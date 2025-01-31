Sanaz Toossi and Lynn Nottage: The Politics of Playwriting

Sanaz Toossi won the 2023 Pulitzer in Drama for her play, English, a powerful play about four Iranian adults preparing for an English language exam and grappling with how learning a new language may alter their identities and represent a new life. Sanaz takes us behind the scenes as she and her cast and crew prepare to open English on Broadway. Then, she and two-time Pulitzer-winning playwright Lynn Nottage discuss what it means to be a political writer, the ways they’ve incorporated joy and humor into stories about difficult topics, and how they maintain their artistic voices. To access this transcript and learn more about Sanaz Toossi and Lynn Nottage’s Pulitzer-winning work, visit Pulitzer on the Road. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices