Nik Fialka
If you're looking to enter the commercial aviation industry, we've got the right podcast for you! With pilot and interview coach Nik Fialka as your host, we ...
LeisureAviationBusinessCareers
If you're looking to enter the commercial aviation industry, we've got the right podcast for you! With pilot and interview coach Nik Fialka as your host, we ...
Available Episodes

  • Ep62: Your To-Do List After Receiving Your CJO
    Today we’re listing down things you should do after receiving your conditional job offer from your dream airline. Stay tuned and learn how to earn that seniority number as early as possible!   WHAT YOU’LL LEARN FROM THIS EPISODE  Reasons you need to be honest in your application How to approach the fingerprinting and drug testing process Why you should start your after-CJO process right away What makes a conditional job offer conditional?   RESOURCES/LINKS MENTIONED Pilot Records Improvement Act of 1996 (PRIA)   CONNECT WITH US Are you ready to take your relationship to the next level? Don’t wait until it’s too late. Use the promo code “PODCAST” and save 10% on all our services. Check us out at www.spitfireelite.com!
    8/17/2023
    12:26
  • Ep61: Charting New Heights Through Latino Pilots Association - Claudia Zapata-Cardone
    In this exclusive episode, Claudia Zapata-Cardone, President of the Latino Pilots Association, sits down with us for a compelling discussion that provides insights into the multifaceted pilot community. Delve into the offerings of LPA and gain insights into the importance of tenacity and perseverance in aviation. This is an episode you definitely wouldn't want to miss!   WHAT YOU’LL LEARN FROM THIS EPISODE  What is the Latin Pilots Association all about? The issue of diversity within the aviation industry  How Latino Pilots Association and similar groups assist future pilots Top ways to qualify for the Latino Pilots Association scholarship program Why it’s important to celebrate each other’s victory       RESOURCES/LINKS MENTIONED Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals Professional Asian Pilots Association Southwest Airlines   If you aspire to advance your aviation career, an exceptional opportunity awaits! Don't miss the very first Latin Aerospace Industry Expo from September 14th to 16th, 2023, at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida. Secure your spot by registering through this link: https://www.latinopilot.org/latinexpo2023    ABOUT WITH CLAUDIA ZAPATA-CARDONE Claudia Zapata-Cardone, a Captain at United Airlines, boasts a remarkable career spanning over 27 years in the airlines and aviation sector. She is genuinely dedicated to introducing the world of piloting to women and individuals of diverse backgrounds. Claudia achieves this by participating in outreach initiatives and affiliating with various organizations.   Currently holding the esteemed position of President at the Latino Pilots Association, Claudia takes immense pride in her membership within Women in Aviation, the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals, and the International Society of Women Airline Pilots. Her staunch belief rests in the transformative power of diversity and inclusion within the aviation and aerospace domain. Claudia contends that embracing many perspectives fosters a competitive business edge and propels the aviation industry toward unparalleled success.   CONNECT WITH CLAUDIA Website: Latino Pilots Association LinkedIn: Claudia Zapata-Cardone CONNECT WITH US  Are you ready to take your relationship to the next level? Don’t wait until it’s too late. Use the promo code “PODCAST” and save 10% on all our services. Check us out at www.spitfireelite.com!   If you want to recommend someone to guest on the show, email Nik at [email protected], and if you need a professional pilot resume, go to www.spitfireelite.com/podcast/ for FREE templates!    SPONSOR If you’re a professional pilot looking for a great financial planning partner for your retirement, tax, and investment, go to www.tpope.ceterainvestors.com/contact or call 704-717-8900 ext 120 to schedule a consultation appointment with Timothy P. Pope, CFP® 
    8/16/2023
    31:16
  • Ep60: Exciting Opportunities for Passionate Pilots with Brittney Steier
    Warm up your engines as Alpine Air opens recruitment doors for passionate pilots who want to strut the runway. Get to know the aviation team's functions, qualifications, and the processes you need to expect upon application. Listen to this episode and get ready for takeoff!   WHAT YOU’LL LEARN FROM THIS EPISODE  Alpine Air Express: The services they offer and where it’s located Flight span and engine expertise required to be an Alpine Air pilot The Alpine Air recruitment process for pilot applicants What kind of personality is encouraged in an aviation officer When does a typical trial run happen and how long does it last?   RESOURCE/LINK MENTIONED ATP Flight School    ABOUT WITH BRITTNEY STEIER Brittney is building a world-class team of pilots and mechanics as a recruiter for Alpine Air, one of America's largest all-cargo regional on-demand contract airlines. They are transforming the way cargo is handled, so she spends her days recruiting and hiring the best who can help heighten that mission.    