Hi, Energy! is back! This season, we’re diving deeper into real-world stories, smart energy solutions, and local community voices driving change right here in our neighborhoods. Hear from Southern California’s best and brightest leaders rolling up their sleeves to make clean and sustainable energy work for everyone.And insights from experts who work with government officials to turn big climate goals into real climate action. New episodes of Hi, Energy are coming out every month. So check out our Instagram and subscribe to the show on YouTube, Apple, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts or visit https://socalren.org/about/podcasts for full episodes and highlight reels coming soon.

About Hi, Energy!

Reducing energy use today is key to a safer, more affordable, and sustainable tomorrow. Introducing Hi, Energy!, where we bring you front-row access to the innovators and leaders across Southern California who are making a real difference. From demystifying the benefits of heat pumps to guiding you through actionable steps toward decarbonization, we’re here to help you navigate the path to a cleaner, greener future. We’ll also uncover career opportunities in the booming green economy and tackle the urgent challenges of urban heat islands. Whether you’re looking to make smarter energy choices at home, work, or in your community, this podcast connects you to the conversations that can inspire change. Join us as we light the way to a brighter, more sustainable future.