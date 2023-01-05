991. Oyster Bumps (H. Foley And Kevin Ryan)

H. Foley and Kevin Ryan join Luis J. Gomez and Zac Amico and discuss Luis coming from Zoom court, Classy or Trashy - little league baseball, different levels of flat asses, walking around the house naked, Kevin wanting to use Ozempic, Olivia Dunne in the swimsuit edition of Sports Illustrated, whether Sydney Smith beats out Olivia Dunne for Top Girl, Luis meeting his girlfriend's parents, transabelism and the girl who made herself blind, this day in history - 1952 the creation of Mr. Potato Head, getting ready to tell Baby James the truth about Santa Claus, the boy who got thrown out of school for wearing a T-shirt that said "there are only 2 genders," the Brazilian woman kicked out of a grocery store for being too hot and so much more!(Air Date: May 1st, 2023)