CONNECT WITH BRITTNEY   Website: alpine-air.com LinkedIn: Brittney Steier | Alpine Air Express Instagram: @alpineairexpress Email: [email protected]   CONNECT WITH US    Are you ready to take your relationship to the next level? Don’t wait until it’s too late. Use the promo code “PODCAST” and save 10% on all our services. Check us out at www.spitfireelite.com!   If you want to recommend someone to guest on the show, email Nik at [email protected], and if you need a professional pilot resume, go to www.spitfireelite.com/podcast/ for FREE templates!    SPONSOR If you’re a professional pilot looking for a great financial planning partner for your retirement, tax, and investment, go to www.tpope.ceterainvestors.com/contact or call 704-717-8900 ext 120 to schedule a consultation appointment with Timothy P. Pope, CFP® 
    8/14/2023
    20:12
  • Ep59: Guiding Lights | The Transformative Power of Mentorship
    Hop in for an electrifying episode that delves deep into the extraordinary power of mentorship as a tool for accelerating your life and career. Unravel the marvels of having a mentor and feel motivated to embark on your search for one today!   WHAT YOU’LL LEARN FROM THIS EPISODE  The importance of having a professional mentor Various ways to secure mentorship for a career in aviation What should you look for in a mentor? A definition of authentic mentorship and the true essence of success How to nurture relationships and show gratitude to your mentors   RESOURCES/LINKS MENTIONED Ep24: Mentorship and Its Power for Your Aviation Career’s Advancement - Jessica Ortega  Professional Asian Pilots Association Latino Pilots Association Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals National Gay Pilots Association Women in Aviation International    CONNECT WITH US Are you ready to take your relationship to the next level? Don’t wait until it’s too late. Use the promo code “PODCAST” and save 10% on all our services. Check us out at www.spitfireelite.com! 
    8/10/2023
    18:14
  • Ep58: From Military to Commercial Aviation with Dillon Washburn-US Aviation (Part 2)
    We’re thrilled to welcome back Dillon Washburn in this episode as he offers a unique perspective on the US Aviation Academy from the viewpoint of a military veteran. If you're interested in transitioning from military service to a career in commercial aviation, be sure to tune in! WHAT YOU’LL LEARN FROM THIS EPISODE  The reason why US aviation accepts military veterans Ways to finance your aviation education as a veteran How veterans benefit from undergoing a Multi-Engine Instructor program Why do helicopter and rotor transition pilots have an advantage in flying commercially Forces to Flyers: What it is, who it’s for, and how it works  RESOURCES/LINKS MENTIONED Veterans Affairs SkyBridge Capital Professional Pilots of Tomorrow ABOUT DILLON WASHBURN Dillon Washburn is the current VP of Public Relations for the US Aviation Group and is also a full-time First Officer for JSX Airlines.   Dillon began his colligate studies with a focus on secondary education before transitioning towards a career in aviation. In 2015, he married his two passions, aviation and education, by running flight training programs for various organizations. He currently works for US Aviation Academy. His focus and intent are to inspire and train a new generation of aviators and to educate them on the many lucrative career opportunities in the aerospace industry. He has unique expertise with VA benefits and helping veterans maximize the programs offered to them. To date, he has helped well over 200 veterans become career aviators through the utilization of GI Bill programs like Chapter 30, 31, and 33.      CONNECT WITH DILLON Website: US Aviation Academy   CONNECT WITH US    Are you ready to take your relationship to the next level? Don’t wait until it’s too late. Use the promo code “PODCAST” and save 10% on all our services. Check us out at www.spitfireelite.com!   If you want to recommend someone to guest on the show, email Nik at [email protected], and if you need a professional pilot resume, go to www.spitfireelite.com/podcast/ for FREE templates!    SPONSOR If you’re a professional pilot looking for a great financial planning partner for your retirement, tax, and investment, go to www.tpope.ceterainvestors.com/contact or call 704-717-8900 ext 120 to schedule a consultation appointment with Timothy P. Pope, CFP® 
    8/7/2023
    23:00

About Ready 4 Pushback

If you're looking to enter the commercial aviation industry, we've got the right podcast for you! With pilot and interview coach Nik Fialka as your host, we will deliver exceptional and insightful content to help you understand the landscape of professional aviation. We will help you organize your thoughts, score interview points, and ace the aviation recruitment process. You will get a deep dive into all the facets of the aviation industry by hearing directly from leaders and recruiters. You'll learn how to stay composed and articulate yourself with impact as we uncover airline-specific pilot selection demands, analyze the aviation industry's culture, and give you great interview advice. Listen to the Ready 4 Pushback podcast to transform yourself and gain valuable perspective about your dream job!
