Mike and Brent discuss remarks at the Bureau of Industry & Security's "Update" Conference that started today in Washington, DC (00:00), specifically Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick's statement that he would take a hard line against China (02:18), including a "dramatic increase" in enforcement (04:01) and fines (13:45). In the returning segment "Brent Carlson's Managing-Up," Brent identifies key takeaways for trade compliance professionals to share with stakeholders, management, and boards (15:31).
DeepSeek's Deep Impact on Export Controls
In the launch of Red Flags Rising, Mike and Brent explain the concept and purpose of the pod (00:00), a recent report by Gregory C. Allen of the Center for Strategic and International Studies on "DeepSeek, Huawei, Export Controls, and the Future of the U.S.-China AI Race" (linked below) (01:43), the report's emphasis on backing strong regulations with strong enforcement (04:49) and the recently rediscovered "high probability" knowledge standard under the U.S. Export Administration Regulations (06:50), whether and how the Commerce Department's enforcement capability is impacted by recent policy and personnel decisions (11:00), parallels to the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (13:54), and conclude with the first-ever "Brent Carlson on Managing Up" segment, providing practical tips on what trade compliance professionals can do to explain to stakeholders, the c-suite, and boards the value proposition of export controls compliance today (19:43).
Teaser Trailer
Welcome to Red Flags Rising, where we examine how geopolitics and national security are reshaping corporate enforcement and compliance.In an era where “economic security” drives government intervention through increasingly strict and consequential export controls, economic sanctions, inbound and outbound investment restrictions, and tariffs, legacy mindsets and assessments of enforcement risk create liability pitfalls for the uninformed.Under the “high probability” standard driving this new enforcement playbook, spotting and effectively mitigating “red flags” has a new urgency.We will help you identify and understand the trends, key insights, and practical solutions that are essential to companies, boards of directors, c-suite management, and compliance professionals in these turbulent times.