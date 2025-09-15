Raising Boys Building Men/Parenting Solutions For Moms And Boys

48. The Phone Call No Mom Wants: How to Help Your Son Through Trauma and Tragedy
This isn't your typical episode - it's raw, unscripted, and straight from my heart. I'm sharing the terrifying phone call I received from my 23-year-old son Luke during a political assassination at his university where he stood just yards away from the tragedy. And what this experience taught me about raising resilient boys in a world filled with tragedy and fear.
Why This Matters to You
Your son is consuming tragedy daily - school shootings, violence, political chaos - and his developing brain wasn't designed for this constant exposure. While you can't control the world around him, you CAN control how prepared he is to handle crisis and who he calls when life gets scary.
Learn how to create a safe space for your son to process difficult events
Discover the power of asking the right questions during crisis
Understand why focusing on your relationship at home creates more change than scrolling social media
Get practical tools for building resilience in your son's character
Want more conversations like this?
Join our private Facebook community for moms raising teenage boys. We talk about real-life challenges, share strategies, and lift each other up—because you don’t have to do this alone.
👉 Join “Raising Boys, Building Men” on Facebook
For Additional Support:
Visit our website Raisingboysbuildingmen.com HERE
Schedule a FREE Relationship Reconnection Call with Me HERE
Follow us on Instagram HERE
Grab 8 tips to connect with your son today HERE
--------
15:26
--------
15:26
47. How to Set Healthy Screen Time Boundaries for Your Teenage Son (Without Constant Battles)
Screens are everywhere - phones, video games, streaming shows and it can feel like your son is disappearing into them. In this episode, I share 5 practical steps you can use today to set healthy boundaries around screens without constant arguments.
Why This Matters to You (Mom of Boys):
You don’t just want fewer battles over screens. You want connection. You want your son to grow into a motivated, balanced young man not someone stuck in a digital world. This episode gives you the confidence and tools to guide him without guilt, shame, or power struggles.
Todays Episode Will Help You:
Learn why screens are so addictive to teen boys (and why it’s not their fault).
Discover how to set clear boundaries without constant arguing.
Walk away with practical ways to create a family media culture that works.
Feel hopeful and back in control instead of overwhelmed.
Want more conversations like this?
Join our private Facebook community for moms raising teenage boys. We talk about real-life challenges, share strategies, and lift each other up—because you don’t have to do this alone.
👉 Join “Raising Boys, Building Men” on Facebook
For Additional Support:
Visit our website Raisingboysbuildingmen.com HERE
Schedule a FREE Relationship Reconnection Call with Me HERE
Follow us on Instagram HERE
Grab 8 tips to connect with your son today HERE
--------
24:34
--------
24:34
46. Back to School Blowups: How to Handle Your Teenage Son's Meltdowns Without the Fight
If you're exhausted from the daily battles. The nagging, reminding, and repeating yourself isn't working it's actually creating MORE resistance. You want peaceful mornings and a son who takes responsibility, but you're stuck in a cycle of control that's damaging your relationship.
In this episode we are talking about the real reason your teenage son is acting out during back-to-school season (hint: it's not what you think), why your well-intentioned hovering is making everything worse, and the game-changing shift that will transform your relationship from chaotic to connected in just a few weeks.
Today you will:
Discover what's really happening beneath your son's "attitude" during school transitions
Learn the difference between leadership and micromanaging (and why it matters)
Get the exact script for transferring power without losing your mind
Understand why connection before correction changes everything
Walk away with actionable steps to reduce drama starting TODAY
Want more conversations like this?
Join our private Facebook community for moms raising teenage boys. We talk about real-life challenges, share strategies, and lift each other up—because you don’t have to do this alone.
👉 Join “Raising Boys, Building Men” on Facebook
For Additional Support:
Visit our website Raisingboysbuildingmen.com HERE
Schedule a FREE Relationship Reconnection Call with Me HERE
Follow us on Instagram HERE
Grab 8 tips to connect with your son today HERE
--------
23:25
--------
23:25
45. Stop Blaming Yourself for Your Son's Bad Behavior (It's Not Your Fault)
If you've ever sat with your head in your hands wondering "What am I doing wrong?" after your son's latest attitude explosion, this episode is your permission slip to STOP. You're not alone in this blame spiral - it's literally hardwired into us as moms. But here's the thing: that guilt isn't helping him learn accountability, and it's stealing your confidence as his guide.
