Rap Radar is the home of hip-hop’s most revealing interviews. Each week, famed journalists Elliott Wilson and Brian ‘B.Dot’ Miller invite A-listers from across ... More
Rap Radar: DJ Drama
From mixtapes to the Grammys, DJ Drama has experienced success on all levels. So it's only right that his new album, the first in six years, is aptly titled, I'm Really Like That. But don't expect Dram to quit his day job anytime soon. His label Generation Now, home of Jack Harlow and Lil Uzi Vert, is still developing tomorrow's superstars. Making his return to the program, Dram speaks on his new project, upcoming mixtapes, and burying the hatchet with Elliott. And like that...we gone!
3/16/2023
1:13:31
Rap Radar: Punch
Top Dawg Entertainment's President, Terrence "Punch" Henderson, is sitting on top of the world. Thanks to the historic success of SZA's sophomore album SOS, the label has a new flagship star. But make no mistake, Punch just isn't sitting behind a desk. The Watts native can also be heard with his own hip-hop ensemble, A Room Full of Mirrors and Ab-Soul's latest, Herbert. Hours ahead of SZA's sold out Madison Square Garden performance, Punch talks about her 10 week reign on the charts, TDE's future, Kendrick Lamar's departure and much more!
3/9/2023
53:13
Rap Radar: Babyface
For over 40 years, Babyface's music has been the soundtrack to our lives. Last year, the legendary producer and songwriter released his ninth solo album, Girls Night Out. He also connected with SZA on her chart topper, SOS. More recently, he performed at Super Bowl LVII and hit the road with fellow R&B icon, Anita Baker. Here, Face reflects on his storied career, hip-hop ties, and so much more!
3/2/2023
1:25:38
Rap Radar: Lil Yachty
Lil Yachty isn't afraid to experiment. After taking the wock to Poland and a two-year hiatus, the Atlanta rapper returned this year with his alternative album, Let's Start Here. Making his debut on the Rap Radar Podcast, Yachty invites us into his Georgia mansion to discuss his new sound, critics, fatherhood, and more. Mom, keep quiet!
2/23/2023
1:16:50
Rap Radar: YoungBoy Never Broke Again
In person, YoungBoy Never Broke Again is a man of a few words. On wax however, the Baton Rouge native pulls no punches. And after dropping eight albums last year, YoungBoy returned this January with, I Rest My Case. From his snowy home in Utah, YoungBoy gives a rare conversation about life in the Beehive State, music, family, imaginary players and much more.
