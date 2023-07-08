Ep59: Guiding Lights | The Transformative Power of Mentorship

Hop in for an electrifying episode that delves deep into the extraordinary power of mentorship as a tool for accelerating your life and career. Unravel the marvels of having a mentor and feel motivated to embark on your search for one today! WHAT YOU'LL LEARN FROM THIS EPISODE The importance of having a professional mentor Various ways to secure mentorship for a career in aviation What should you look for in a mentor? A definition of authentic mentorship and the true essence of success How to nurture relationships and show gratitude to your mentors RESOURCES/LINKS MENTIONED Ep24: Mentorship and Its Power for Your Aviation Career's Advancement - Jessica Ortega Professional Asian Pilots Association Latino Pilots Association Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals National Gay Pilots Association Women in Aviation International