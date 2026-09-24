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388 episodes
- The fun isn't just reaching the left seat, the major airline, or the next big milestone. It's the journey getting there. Flying is hard. Training, check rides, self-doubt, long hours, and constant learning are all part of becoming a professional pilot.
If you're feeling stuck, discouraged, or impatient for the next step in your aviation career, this episode will help you see your journey from a different perspective. Because someday you'll look back on your career and realize: the fun was getting there.
CONNECT WITH US
Are you ready to take your preparation to the next level? Don't wait until it's too late. Use the promo code "R4P2026" and save 10% on all our services. Check us out at www.spitfireelite.com! If you want to recommend someone to guest on the show, email Nik at podcast@spitfireelite.com, and if you need a professional pilot resume, go to www.spitfireelite.com/podcast/ for FREE templates!
SPONSOR
Are you a pilot just coming out of the military and looking for the perfect second home for your family? Look no further! Reach out to Marty and his team by visiting www.tridenthomeloans.com to get the best VA loans available anywhere in the US.
Be ready for takeoff anytime with 3D-stretch, stain-repellent, and wrinkle-free aviation uniforms by Flight Uniforms. Just go to www.flightuniform.com and type the code SPITFIREPOD20 to get a special 20% discount on your first order.
#Aviation #AviationCareers #aviationcrew #AviationJobs #AviationLeadership #AviationEducation #AviationOpportunities #AviationPodcast #AirlinePilot #AirlineJobs #AirlineInterviewPrep #flying #flyingtips #PilotDevelopment #PilotFinance #pilotcareer #pilottips #pilotcareertips #PilotExperience #pilotcaptain #PilotTraining #PilotSuccess #pilotpodcast #PilotPreparation #Pilotrecruitment #flightschool #aviationschool #pilotcareer #pilotlife #pilot
- Your next aviation opportunity might come from the pilot sitting next to you. Nik sits down with Haley Ageton, Air Force C-130 pilot, United pilot, and Spitfire Elite coach, to talk about the power of relationships in aviation. From military camaraderie and transitioning to the airlines to meeting fellow pilots at industry conferences, Haley shares why building genuine connections can shape your career long after the flight is over.
They explore why the pilots around you aren't just fellow applicants or coworkers, but potential mentors, friends, advocates, and lifelong connections. Discover why your aviation network isn't just about getting the next job. It's about building the relationships that can carry you throughout your career.
CONNECT WITH US
Are you ready to take your preparation to the next level? Don't wait until it's too late. Use the promo code "R4P2026" and save 10% on all our services. Check us out at www.spitfireelite.com! If you want to recommend someone to guest on the show, email Nik at podcast@spitfireelite.com, and if you need a professional pilot resume, go to www.spitfireelite.com/podcast/ for FREE templates!
SPONSOR
Are you a pilot just coming out of the military and looking for the perfect second home for your family? Look no further! Reach out to Marty and his team by visiting www.tridenthomeloans.com to get the best VA loans available anywhere in the US.
Be ready for takeoff anytime with 3D-stretch, stain-repellent, and wrinkle-free aviation uniforms by Flight Uniforms. Just go to www.flightuniform.com and type the code SPITFIREPOD20 to get a special 20% discount on your first order.
#Aviation #AviationCareers #aviationcrew #AviationJobs #AviationLeadership #AviationEducation #AviationOpportunities #AviationPodcast #AirlinePilot #AirlineJobs #AirlineInterviewPrep #flying #flyingtips #PilotDevelopment #PilotFinance #pilotcareer #pilottips #pilotcareertips #PilotExperience #pilotcaptain #PilotTraining #PilotSuccess #pilotpodcast #PilotPreparation #Pilotrecruitment #flightschool #aviationschool #pilotcareer #pilotlife #pilot
- Your airline career can change overnight. Are you prepared if it does? In this episode, Nik breaks down the practical steps pilots can take now, from keeping logbooks and applications current to maintaining their professional network.
Learn why preparing for a Plan B isn't betting against your airline, it's protecting your career and the people who depend on you. Listen to this episode and make sure you're prepared to make your next move before you're forced to.
CONNECT WITH US
Are you ready to take your preparation to the next level? Don't wait until it's too late. Use the promo code "R4P2026" and save 10% on all our services. Check us out at www.spitfireelite.com! If you want to recommend someone to guest on the show, email Nik at podcast@spitfireelite.com, and if you need a professional pilot resume, go to www.spitfireelite.com/podcast/ for FREE templates!
SPONSOR
Are you a pilot just coming out of the military and looking for the perfect second home for your family? Look no further! Reach out to Marty and his team by visiting www.tridenthomeloans.com to get the best VA loans available anywhere in the US.
Be ready for takeoff anytime with 3D-stretch, stain-repellent, and wrinkle-free aviation uniforms by Flight Uniforms. Just go to www.flightuniform.com and type the code SPITFIREPOD20 to get a special 20% discount on your first order.
