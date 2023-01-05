Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Join Zac Amico and the original real ass dude, Luis J. Gomez, as they take an honest look at their own foibles, as well as the oddities that exist all around us... More
  • 992. Lady Bear (Dan Soder And Scott Chaplain)
    Dan Soder and Scott Chaplain join Luis J. Gomez and Zac Amico and discuss Luis watching The Revenant while eating butt, issues his girlfriend has with him since moving in together, Luis' issue with another dad during Baby James' baseball game, Luis' uncanny fear of being attacked by a bear, the mom who was snack shamed for sending her 3 year old to school with Pringles, What're You Snackin' On - peanut butter and jelly edition, keto movie theater snacks, McDonald's dipping sauces, the harsh names of Asian plus-size stores, the hack to get people to not recline their seats on a plane, motorcycle accidents they've had and so much more!(Air Date: May 3rd, 2023)Support our sponsors!Choq.com - Use promo code REAL at check out for 35% off your entire order!YoDelta.com - Use promo code: GaS to get 25% off!To advertise your product or service on GaS Digital podcasts please go to TheADSide.com and click on "Advertisers" for more information!Submit your artwork via postal mail to:GaS Digital Networkc/o Real Ass Podcast151 1st Ave, #311New York, NY 10003Real Ass Podcast merchandise is available at https://podcastmerch.com/collections/real-ass-podcastYou can watch Real Ass Podcast LIVE for FREE every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11am ET at GaSDigitalNetwork.com/LIVEOnce you're there you can sign up at GaSDigitalNetwork.com with promo code: RAP for a 7-day FREE trial with access to every Real Ass Podcast show ever recorded! On top of that you'll also have the same access to ALL the shows that GaS Digital Network has to offer!Follow the whole show on social media!Dan SoderTwitter: https://twitter.com/dansoderInstagram: https://instagram.com/dansoderScott ChaplainTwitter: https://twitter.com/scott_chaplainInstagram: https://instagram.com/scott_chaplainLuis J. GomezTwitter: https://twitter.com/luisjgomezInstagram: https://instagram.com/gomezcomedyYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/LuisJGomezComedyTwitch: https://www.twitch.tv/prrattlesnakeWebsite: https://www.luisofskanks.comZac AmicoTwitter: https://twitter.com/ZASpookShowInstagram: https://instagram.com/zacisnotfunnySee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/6/2023
    1:21:01
  • 991. Oyster Bumps (H. Foley And Kevin Ryan)
    H. Foley and Kevin Ryan join Luis J. Gomez and Zac Amico and discuss Luis coming from Zoom court, Classy or Trashy - little league baseball, different levels of flat asses, walking around the house naked, Kevin wanting to use Ozempic, Olivia Dunne in the swimsuit edition of Sports Illustrated, whether Sydney Smith beats out Olivia Dunne for Top Girl, Luis meeting his girlfriend's parents, transabelism and the girl who made herself blind, this day in history - 1952 the creation of Mr. Potato Head, getting ready to tell Baby James the truth about Santa Claus, the boy who got thrown out of school for wearing a T-shirt that said "there are only 2 genders," the Brazilian woman kicked out of a grocery store for being too hot and so much more!(Air Date: May 1st, 2023)Support our sponsors!ZippixToothpicks.com - Click here and use the promo code: ASS10 to get 10% off your order!To advertise your product or service on GaS Digital podcasts please go to TheADSide.com and click on "Advertisers" for more information!Submit your artwork via postal mail to:GaS Digital Networkc/o Real Ass Podcast151 1st Ave, #311New York, NY 10003Real Ass Podcast merchandise is available at https://podcastmerch.com/collections/real-ass-podcastYou can watch Real Ass Podcast LIVE for FREE every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11am ET at GaSDigitalNetwork.com/LIVEOnce you're there you can sign up at GaSDigitalNetwork.com with promo code: RAP for a 7-day FREE trial with access to every Real Ass Podcast show ever recorded! On top of that you'll also have the same access to ALL the shows that GaS Digital Network has to offer!Follow the whole show on social media!H. FoleyTwitter: https://twitter.com/hfoleycomedyInstagram: https://instagram.com/hfoleycomedyKevin RyanTwitter: https://twitter.com/kevinryancomedyInstagram: https://instagram.com/kevinryancomedyLuis J. GomezTwitter: https://twitter.com/luisjgomezInstagram: https://instagram.com/gomezcomedyYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/LuisJGomezComedyTwitch: https://www.twitch.tv/prrattlesnakeWebsite: https://www.luisofskanks.comZac AmicoTwitter: https://twitter.com/ZASpookShowInstagram: https://instagram.com/zacisnotfunnySee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/4/2023
