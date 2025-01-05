McMansions to Meltdown: The Real Story of the 2008 Housing Crisis

In this gripping episode of the Recession Podcast, host Daniel Foch takes listeners on a deep dive into the 2008 Global Financial Crisis - the most significant economic meltdown since the Great Depression. From suburban foreclosures to Wall Street's collapse, we explore how the American Dream of homeownership collided with financial innovation to create a perfect storm that shook the global economy. Following our previous episode on the dot-com bubble, we examine how the Federal Reserve's response to that crisis inadvertently set the stage for an even bigger disaster. Through compelling storytelling and expert analysis, we break down complex financial instruments, risky lending practices, and the human stories that defined this pivotal moment in economic history. Whether you're a financial expert or just curious about how the housing market nearly brought down the global economy, this episode offers invaluable insights into one of the most transformative economic events of our time. Key Topics Covered: Origins of the housing bubble and subprime mortgage crisis Impact on Main Street America and global markets Regulatory responses including Dodd-Frank Act International coordination and reforms Legacy effects and modern parallels The Big Short (2015 film) Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform Act Basel III Agreements Financial Stability Board (FSB)