#Aviation #AviationCareers #aviationcrew #AviationJobs #AviationLeadership #AviationEducation #AviationOpportunities #AviationPodcast #AirlinePilot #AirlineJobs #AirlineInterviewPrep #flying #flyingtips #PilotDevelopment #PilotFinance #pilotcareer #pilottips #pilotcareertips #PilotExperience #pilotcaptain #PilotTraining #PilotSuccess #pilotpodcast #PilotPreparation #Pilotrecruitment #flightschool #aviationschool #pilotcareer #pilotlife #pilot
- Nik Fialka sits down with Justin Ritter, Director of Pilot Hiring at United Airlines, for an inside look at what it really takes to get hired in 2026. United is hiring, but the competition is real. Justin breaks down what recruiters are seeing, what makes a pilot stand out, and how to maximize your opportunities.
From applications and meet-and-greets to networking, interviews, and simply being yourself, this conversation is packed with insight for pilots chasing an airline career. Whether you're applying to a regional, legacy, or major airline, this episode is packed with insight to help you stand out and take the next step in your aviation career.
CONNECT WITH US
Are you ready to take your preparation to the next level? Don't wait until it's too late. Use the promo code "R4P2026" and save 10% on all our services. Check us out at www.spitfireelite.com! If you want to recommend someone to guest on the show, email Nik at podcast@spitfireelite.com, and if you need a professional pilot resume, go to www.spitfireelite.com/podcast/ for FREE templates!
SPONSOR
Are you a pilot just coming out of the military and looking for the perfect second home for your family? Look no further! Reach out to Marty and his team by visiting www.tridenthomeloans.com to get the best VA loans available anywhere in the US.
Be ready for takeoff anytime with 3D-stretch, stain-repellent, and wrinkle-free aviation uniforms by Flight Uniforms. Just go to www.flightuniform.com and type the code SPITFIREPOD20 to get a special 20% discount on your first order.
#Aviation #AviationCareers #aviationcrew #AviationJobs #AviationLeadership #AviationEducation #AviationOpportunities #AviationPodcast #AirlinePilot #AirlineJobs #AirlineInterviewPrep #flying #flyingtips #PilotDevelopment #PilotFinance #pilotcareer #pilottips #pilotcareertips #PilotExperience #pilotcaptain #PilotTraining #PilotSuccess #pilotpodcast #PilotPreparation #Pilotrecruitment #flightschool #aviationschool #pilotcareer #pilotlife #pilot
- In this episode of Ready 4 Pushback, we dive into one of the most important habits a pilot can develop: having a plan before you ever get to the runway. When do you slow down? When do you configure? What does "stable" actually look like? And what do you do when the approach isn't going according to plan?
We break down the mindset and decision making that can keep you ahead of the airplane, give you more margin, and help you recognize when it's time to stop trying to make an approach work. This episode will challenge the way you think about approach planning, energy management, and the go around decision. If you fly airplanes, this is definitely worth hearing.
CONNECT WITH US
Are you ready to take your preparation to the next level? Don't wait until it's too late. Use the promo code "R4P2026" and save 10% on all our services. Check us out at www.spitfireelite.com! If you want to recommend someone to guest on the show, email Nik at podcast@spitfireelite.com, and if you need a professional pilot resume, go to www.spitfireelite.com/podcast/ for FREE templates!
SPONSOR
Are you a pilot just coming out of the military and looking for the perfect second home for your family? Look no further! Reach out to Marty and his team by visiting www.tridenthomeloans.com to get the best VA loans available anywhere in the US.
Be ready for takeoff anytime with 3D-stretch, stain-repellent, and wrinkle-free aviation uniforms by Flight Uniforms. Just go to www.flightuniform.com and type the code SPITFIREPOD20 to get a special 20% discount on your first order.
#Aviation #AviationCareers #aviationcrew #AviationJobs #AviationLeadership #AviationEducation #AviationOpportunities #AviationPodcast #AirlinePilot #AirlineJobs #AirlineInterviewPrep #flying #flyingtips #PilotDevelopment #PilotFinance #pilotcareer #pilottips #pilotcareertips #PilotExperience #pilotcaptain #PilotTraining #PilotSuccess #pilotpodcast #PilotPreparation #Pilotrecruitment #flightschool #aviationschool #pilotcareer #pilotlife #pilot
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About Ready 4 Pushback
If you're looking to enter the commercial aviation industry, we've got the right podcast for you! With pilot and interview coach Nik Fialka as your host, we will deliver exceptional and insightful content to help you understand the landscape of professional aviation. We will help you organize your thoughts, score interview points, and ace the aviation recruitment process. You will get a deep dive into all the facets of the aviation industry by hearing directly from leaders and recruiters. You'll learn how to stay composed and articulate yourself with impact as we uncover airline-specific pilot selection demands, analyze the aviation industry's culture, and give you great interview advice. Listen to the Ready 4 Pushback podcast to transform yourself and gain valuable perspective about your dream job!Podcast website
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