    1:16:45
  • 990. Mr. Turd (Nick Mullen And Brendan Sagalow)
    Nick Mullen and Brendan Sagalow join Luis J. Gomez and Zac Amico and discuss Luis' issues with the way the girls of GaS Digital dress, Nick's toothache and why he thinks dentists won't see him, the Ninja Turtle boy with a growth on his back, World War I plastic surgery, the Canadian actor who died after getting plastic surgery to look like a K Pop star, Tucker Carlson getting fired, the puppy who chewed off his owner's toe and saved his life, Nick witnessing Big Jay Oakerson passing out on Legion of Skanks, witnessing someone getting badly hurt in real life, financial abuse of the elderly, Casey Anthony visiting Disney World and so much more!(Air Date: April 28th, 2023)Support our sponsors!YoKratom.com - Check out Yo Kratom (the home of the $60 kilo) for all your kratom needs!Choq.com - Use promo code REAL at check out for 35% off your entire order!To advertise your product or service on GaS Digital podcasts please go to TheADSide.com and click on "Advertisers" for more information!Submit your artwork via postal mail to:GaS Digital Networkc/o Real Ass Podcast151 1st Ave, #311New York, NY 10003Real Ass Podcast merchandise is available at https://podcastmerch.com/collections/real-ass-podcastYou can watch Real Ass Podcast LIVE for FREE every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11am ET at GaSDigitalNetwork.com/LIVEOnce you're there you can sign up at GaSDigitalNetwork.com with promo code: RAP for a 7-day FREE trial with access to every Real Ass Podcast show ever recorded! On top of that you'll also have the same access to ALL the shows that GaS Digital Network has to offer!Follow the whole show on social media!Nick MullenInstagram: https://instagram.com/mulldogforeverLive Shows: https://www.mull.dog/live-showsYouTube: https://youtube.com/nickmullenBrendan SagalowTwitter: https://twitter.com/brendansagalowInstagram: https://instagram.com/brendansagalowComedy Special: https://youtube.com/brendansagalowTwitch: https://www.twitch.tv/sags2richesLuis J. GomezTwitter: https://twitter.com/luisjgomezInstagram: https://instagram.com/gomezcomedyYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/LuisJGomezComedyTwitch: https://www.twitch.tv/prrattlesnakeWebsite: https://www.luisofskanks.comZac AmicoTwitter: https://twitter.com/ZASpookShowInstagram: https://instagram.com/zacisnotfunnySee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/1/2023
    1:27:11
  • 989. Chicken Situation (Tim Dillon And Colum Tyrrell)
    Tim Dillon and Colum Tyrrell join Luis J. Gomez and Zac Amico and discuss Tim's opinion of New York, this day in history - Chernobyl in 1986, why Twitter doesn't matter and Tim's thoughts on the paid verification, the best street food, the problem with sex being removed from the workplace, how Baby James outsmarted Luis, the fight between Shifty and Bobby of Crazy Town, Dylan Mulvaney and why people really hate her, Down Syndrome Barbie, the first black Barbie and Cabbage Patch Kid, the autistic Jewish teen who had swastika scratched into his back, the Russian version of Amazon strip searching it's employees, mail order brides, Love Is Blind and so much more!