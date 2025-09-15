Raising Boys Building Men/Parenting Solutions For Moms And Boys

48. The Phone Call No Mom Wants: How to Help Your Son Through Trauma and Tragedy

This isn't your typical episode - it's raw, unscripted, and straight from my heart. I'm sharing the terrifying phone call I received from my 23-year-old son Luke during a political assassination at his university where he stood just yards away from the tragedy. And what this experience taught me about raising resilient boys in a world filled with tragedy and fear. Why This Matters to You Your son is consuming tragedy daily - school shootings, violence, political chaos - and his developing brain wasn't designed for this constant exposure. While you can't control the world around him, you CAN control how prepared he is to handle crisis and who he calls when life gets scary. Learn how to create a safe space for your son to process difficult events Discover the power of asking the right questions during crisis Understand why focusing on your relationship at home creates more change than scrolling social media Get practical tools for building resilience in your son's character