Sanaz Toossi and Lynn Nottage: The Politics of Playwriting
Sanaz Toossi won the 2023 Pulitzer in Drama for her play, English, a powerful play about four Iranian adults preparing for an English language exam and grappling with how learning a new language may alter their identities and represent a new life. Sanaz takes us behind the scenes as she and her cast and crew prepare to open English on Broadway. Then, she and two-time Pulitzer-winning playwright Lynn Nottage discuss what it means to be a political writer, the ways they’ve incorporated joy and humor into stories about difficult topics, and how they maintain their artistic voices.
Justin Chang and Joe Morgenstern on Cinevangalism
Now a film critic for The New Yorker, Justin Chang won the 2024 Pulitzer Prize in Criticism for film reviews he wrote for the Los Angeles Times. Joe Morgenstern has been reviewing films since 1959 and won 2005 Pulitzer in Criticism for weekly reviews he published at The Wall Street Journal. On this episode, Justin and Joe meet in LA’s historic Egyptian Theater for an inter-generational conversation about their approaches to reviewing, how they’re experiencing changes in the film and media industries, and the weight of responsibility they each feel as critics.
The Staff of Lookout Santa Cruz: The People vs. the Storms
In 2023, California’s Santa Cruz County was hit with nine atmospheric rivers that caused widespread displacement and devastation. During this period, the six reporters on staff at Lookout Santa Cruz – a roughly two-year old digital news outlet – stretched themselves thin providing in-depth coverage of the region’s most vulnerable communities. Their efforts and reporting won them the 2024 Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News. In this episode, members of Lookout’s staff take us back to that time to discuss covering climate catastrophes as a small news organization and why local newsrooms are critical to upholding democracy.
Vladimir Kara-Murza: Russian Imprisonment and Fighting for Democracy
Vladimir Kara-Murza won the 2024 Pulitzer in Commentary for opinion columns he wrote from solitary confinement in a Siberian prison. He and 2004 winner and Pulitzer Board member Anne Applebaum discuss how he published columns while imprisoned, what it was like being released in the largest US-Russia prisoner exchange since the Cold War, and why he believes democracy is inevitable for his homeland.
Pulitzer on the Road Season 2 Trailer
The Pulitzer on the Road podcast is back for season two! What does it take to win a Pulitzer Prize? In each episode, we’ll hear winners in conversation with one another, sharing stories behind their prize-winning work. This packed season features conversations between journalists and historians Vladimir Kara-Murza and Anne Applebaum, novelists Jayne Anne Phillips and Viet Thanh Nguyen, playwrights Sanaz Toossi and Lynn Nottage, critics Justin Chang and Joe Morgenstern, biographer Jonathan Eig and journalist Yohance Lacour, investigative reporter Hannah Dreier and photo-journalists Gregory Bull and Iván Valencia, and critic Salamishah Tillet talking with journalists Sarah Conway and Trina Reynolds-Tyler.
