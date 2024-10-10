Raised Resilient: Help Your Highly Sensitive Child

Brogan and Erik felt like they were walking on eggshells in their own home. Their 5.5-year-old son’s emotions ran the house—meltdowns turned into full-blown chaos, furniture was broken, and they felt trapped in a cycle of frustration and helplessness. The arrival of their younger son only seemed to intensify things, and by the time he was two, they knew something had to change. In this special client interview, Brogan and Erik open up about their experience in the Chaos to Connection program and the life-changing transformation that followed. They share how they went from dreading the next outburst to feeling confident in handling their son’s big emotions with calm and connection. What once felt overwhelming is now manageable, and their home finally feels like a place of peace. Their story is proof that even the hardest parenting struggles can shift with the right tools and support. If you’ve ever felt like your child’s emotions are running the show, this episode will give you hope—and a glimpse of what’s possible when you lean into connection instead of control. FREE Breakthrough Call: https://www.raisedresilient.com/breakthrough Is Your Child Highly Sensitive? Take My FREE Quiz! https://www.raisedresilient.com/quiz FREE Guide: 10 Things Your Highly Sensitive Child Needs You to Know: https://www.raisedresilient.com/10things Mastering Meltdowns Support: https://www.raisedresilient.com/meltdowns Join Our Facebook Group! https://www.facebook.com/groups/raisedresilient FREE Mindset Shifts: https://www.raisedresilient.com/mindset Holiday Meltdown Guide: https://www.raisedresilient.com/holidaymeltdowns

Many parents assume their sensitive kids will eventually outgrow meltdowns—but what if that's just not the case? Today we're diving into why big feelings don't just disappear with time and why trying to fix or reason kids out of their emotions doesn't actually help. Meltdowns aren't just overreactions to small stressors—they happen because kids have been holding in big emotions all day, and they don't yet have the skills to manage them. The problem isn't the feelings themselves but the lack of tools to process them. So, what can we do? Tune in as we explore how to truly support our kids through meltdowns, helping them build the skills they need instead of just hoping they'll "grow out of it." When we shift our approach, we create a space where our kids feel safe with their emotions—and that changes everything.

We all have those moments—something small happens, and suddenly, we're way more upset than we "should" be. For me, it was a dirty towel placed back in the clean pile, and I couldn't shake the frustration. Even though I knew it wasn't really about the towel, I felt stuck in my reaction, and it was pulling me away from the kind of parent I want to be. In this episode, I'm sharing what happened, why little things can feel so triggering, and what I did to reset (spoiler: it wasn't just taking deep breaths). If you've ever found yourself spiraling over something that seems minor, you're not alone. Parenting sensitive kids comes with big emotions—ours included. But when we understand our triggers and give ourselves space to regroup, we can show up the way we truly want to. Next time you're feeling frustrated, try these simple shifts to reset, reconnect, and show up as the parent you want to be.

Gentle parenting is often imagined as staying calm, speaking softly, and always keeping our cool—but that version of it just doesn't work for highly sensitive kids. In fact, if you've ever tried to white-knuckle your way through frustration, you know it doesn't help. Sensitive kids pick up on everything, and when we suppress our emotions, it can actually fuel more meltdowns, not prevent them. In this episode, we're challenging the idea that gentle parenting means never showing big emotions. It's not about ignoring your feelings or forcing yourself to stay calm at all costs. Instead, it's about being real—acknowledging your emotions, processing them in a healthy way, and modeling true emotional regulation. If you've ever felt like you're failing at gentle parenting because you still get frustrated, this episode will be a game-changer. Let's reframe what it really means to show up for our sensitive kids—without denying our own emotions in the process.

Some nights just feel impossible—especially for our sensitive kids. After a long, busy day, my almost 4-year-old was completely unraveling. She was overtired, overwhelmed, and had just hurt herself in the car. Every little thing was setting her off, and no matter what I did, the tears kept coming. In this episode, I'm sharing how I held space for her big feelings, even when it was hard. Most of us weren't allowed to cry openly as kids, so watching our own children fall apart can bring up so much for us. But staying present in these moments, rather than shutting them down, is what helps our kids feel truly safe. When nothing seemed to help, I made one final shift—and it completely turned things around. Listen in to hear what I did, why it worked, and how you can support your sensitive child through their toughest moments, too.

About Raised Resilient: Help Your Highly Sensitive Child

Parenting is the hardest job ever – and parenting a highly sensitive child who’s struggling can feel downright impossible. If you’re suffering through endless meltdowns, walking on eggshells to avoid your child’s huge emotions, and losing sleep worrying that you’re failing your child, you’ve landed in the right place. I’m Dr. Hilary Mandzik – clinical psychologist, parenting specialist, and mom of 3. And I’m here to help you feel GOOD about parenting your highly sensitive child. Join me each week on the Raised Resilient podcast as we explore the topics parents worry about most when it comes to raising highly sensitive kids: managing meltdowns, building emotion regulation, understanding highly sensitive kids, making sense of challenging behaviors, building self-esteem, finding parenting strategies that actually work *with* your child’s sensitivity ... and everything in between. I’ll help you understand your child’s behavior (and your reactions to it!) so that even the really hard moments make more sense. I’ll empower you with tools, strategies, and scripts to navigate those really hard moments with connection and confidence. (And I’ll remind you that no tool, strategy, or script is as powerful as your parenting ace – your relationship with your child!) I’m passionate about parenting differently – parenting in a way that sees all kids as good, even when they’re struggling. I’m passionate about breaking unhelpful generational cycles and putting a hard stop to spanking, time outs, shaming, and yelling. I’m passionate about helping highly sensitive kids build the skills they need in order to manage their big emotions successfully ... and parents learning to regulate their own emotions alongside their children. I want to help you stop worrying about whether you’re “raising them right” and feel confident that your kids will grow up trusting themselves and feeling comfortable in their skin … because they were raised resilient. And that’s big. Because raising our kids resilient can literally make this world a better place. Listen, parenting is hard no matter how you do it. You won’t “enjoy every moment”, no matter what that lady at the store says. But I’m here to help you go from just barely surviving to parenting in a way that genuinely feels good, for you and your highly sensitive child. So warm up your coffee and grab your ear buds. It’s time to turn your child’s sensitivity into their SUPERPOWER! Connect with me: https://www.raisedresilient.com/ IG: @raisedresilient Schedule your FREE Breakthrough Session: https://www.raisedresilient.com/breakthrough Do YOU have a highly sensitive child? Take my FREE QUIZ to find out: https://www.raisedresilient.com/quiz Major themes: parenting highly sensitive / deeply feeling kids; cycle breaking; building emotion regulation; generational healing; respectful parenting; gentle parenting; peaceful parenting; attachment theory / building a secure attachment