Long COVID: The Experts Were Wrong with Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly and Hazie Thompson

Could you have Long COVID and not know it? Possibly, according to a leading Long COVID physician-epidemiologist who explains what the condition is and how it has impacted millions of people around the world. We also meet someone living with Long COVID who shares what the experience has been like for them. More than 400 million people (and counting) are affected by Long COVID around the world. Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly is a physician-epidemiologist in St. Louis and one of the world's leading Long COVID researchers. As we approach the grim 5th anniversary of the COVID pandemic, he joins Public Health is Dead to outline one of the major public health challenges of our time: if we don't die, what happens to many of us after we survive a COVID infection? Especially if we keep getting reinfected?We also get to know Hazie Thompson, someone who has been living with Long COVID in Toronto since 2020 – they share how the condition has affected them and what they would like healthcare providers to know. Dr. Al-Aly explains what listening to patients allows the best researchers to do, addresses some of the common rebuttals to his team's study data, and shares his recommendations to help turn this public health failure around. The stakes of ignoring Long COVID are high.People with Long COVID have been dismissed and ignored to everyone's disadvantage because more people keep joining the ranks. There's a lot of research. There are a lot of reports. But our public health leaders are pretty quiet about what Long COVID can do to us. Something's getting lost in translation. And you deserve to know.RESOURCESExperiences of Canadians with long-term symptoms following COVID-19 - Statistics CanadaBIRCH Project (founded by Hazie Thompson)New York Times op-ed by Fiona Lowenstein and Hannah DavisLong COVID science, research, and policy by Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly et. al. (2024)The Sick Times & Long COVID Justice Resource SheetsFind your nearest Maskbloc on the Worldwide Maskbloc Directory