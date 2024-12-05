89: New Year, New Legislation and Recent Decisions
The holiday season is here, and the Quorum Forum podcast team is ready to celebrate! To ring in the New Year, we will be reviewing case law and legislation that our local government listeners should be aware of as we head into 2025. Email your questions to [email protected]. Happy Holidays! Resources _____ In the Zone: Changes to Building Code Statutes https://municipalminute.ancelglink.com/2024/05/in-zone-changes-to-building-code.html Public Act 103-0621 https://www.ilga.gov/legislation/publicacts/fulltext.asp?Name=103-0621&GA=103 Referendum Could Not Change "Manner of Selection" of Municipal Board of Ethics https://municipalminute.ancelglink.com/2024/09/referendum-could-not-change-matter-of.html Supreme Court's Analysis: Use of Social Media by Government Officials https://municipalminute.ancelglink.com/2024/03/supreme-courts-analysis-use-of-social.html Court of Appeals Weighs in On Recent First Amendment Decision Issued by U.S. Supreme Court https://municipalminute.ancelglink.com/2024/10/court-of-appeals-weighs-in-on-recent.html Illinois Supreme Court Upholds Road Impact Fees as Condition to Annexation https://municipalminute.ancelglink.com/2024/11/illinois-supreme-court-upholds-road.html DOJ Issues New Rules on The Accessibility of Web Content https://municipalminute.ancelglink.com/2024/05/doj-issues-new-rules-on-accessibility.html Public Right-of-Way Accessibility Guidelines https://www.access-board.gov/prowag/ General Assembly Sends Major Changes to Sales Tax Laws to the Governor https://municipalminute.ancelglink.com/2024/06/general-assembly-sends-major-changes-to.html
88: Election Special
The 2025 consolidated election season is kicking off with its usual verve and a host of complex issues to address. Local election officials and electoral boards have many responsibilities to make elections happen. Meanwhile, local governments are asked to enforce political sign regulations and electioneering laws. Local governments may get involved in elections themselves with their own referenda and public questions. To help listeners tackle these issues, Ancel Glink's Erin Monforti and Katie Nagy update a classic Quorum Forum election special, featuring insight from equity partner Keri-Lyn Krafthefer! What issues does your local government face during election season? Email us at [email protected]. Resources _____ 2025 State Board of Elections "Running for Office" Directory https://www.elections.il.gov/RunningForOffice.aspx?MID=rOlNCTNZd9A%3d It's Time to Establish Elected Officials' Compensation for Terms Starting in 2025 https://municipalminute.ancelglink.com/2024/08/its-time-to-establish-elected-officials.html Special Considerations about Establishing Compensation of Elected Officials https://municipalminute.ancelglink.com/2024/08/special-considerations-about.html Election Calendar Changes for Spring 2025 Elections https://municipalminute.ancelglink.com/2024/07/election-calendar-changes-for-spring.html 2024 Local Government Law Institute https://www.iicle.com/lgli24 IAPD/IPRA Soaring to New Heights Conference https://www.ilparksconference.com/
87: Back to School at the 2024 APA-IL State Conference
Several Ancel Glink attorneys had the pleasure of attending the 2024 APA-IL State Conference at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Illinois to catch up with friends and colleagues in the planning field to discuss all things planning, zoning, and economic development. Tune into this episode of Quorum Forum for some interesting planning law updates, along with insight from our attorneys on their experience attending and presenting at the conference. -- Resources -- Regulating Election and Campaign Signs https://municipalminute.ancelglink.com/2024/08/regulating-election-and-campaign-signs.html In the Zone: Supreme Court Holds that Legislatively Enacted Impact Fees Are Not Exempt from Nollan and Dolan https://municipalminute.ancelglink.com/2024/05/in-zone-supreme-court-holds-that.html Supreme Court Upholds Ordinance Prohibiting Camping & Sleeping on Public Property https://municipalminute.ancelglink.com/2024/07/supreme-court-upholds-ordinance.html In the Zone: Court Rejects "Class of One" Equal Protection Lawsuit in Land Use Case https://municipalminute.ancelglink.com/2024/05/in-zone-court-rejects-class-of-one.html Approval of Contract Extending Beyond Mayor's Term a Valid Exercise of Home Rule Authority https://municipalminute.ancelglink.com/2024/04/approval-of-contract-extending-beyond.html In the Zone: Seventh Circuit Rejects Challenge to Local Sign Regulations https://municipalminute.ancelglink.com/2024/09/in-zone-seventh-circuit-rejects.html GovLove: A podcast about local government https://elgl.org/govlove/
86: Contracts, Liability & Tort Immunity
Contracts are important legal tools local governments use to provide critical services to residents and pursue important projects. When local governments contract with third parties to perform work, and there is a resulting hazard, injury, or other misstep, the risk of liability depends on several critical factors. Tune in to hear attorneys Erin Monforti, Derke Price, and Maulik Sharma discuss key issues surrounding contracts, liability, and tort immunity in Illinois. Share your thoughts and questions with [email protected] Resources _____ Illinois Supreme Court Resources: Restatement (2d) of Torts Section 414 https://www.illinoiscourts.gov/Resources/286ab8ed-592c-477e-8364-febf7d1a9e4c/55.00.pdf Andrews v. Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago https://law.justia.com/cases/illinois/supreme-court/2019/124283.html Lee v. Six Flags Theme Parks, Inc. https://casetext.com/case/lee-v-six-flags-theme-parks Rangel v. Brookhaven Constructors https://casetext.com/case/rangel-v-brookhaven-constructors-inc Bokodi v. Foster Wheeler Robbins, Inc. https://casetext.com/case/bokodi-v-foster-wheeler-robbins NRPA 2024 Annual Conference https://conference.nrpa.org/ 2024 APA-IL State Conference https://www.ilapa.org/aws/APAIL/pt/sp/state-conference
Recess: Supreme Court Rules on Homelessness
Ancel Glink's Dan Bolin recently joined the Engaging Local Government Leaders' GovLove podcast to discuss Grants Pass v. Johnson, a recent Supreme Court decision affecting how local governments may address homelessness. For Quorum Forum's summer recess, we're sharing a short clip from that episode and inviting our listeners to check out the rest of the conversation with ELGL's Meredith Reynolds Lauren Palmer, Ben Kittelson on GovLove: https://elgl.org/podcast-grants-pass-v-johnson-and-a-utopian-california-city-govlove-island/ Questions? Email us at [email protected]!