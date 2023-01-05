989. Chicken Situation (Tim Dillon And Colum Tyrrell)
Tim Dillon and Colum Tyrrell join Luis J. Gomez and Zac Amico and discuss Tim's opinion of New York, this day in history - Chernobyl in 1986, why Twitter doesn't matter and Tim's thoughts on the paid verification, the best street food, the problem with sex being removed from the workplace, how Baby James outsmarted Luis, the fight between Shifty and Bobby of Crazy Town, Dylan Mulvaney and why people really hate her, Down Syndrome Barbie, the first black Barbie and Cabbage Patch Kid, the autistic Jewish teen who had swastika scratched into his back, the Russian version of Amazon strip searching it's employees, mail order brides, Love Is Blind and so much more!(Air Date: April 26th, 2023)Support our sponsors!YoDelta.com - Use promo code: GaS to get 25% off!stake.us/?c=RAP- Use code: RAP to unlock 5% rake back!To advertise your product or service on GaS Digital podcasts please go to TheADSide.com and click on "Advertisers" for more information!Submit your artwork via postal mail to:GaS Digital Networkc/o Real Ass Podcast151 1st Ave, #311New York, NY 10003Real Ass Podcast merchandise is available at https://podcastmerch.com/collections/real-ass-podcastYou can watch Real Ass Podcast LIVE for FREE every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11am ET at GaSDigitalNetwork.com/LIVEOnce you're there you can sign up at GaSDigitalNetwork.com with promo code: RAP for a 7-day FREE trial with access to every Real Ass Podcast show ever recorded! On top of that you'll also have the same access to ALL the shows that GaS Digital Network has to offer!Follow the whole show on social media!Tim DillonTwitter: https://twitter.com/timjdillonInstagram: https://instagram.com/timjdillonYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4woSp8ITBoYDmjkukhEhxgColum TyrrellTwitter: https://twitter.com/columtyrrellInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/columtyrrellYouTube: https://youtube.com/columtyrrellLuis J. GomezTwitter: https://twitter.com/luisjgomezInstagram: https://instagram.com/gomezcomedyYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/LuisJGomezComedyTwitch: https://www.twitch.tv/prrattlesnakeWebsite: https://www.luisofskanks.comZac AmicoTwitter: https://twitter.com/ZASpookShowInstagram: https://instagram.com/zacisnotfunnySee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.