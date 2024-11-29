What is public health? A quick intro to the show, your host, and what to expect. Public health may be dead but we're not dead yet!***If you’ve always wanted more clarity about what public health is or how it’s meant to protect you, this episode is a short one to share a working definition, set the stage for the show and let you know a bit more about your host, Daniella, your guide on this journey towards better health for all of us! You'll understand how everything is connected to public health, why we need this podcast now, and why it's focused on COVID. Climate change, capitalism, and constant global travel have created a feedback loop and ushered in the era of pandemics. Old-timey diseases are waking up next to new ones, the organizations and leaders that are supposed to be controlling diseases appear to have given up. So it looks like it’s up to us. Public health may be dead but we’re not dead yet! Public Health is Dead will gather a bunch of people resisting public health failures to share their knowledge and experiences and hopefully help us survive in these times. This show might be the very thing that helps you through the storms ahead. FYI It’s a bad idea for you to take medical advice from podcasts. Good thing Public Health is Dead does not offer medical advice! The point of this show is to share experiences and information that might help public health as a field and increase our collective knowledge. As always, if you have particular medical concerns of your own you should talk to your medical providers.CREDITSPublic Health is Dead is created, hosted, written, produced and edited by Daniella BarretoContent editing by Lauren M. Music: Intro/Outro music from Epidemic Sound: OTF/Black and WhiteEpidemic Sound: Ludvig Moulin/Bats and Rats Effects: Healing Spell, Short, Holy, Ethereal, Video Game, JRPG 02 - Epidemic Soundwww.publichealthisdead.com
If you like what you hear, and you'd like to support the production of more Public Health is Dead, visit publichealthisdead.com! Thanks for listening.
Long COVID: The Experts Were Wrong with Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly and Hazie Thompson
Could you have Long COVID and not know it? Possibly, according to a leading Long COVID physician-epidemiologist who explains what the condition is and how it has impacted millions of people around the world. We also meet someone living with Long COVID who shares what the experience has been like for them. More than 400 million people (and counting) are affected by Long COVID around the world. Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly is a physician-epidemiologist in St. Louis and one of the world’s leading Long COVID researchers. As we approach the grim 5th anniversary of the COVID pandemic, he joins Public Health is Dead to outline one of the major public health challenges of our time: if we don't die, what happens to many of us after we survive a COVID infection? Especially if we keep getting reinfected?We also get to know Hazie Thompson, someone who has been living with Long COVID in Toronto since 2020 – they share how the condition has affected them and what they would like healthcare providers to know. Dr. Al-Aly explains what listening to patients allows the best researchers to do, addresses some of the common rebuttals to his team’s study data, and shares his recommendations to help turn this public health failure around. The stakes of ignoring Long COVID are high.People with Long COVID have been dismissed and ignored to everyone’s disadvantage because more people keep joining the ranks. There’s a lot of research. There are a lot of reports. But our public health leaders are pretty quiet about what Long COVID can do to us. Something’s getting lost in translation. And you deserve to know.RESOURCESExperiences of Canadians with long-term symptoms following COVID-19 - Statistics CanadaBIRCH Project (founded by Hazie Thompson)New York Times op-ed by Fiona Lowenstein and Hannah DavisLong COVID science, research, and policy by Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly et. al. (2024)The Sick Times & Long COVID Justice Resource SheetsFind your nearest Maskbloc on the Worldwide Maskbloc DirectoryCREDITSPublic Health is Dead is created, hosted, produced, written and edited by Daniella BarretoContent editing by Lauren M.FYI It’s a bad idea for you to take medical advice from podcasts. Good thing Public Health is Dead does not offer medical advice! The point of this show is to share information and experiences that might help public health as a field and increase our collective knowledge. As always, if you have particular medical concerns of your own you should talk to your own medical providers.MUSICOutro music from Epidemic Sound: OTE/Black and WhiteFreesound: bass pulse.wav by RichHeard -- https://freesound.org/s/443807/ -- License: Attribution NonCommercial 3.0 horror ambience 16.wav by klankbeeld -- https://freesound.org/s/137109/ -- License: Attribution 4.0"CHARLIE BROWN" teacher wa-wa effect by JohnsonBrandEditing -- https://freesound.org/s/243379/ -- License: Creative Commons 0
Introducing Public Health is Dead
If you have a feeling something isn’t quite right in the world of disease control...If your kids are sick of being sick (and their teachers are too)...If your favourite artists keep cancelling their shows because of another "mystery illness"...Or if you’ve been suffering for years with Long COVID and can’t believe we’re still not warning people about COVID’s aftershocks...This show is for you! Dearly Beloved, welcome to Public Health is Dead. Public health as we know it is failing us. And you deserve to know.Check out www.publichealthisdead.com to learn more and sign up for updates.Trailer Credits Written, hosted, produced by Daniella Barreto.Music production and mixing by Alexandria Maillot. Additional sound design by James Daniel Baxter.
Public Health is Dead is a forward-thinking autopsy on how we've f*cked up in public health. How do we prepare for future pandemics while we're already in the thick of one? And how do we reinvent systems that place some of us closer to death?
Through examining our past successes and failures, often through the lens of COVID, we plot a route out of apathy and denial towards health liberation for all. You'll hear unusual tales of how we've battled infectious disease throughout history and mind-stretching interviews with undaunted public health advocates today.
This podcast is your anti-establishment field guide to surviving in the era of pandemics — full of vision, hope, and a little punk rock attitude. Public Health is Dead is a eulogy for the field as we know it and a gathering of voices to map out where we go next.