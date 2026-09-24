In this episode of Ready 4 Pushback, we dive into one of the most important habits a pilot can develop: having a plan before you ever get to the runway. When do you slow down? When do you configure? What does "stable" actually look like? And what do you do when the approach isn't going according to plan?

We break down the mindset and decision making that can keep you ahead of the airplane, give you more margin, and help you recognize when it's time to stop trying to make an approach work. This episode will challenge the way you think about approach planning, energy management, and the go around decision. If you fly airplanes, this is definitely worth hearing.

CONNECT WITH US

Are you ready to take your preparation to the next level? Don't wait until it's too late. Use the promo code "R4P2026" and save 10% on all our services. Check us out at www.spitfireelite.com! If you want to recommend someone to guest on the show, email Nik at podcast@spitfireelite.com, and if you need a professional pilot resume, go to www.spitfireelite.com/podcast/ for FREE templates!

SPONSOR

Are you a pilot just coming out of the military and looking for the perfect second home for your family? Look no further! Reach out to Marty and his team by visiting www.tridenthomeloans.com to get the best VA loans available anywhere in the US.

Be ready for takeoff anytime with 3D-stretch, stain-repellent, and wrinkle-free aviation uniforms by Flight Uniforms. Just go to www.flightuniform.com and type the code SPITFIREPOD20 to get a special 20% discount on your first order.

#Aviation #AviationCareers #aviationcrew #AviationJobs #AviationLeadership #AviationEducation #AviationOpportunities #AviationPodcast #AirlinePilot #AirlineJobs #AirlineInterviewPrep #flying #flyingtips #PilotDevelopment #PilotFinance #pilotcareer #pilottips #pilotcareertips #PilotExperience #pilotcaptain #PilotTraining #PilotSuccess #pilotpodcast #PilotPreparation #Pilotrecruitment #flightschool #aviationschool #pilotcareer #pilotlife #pilot