(Air Date: April 26th, 2023)Support our sponsors!YoDelta.com - Use promo code: GaS to get 25% off!stake.us/?c=RAP- Use code: RAP to unlock 5% rake back!To advertise your product or service on GaS Digital podcasts please go to TheADSide.com and click on "Advertisers" for more information!Submit your artwork via postal mail to:GaS Digital Networkc/o Real Ass Podcast151 1st Ave, #311New York, NY 10003Real Ass Podcast merchandise is available at https://podcastmerch.com/collections/real-ass-podcastYou can watch Real Ass Podcast LIVE for FREE every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11am ET at GaSDigitalNetwork.com/LIVEOnce you're there you can sign up at GaSDigitalNetwork.com with promo code: RAP for a 7-day FREE trial with access to every Real Ass Podcast show ever recorded! On top of that you'll also have the same access to ALL the shows that GaS Digital Network has to offer!Follow the whole show on social media!Tim DillonTwitter: https://twitter.com/timjdillonInstagram: https://instagram.com/timjdillonYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4woSp8ITBoYDmjkukhEhxgColum TyrrellTwitter: https://twitter.com/columtyrrellInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/columtyrrellYouTube: https://youtube.com/columtyrrellLuis J. GomezTwitter: https://twitter.com/luisjgomezInstagram: https://instagram.com/gomezcomedyYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/LuisJGomezComedyTwitch: https://www.twitch.tv/prrattlesnakeWebsite: https://www.luisofskanks.comZac AmicoTwitter: https://twitter.com/ZASpookShowInstagram: https://instagram.com/zacisnotfunnySee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/29/2023
    1:26:46
  • 988. Cardboard Cuts (Mike Figs And Hannah Roeschlein)
    Mike Figs and Hannah Roeschlein join Luis J. Gomez and Zac Amico and discuss the roll out of the new website, Twitter officially pulling the blue check marks and the celebrities that were gifted the check marks, Luis using ChatGPT to write bedtime stories for Baby James and to insult Figs, learning from South Park, Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia, the flight attendant refusing to take off until a passenger cleaned up spilled rice, gonorrhea's ability to be spread through kissing, Hannah's body count, teen Luis being banned from friends' houses, Luis watching Talladega Nights with Baby James and so much more!(Air Date: April 24th, 2023)Support our sponsors!ZippixToothpicks.com - Click here and use the promo code: ASS10 to get 10% off your order!Choq.com - Use promo code REAL at check out for 35% off your entire order!To advertise your product or service on GaS Digital podcasts please go to TheADSide.com and click on "Advertisers" for more information!Submit your artwork via postal mail to:GaS Digital Networkc/o Real Ass Podcast151 1st Ave, #311New York, NY 10003Real Ass Podcast merchandise is available at https://podcastmerch.com/collections/real-ass-podcastYou can watch Real Ass Podcast LIVE for FREE every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11am ET at GaSDigitalNetwork.com/LIVEOnce you're there you can sign up at GaSDigitalNetwork.com with promo code: RAP for a 7-day FREE trial with access to every Real Ass Podcast show ever recorded! On top of that you'll also have the same access to ALL the shows that GaS Digital Network has to offer!Follow the whole show on social media!Mike FigsTwitter: https://twitter.com/ComicMikeFigsInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/comicmikefigsTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@figgythekidHannah RoeschleinTwitter: https://twitter.com/handerpumprulesInstagram: https://instagram.com/handerpumprulesLuis J. GomezTwitter: https://twitter.com/luisjgomezInstagram: https://instagram.com/gomezcomedyYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/LuisJGomezComedyTwitch: https://www.twitch.tv/prrattlesnakeWebsite: https://www.luisofskanks.comZac AmicoTwitter: https://twitter.com/ZASpookShowInstagram: https://instagram.com/zacisnotfunnySee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/27/2023
    1:20:59

About Real Ass Podcast

Join Zac Amico and the original real ass dude, Luis J. Gomez, as they take an honest look at their own foibles, as well as the oddities that exist all around us. Their sweet, comedic perspectives will have you laughing, cringing, and wanting to be part of the conversation. The newest 15 episodes are always free, but if you want access to all the archives, watch live, chat live, access to the forums, and get the show a week before it comes out everywhere else - you can subscribe now at gasdigitalnetwork.com and use the code RAP to save 15% on the entire network.

