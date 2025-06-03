Powered by RND
! قصه قصه
! قصه قصه

Nazlihb
Kids & FamilyStories for Kids
! قصه قصه
Latest episode

Available Episodes

  • Spider in the well - عنکبوت توی چاه
    رده سنی ۸-۴ سال دیدن صفحه‌های کتاب همزمان با شنیدنش از این لینک👇🏻 https://youtu.be/8rNDpYXHSBw
    --------  
    12:12
  • you can change the world - تو می تونی دنیا رو تغییر بدی
    رده سنی ۹-۵ سال دیدن صفحه‌های کتاب همزمان با شنیدنش از این لینک👇🏻 https://youtu.be/T0WtTil4dXg
    --------  
    25:06
  • I eat poop - من پی پی می خورم
    رده سنی ۸-۴ سال دیدن صفحه‌های کتاب همزمان با شنیدنش از این لینک👇🏻 https://youtu.be/2iuPcFe1JyY
    --------  
    13:09
  • children who dance in the rain - بچه هایی که زیر باران می رقصند
    رده سنی ۸-۴ سال دیدن صفحه‌های کتاب همزمان با شنیدنش از این لینک👇🏻 https://youtu.be/tY-DzGwSLaw
    --------  
    13:03
  • The three quwstions - سه تا پرسش
    رده سنی ۸-۴ سال دیدن صفحه‌های کتاب همزمان با شنیدنش از این لینک👇🏻 https://youtu.be/QsreYvO5qpI?si=RG4HDwT5rzcvuBCe
    --------  
    11:29

About ! قصه قصه

.کتابها و داستانهای کودک که دستچین می کنم، خودم ترجمه می‌کنم و برای بچه‌ها روایت می‌کنم. برای دیدن تصویرصفحات کتاب و همزمان شنیدن اونها و دسترسی به کتابهای بیشتر به کانال یوتیوب من سربزنید https://www.youtube.com/nazlihb
Kids & FamilyStories for Kids