In this episode we're diving deep into why moms automatically blame themselves when their teenage sons act out, slam doors, or get in trouble at school. I'm sharing why this self-blame is your default response, how it's actually hurting both you AND your son, and giving you practical steps to break free from the guilt cycle so you can show up as the confident mom your son needs.
You'll leave with :
Understand the psychology behind why moms blame themselves (spoiler: it's not actually helpful)
Learn to shift from guilt to curiosity - the game-changing parenting emotion
Get scripts for conversations that give ownership back to your son
Discover why boundaries aren't trauma - they're exactly what he's begging for
Practical steps to stop the self-blame cycle starting today
Want more conversations like this?
Join our private Facebook community for moms raising teenage boys. We talk about real-life challenges, share strategies, and lift each other up—because you don’t have to do this alone.
👉 Join “Raising Boys, Building Men” on Facebook
For Additional Support:
Visit our website Raisingboysbuildingmen.com HERE
Schedule a FREE Relationship Reconnection Call with Me HERE
Follow us on Instagram HERE
Grab 8 tips to connect with your son today HERE
--------
18:36
--------
18:36
44. What to Do When Your Teenage Son Won't Get Out of Bed (Without Destroying Your Relationship)
You're exhausted from the daily battles. You're worried he'll never learn to manage himself. And you're starting to wonder if all this nagging is destroying the connection you've worked so hard to build. This episode gives you permission to step back and a roadmap for how to do it successfully.
We're diving deep into the morning battlefield every mom of teenage sons knows too well. I'm sharing why you need to stop being his human alarm clock, how to pull facts from your dramatic stories, and the exact steps to give him ownership back without losing your mind or your relationship.
How This Episode Solves Your Problem
End the morning chaos - Learn to separate facts from fear-based stories that fuel your frustration
Build his independence - Discover why natural consequences work better than rescue missions
Preserve your relationship - Get curious instead of combative, and watch connection strengthen
Feel confident letting go - Understand why it's better for him to struggle now than at 25
Want more conversations like this?
Join our private Facebook community for moms raising teenage boys. We talk about real-life challenges, share strategies, and lift each other up—because you don’t have to do this alone.
👉 Join “Raising Boys, Building Men” on Facebook
For Additional Support:
Visit our website Raisingboysbuildingmen.com HERE
Schedule a FREE Relationship Reconnection Call with Me HERE
Follow us on Instagram HERE
Grab 8 tips to connect with your son today HERE
About Raising Boys Building Men/Parenting Solutions For Moms And Boys
Raising Boys, Building Men: The Go-To Parenting Podcast for Moms Raising Sons from Middle School to Manhood
Are you a mom caught in the whirlwind of raising sons? Do you find yourself:
• Wishing the arguments would just... stop?
• Frustrated by the constant battle with screens, schoolwork, and indifference?
• Longing for those simpler days when you could just enjoy your boy?
• Searching for a parenting approach that actually works?
Look no further! ”Raising Boys, Building Men” is your lifeline in ups and downs of boy-mom life.
In each episode, you’ll discover:
• Practical, same-day solutions to your most pressing parenting challenges
• Confidence boosters to become the mom your teenager needs
• Strategies to nurture good men while nurturing yourself and your relationships
My mission? To help you raise a resilient, happy son, take care of yourself, and have a blast doing it!
Ready to trade worry for fun? Conflict for connection? Short-term fixes for lifelong bonds? You’re in the right place, my friend.
Hey there! I’m Heidi – mom to 5 incredible sons, wife, social worker, and certified life coach. With three decades of boy-raising under my belt, I’ve tried every parenting trick in the book. But it wasn’t until I discovered that effective parenting doesn’t have to be complicated or miserable that everything changed. Now, I’m here to share those game-changing insights with you.
If you’re ready to:
• Become the mom you’ve always dreamed of being
• Raise sons who’ll thrive in this world
• Actually enjoy this wild ride of parenting
Then this podcast is your new secret weapon.
So, pop in those earbuds, and let’s transform your parenting journey together. It’s time to raise boys, build men, and have an absolute blast along the way!