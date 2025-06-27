Frannie Block, a reporter at The Free Press, writes about how money, power, and ideology shape the narratives espoused by the media, elite institutions, and governments — both foreign and domestic. Our conversation focuses on her recent article “How Qatar Bought America.”Block has become one of the leading figures in uncovering efforts by the tiny nation of Qatar to influence significant sectors of American life, from K-12 education, to universities and think tanks — and even the highest levels of government.Her reporting reveals how Qatar uses its vast financial resources in a soft power campaign to shape American politics and soften its image to the American public — while supporting Islamism and jihadism — to position itself as one of the world’s major brokers of diplomatic negotiations.What we discussed:How Qatar is shaping American education, media, and politics through soft power.When nearly $100B is invested across U.S. sectors, what does Qatar expect in return?How close ties to Trump allies may reveal deeper foreign influence.Why a tiny Gulf state is straddling jihadist ideology and U.S. diplomacy.When lobbying laws are weak, how much foreign sway goes unnoticed?
--------
37:57
The Left’s Riot Playbook / Trump’s Biggest Test With Heather Mac Donald
Heather Mac Donald, a bestselling author and senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, is renowned for her incisive critiques of the Black Lives Matter movement and the media's role in constructing misleading narratives around police brutality.Her influential reporting during the 2020 riots captured national attention, exposing how anti-police rhetoric—propelled by inaccurate and sensationalized media coverage—intensified violence and endangered American cities.Grounded in rigorous data analysis, Mac Donald has persistently challenged dominant perspectives on race, crime, and policing, arguing that widespread claims of systemic police brutality against Black Americans are not supported by empirical evidence.WHAT WE DISCUSSEDWhy Heather believes one burned car is too many—and how the left normalizes chaosThe overlooked cost of illegal immigration: ERs packed, schools overwhelmed, streets less safeWhy the “illegal immigrant = criminal” narrative might backfire, even if deportation is legalThe legal battle over Trump deploying the National Guard without Gavin NewsomWhether riots are grassroots or astroturfed—and if Trump can realistically stop what’s coming
--------
49:23
The Battle For Judea And Samaria with Israel Ganz
Israel Ganz is the Governor of the Binyamin Regional Council, which oversees the largest Israeli-controlled area in Judea and Samaria — otherwise known as the West Bank.A long-time advocate for Jewish life and security in Judea and Samaria, Ganz plays a major role in shaping Israeli policy on settlements and advocates for advancing Israeli sovereignty over the entire contested region.As tensions escalate and Iran and its proxies grow more desperate, protecting Israeli communities will become even more critical. And while some in the US push for a two-state solution, Gantz believes a Palestinian state in Judea and Samaria would inevitably endanger Israeli lives.What was discussed:Why Israel’s settler leadership sees October 7 as a turning point for sovereigntyThe data behind Arab support for the Hamas massacreHow foreign governments are funding illegal Palestinian constructionHow the PA pays families of terrorists — and why that matters for policyWhy the “two-state solution” is viewed by many Israeli leaders as suicidal
--------
15:58
The Young, Anti-Israel Right with Xaviaer DuRousseau
Xaviaer DuRousseau is a former BLM activist turned conservative commentator and the host of Respectfully, Xaviaer at PragerU. In this conversation, he breaks down how parts of the right are drifting into dangerous territory, how Gen Z is changing the political game, and why the Israel conversation has gone completely off the rails—especially since October 7.What we discussed:What the “Woke Right” actually is—and how it mimics the radical leftWhy Kanye West’s spiral says a lot about culture and influenceHow social media pushes young people toward extremesWhat people get wrong about Israel—and what Xaviaer saw on the groundWhy Gen Z is more serious about politics than they get credit forHow fake research and TikTok conspiracies fuel anti-Israel takesWhat the IDF does that no one talks aboutWhy the political divide in America might be permanent
--------
27:10
What’s Dividing Young Men And Women? With Rob Henderson
Rob Henderson is a writer and scholar best known for coining the term luxury beliefs—ideas held and promoted by elites that often harm the working class. A U.S. Air Force veteran and Yale graduate, Rob’s path from foster care to the Ivy League gives him a unique lens on class, culture, and identity in modern America.We get into:Why young men and women are splitting politically across the WestHow dating apps, social media, and modern prosperity are shaping ideologyThe rise of podcast-fueled political activismWhy elites push ideas that harm the working class (luxury beliefs)What’s next for the Democratic Party—and whether anyone’s being authenticRob’s optimism for the future.Powered by Upward News. Stay sharp on everything from D.C. power plays to media hoaxes and global conflicts. Get our free, uncensored daily briefing at ihatefakenews.com.
Ariel David cuts through the noise to ask the questions the media won’t. Why are America’s institutions collapsing? What ideologies are driving the the changing geopolitical order? Who’s scripting the narratives we’re told to believe?
In an era of censorship, corruption, and decline, Redshift investigates the ideas, forces, and people reshaping American power—from the halls of Congress to the depths of internet subcultures.
Powered by Upward News. Stay sharp on everything from D.C. power plays to media hoaxes and global conflicts. Get our free, uncensored daily briefing at www.upward.news/subscribe