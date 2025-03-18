DeepSeek's Deep Impact on Export Controls

In the launch of Red Flags Rising, Mike and Brent explain the concept and purpose of the pod (00:00), a recent report by Gregory C. Allen of the Center for Strategic and International Studies on "DeepSeek, Huawei, Export Controls, and the Future of the U.S.-China AI Race" (linked below) (01:43), the report's emphasis on backing strong regulations with strong enforcement (04:49) and the recently rediscovered "high probability" knowledge standard under the U.S. Export Administration Regulations (06:50), whether and how the Commerce Department's enforcement capability is impacted by recent policy and personnel decisions (11:00), parallels to the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (13:54), and conclude with the first-ever "Brent Carlson on Managing Up" segment, providing practical tips on what trade compliance professionals can do to explain to stakeholders, the c-suite, and boards the value proposition of export controls compliance today (19:43).Gregory C. Allen's Report: https://www.csis.org/analysis/deepseek-huawei-export-controls-and-future-us-china-ai-raceBrent & Mike's "Fresh Looks" series: https://www.hugheshubbard.com/fresh-looksMore about Brent: https://www.linkedin.com/in/brent-carlson-41ba692/More about Mike: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mhuneke/