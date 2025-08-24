Rebuild and Rise: Receiving Setbacks Gracefully

Life doesn’t always go as planned. Setbacks, failures, and unexpected challenges can leave us feeling lost, broken and unsure of how to move forward. But what if those moments of adversity weren’t the end of the story? What if they were the spark for something greater a chance to rebuild stronger, wiser and more resilient than ever before? Welcome to Rebuild and Rise, the podcast that dives deep into the messy, raw and transformative process of overcoming life’s toughest moments. Hosted by Michael Hanks, this show is your companion for navigating setbacks, rediscovering your inner strength and rising with purpose. It’s time to embrace the process, find strength in the rubble and rise to new heights. Tune in to Rebuild and Rise because every setback is a setup for a comeback.