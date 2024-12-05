87: Back to School at the 2024 APA-IL State Conference

Several Ancel Glink attorneys had the pleasure of attending the 2024 APA-IL State Conference at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Illinois to catch up with friends and colleagues in the planning field to discuss all things planning, zoning, and economic development. Tune into this episode of Quorum Forum for some interesting planning law updates, along with insight from our attorneys on their experience attending and presenting at the conference. -- Resources -- Regulating Election and Campaign Signs https://municipalminute.ancelglink.com/2024/08/regulating-election-and-campaign-signs.html In the Zone: Supreme Court Holds that Legislatively Enacted Impact Fees Are Not Exempt from Nollan and Dolan https://municipalminute.ancelglink.com/2024/05/in-zone-supreme-court-holds-that.html Supreme Court Upholds Ordinance Prohibiting Camping & Sleeping on Public Property https://municipalminute.ancelglink.com/2024/07/supreme-court-upholds-ordinance.html In the Zone: Court Rejects “Class of One” Equal Protection Lawsuit in Land Use Case https://municipalminute.ancelglink.com/2024/05/in-zone-court-rejects-class-of-one.html Approval of Contract Extending Beyond Mayor’s Term a Valid Exercise of Home Rule Authority https://municipalminute.ancelglink.com/2024/04/approval-of-contract-extending-beyond.html In the Zone: Seventh Circuit Rejects Challenge to Local Sign Regulations https://municipalminute.ancelglink.com/2024/09/in-zone-seventh-circuit-rejects.html GovLove: A podcast about local government https://elgl.org/govlove/ -- Credits -- Producer: Daniel J. Bolin Executive Producers: Keri-Lyn Krafthefer, Julie Tappendorf Chair: Tyler J. Smith Engineers: Ricardo Perez, Matt Smith This podcast is provided as a service to our public and private sector clients and friends. It is intended to provide timely general information of interest, but should not be considered a substitute for legal advice. Read our full disclaimer: www.ancelglink.com/disclaimers