their local government. https://chooseeducationindependence.com/
Get Involved in the Fight Against School Choice
Should conservatives who oppose universal basic income support 'universal basic education'? We continue our School Choice Week series as Robert speaks with grassroots activist Aundrea Gomez about the contradictions in conservative support for school choice. Gomez, a former teacher and engaged citizen from Tennessee, breaks down how government funding of private education expands rather than shrinks bureaucracy, explores the role of out-of-state money in local education politics, and explains why true educational freedom requires independence from government dollars. https://x.com/aundreago Choice is good. A good choice is better. Therefore, choose better. Click here to learn more about Education Independence and join the Education Independence Network. We exist to educate, inspire, and equip members to promote and protect education independence in their local government. https://chooseeducationindependence.com/
Sweden’s Alarming Tale on School Choice
Could government-funded “school choice” lead to less educational freedom? We continue our School Choice Week series with journalist and Classical Conversations Senior Fellow Alex Newman for an in-depth discussion on school choice policies. Newman shares insights from his international experience, particularly in Sweden, and examines how government-funded education initiatives have impacted private and homeschool education globally. The conversation explores the historical context of educational funding, the role of UNESCO, and potential implications for American education policy. https://libertysentinel.org/ Choice is good. A good choice is better. Therefore, choose better. Click here to learn more about Education Independence and join the Education Independence Network. We exist to educate, inspire, and equip members to promote and protect education independence in their local government. https://chooseeducationindependence.com/
Woke and Weaponized School Choice
Would you trust Mark Zuckerberg to run your child's school? As we continue our School Choice Week series, Robert interviews author and cultural critic James Lindsay to explore how universal school choice could lead to corporate monopolies in education. Lindsay, founder of New Discourses and author of “The Marxification of Education,” breaks down the origins of school choice in 1970s Berkeley, explains why it's neither conservative nor free-market, and warns how government subsidies could transform private education into an industry dominated by massive corporations. https://newdiscourses.com/ https://www.amazon.com/Marxification-Education-Freires-Critical-Marxism-ebook/dp/B0BHXDR544 Choice is good. A good choice is better. Therefore, choose better. Click here to learn more about Education Independence and join the Education Independence Network. We exist to educate, inspire, and equip members to promote and protect education independence in their local government. https://chooseeducationindependence.com/
The Dark Origins of School Choice
Can $7,000 buy your educational freedom? We kick off our School Choice Week series with researcher Lisa Logan about the concerning global agenda behind school choice initiatives. Logan, host of Parents of Patriots and author of Education Manifesto, breaks down UNESCO's involvement in education policy, the role of major foundations pushing school choice, and how government funding could lead to the erosion of true educational freedom. Lisa’s YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtlIC1oYPBQiVFjJhngZggQ Lisa’s Substack: https://lisalogan.substack.com/ Choice is good. A good choice is better. Therefore, choose better. Click here to learn more about Education Independence and join the Education Independence Network. We exist to educate, inspire, and equip members to promote and protect education independence in their local government. https://chooseeducationindependence.com/
