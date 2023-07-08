Ep61: Charting New Heights Through Latino Pilots Association - Claudia Zapata-Cardone
In this exclusive episode, Claudia Zapata-Cardone, President of the Latino Pilots Association, sits down with us for a compelling discussion that provides insights into the multifaceted pilot community. Delve into the offerings of LPA and gain insights into the importance of tenacity and perseverance in aviation. This is an episode you definitely wouldn't want to miss! WHAT YOU’LL LEARN FROM THIS EPISODE What is the Latin Pilots Association all about? The issue of diversity within the aviation industry How Latino Pilots Association and similar groups assist future pilots Top ways to qualify for the Latino Pilots Association scholarship program Why it’s important to celebrate each other’s victory RESOURCES/LINKS MENTIONED Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals Professional Asian Pilots Association Southwest Airlines If you aspire to advance your aviation career, an exceptional opportunity awaits! Don't miss the very first Latin Aerospace Industry Expo from September 14th to 16th, 2023, at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida. Secure your spot by registering through this link: https://www.latinopilot.org/latinexpo2023 ABOUT WITH CLAUDIA ZAPATA-CARDONE Claudia Zapata-Cardone, a Captain at United Airlines, boasts a remarkable career spanning over 27 years in the airlines and aviation sector. She is genuinely dedicated to introducing the world of piloting to women and individuals of diverse backgrounds. Claudia achieves this by participating in outreach initiatives and affiliating with various organizations. Currently holding the esteemed position of President at the Latino Pilots Association, Claudia takes immense pride in her membership within Women in Aviation, the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals, and the International Society of Women Airline Pilots. Her staunch belief rests in the transformative power of diversity and inclusion within the aviation and aerospace domain. Claudia contends that embracing many perspectives fosters a competitive business edge and propels the aviation industry toward unparalleled success. CONNECT WITH CLAUDIA Website: Latino Pilots Association LinkedIn: Claudia Zapata-Cardone CONNECT WITH US Are you ready to take your relationship to the next level? Don’t wait until it’s too late. Use the promo code “PODCAST” and save 10% on all our services. Check us out at www.spitfireelite.com! If you want to recommend someone to guest on the show, email Nik at [email protected]
