Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsHealth & WellnessPsychoanalysis & You
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Psychoanalysis & You
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Psychoanalysis & You

APsA American Psychoanalytic Association
Health & WellnessScience
Psychoanalysis & You
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 17
  • Advising Organizations and Leaders with Alexander Stein | Psychoanalysis & You APsA Podcast
    Episode 16 Advising Organizations and Leaders with Alexander Stein | Psychoanalysis & You| APsA Official Podcast Psychoanalysis & You is the official podcast of the American Psychoanalytic Association (APsA) about psychoanalysis and everyday life hosted by Dr. Gail Saltz. In this episode, our host interviews Alexander Stein, a psychoanalyst and founder of Dolus Advisors. Stein talks about his unique career journey from a performing pianist to a clinical psychoanalyst and then to a strategic consultant. The discussion focuses on how psychoanalytic principles can be applied to leadership, organizational governance, and human risks in cybersecurity. Stein also discusses his ongoing work with the American Psychoanalytic Association's Committee for Public Information and the CAI Report on artificial intelligence's impact on psychoanalysis and leadership. The episode delves into the application of psychoanalytic principles within a business context and touches on the potential and limitations of AI in mental health. Our Guest – Alexander Stein, Ph.D. Dr. Stein is a psychoanalyst and the founder of Dolus Advisors, a strategic consultancy specializing in leadership, organizational governance and culture, fraud, corruption and abuses of power, human risks in cybersecurity, and technologies that assume decision-making functions in human affairs. He is a widely published and cited thought leader whose work is regularly featured in the business press and multidisciplinary journals, podcasts, webinars, and at international conferences and symposia. He is a regular contributor to the Forbes Leadership Strategy Channel covering the psychology of decision-making and unintended consequences in organizations and society. CHAPTERS 00:47 Meet Alexander Stein 02:33 Alexander's Journey to Psychoanalysis 06:19 Pivot to Organizational Consulting 08:15 Psychoanalysis in Business 11:30 Challenges and Successes in Consulting 26:37 Psychoanalytic Activism and AI 40:37 Freudian Quickies Our Host Dr. Gail Saltz is best known for her work as a relationship, family, emotional wellbeing, and mental health contributor in the media where she is a go-to expert for commentary on the mental health aspects of current/breaking issues and news. She is a bestselling author of numerous books. She serves on the public information committee for the American Psychoanalytic Association and for The Group for the Advancement of Psychiatry. Connect with Dr. Stein LinkedIn Dolus Advisors #APsApodcast apsa.org/podcast
    --------  
  • Maternal Ambivalence with Tracy Sidesinger | Psychoanalysis & You - official APsA podcast
    Episode 15 Maternal Ambivalence with Tracy Sidesinger | Psychoanalys & You| APsA Official Podcast Psychoanalysis & You is the official podcast of the American Psychoanalytic Association (APsA) about psychoanalysis and everyday life hosted by Dr. Gail Saltz. In this episode, Dr. Tracy Sidesinger, a psychoanalytic psychologist based in New York, joins 'Psychoanalysis & You' to discuss the complexities of maternal subjectivity and ambivalence. Dr. Sidesinger integrates Jungian and relational approaches in her work to address the lost feminine, maternal subjectivity, traumatic memory, and community psychoanalysis. She emphasizes the importance of recognizing that mothers are subjects with their own identities and transformations, even while caring for a child. The episode also delves into the concept of maternal ambivalence, explaining that having both positive and negative feelings towards a child is normal and essential for reflective and mindful caregiving. The discussion covers the impact of unconscious experiences on parenting, the role of societal expectations, and the benefits of expressive writing retreats. Dr. Sidesinger highlights the importance of maternal choice and the developmental phase of 'matrescence,' advocating for recognizing and supporting the intersubjective experiences of mothers. Our Guest – Tracy Sidesinger, Psy.D. Tracy Sidesinger, PsyD is a psychoanalytic psychologist bilocated between Brooklyn and Upstate New York. She integrates Jungian and Relational approaches to address transgenerational aspects of the lost feminine with individuals and couples in private practice. In 2024 she edited a special issue of the Taylor and Francis journal Psychoanalytic Perspectives dedicated to the topic of maternal subjectivity and its diverse applications. She regularly hosts expressive writing retreats for women that bridge psychoanalytic exploration with writerly craft to facilitate personal transformation outside the consulting room. In the past, she has served as representative to the Mental Health Liaison Group for the Psychotherapy Action Network (PsiAN), and as a board member for both the Museum of Motherhood in St. Petersburg, FL and the Jungian Association of Central Ohio (JACO) in Columbus, OH. Chapters 00:00 Introduction of Dr. Tracy Sidesinger 00:50 Understanding Maternal Subjectivity 04:26 Exploring Maternal Ambivalence 17:05 The Concept of Choice in Motherhood 30:27 Balancing Connection and Separation 35:51 The Importance of Community and Support 42:26 Conclusion and Final Thoughts Our Host Dr. Gail Saltz is best known for her work as a relationship, family, emotional wellbeing, and mental health contributor in the media where she is a go-to expert for commentary on the mental health aspects of current/breaking issues and news. She is a bestselling author of numerous books. She serves on the public information committee for the American Psychoanalytic Association and for The Group for the Advancement of Psychiatry. Dr. Saltz is an Associate Professor of Psychiatry at the NY Presbyterian Hospital Weill-Cornell School of medicine, a psychoanalyst with the New York Psychoanalytic Institute.
    --------  
  • Psychedelics and Psychoanalysis with Ann Rundel | Psychoanalysis & You - official APsA podcast
    Episode 14 Exploring Psychedelic-Assisted Psychoanalysis with Megan Rundel | Psychoanalysis & You | APsA official podcast Psychoanalysis & You is the official podcast of the American Psychoanalytic Association (APsA) about psychoanalysis and everyday life, hosted by Dr. Gail Saltz. In this insightful episode of 'Psychoanalysis of You,' host Gail Saltz welcomes Megan Rundel, PhD, a psychoanalyst from Oakland, California. Dr. Arundel shares her journey into the world of psychedelic-assisted psychoanalysis, detailing her extensive experience with ketamine, MDMA, and psilocybin. She elaborates on the impact of psychedelics in facilitating deeper psychoanalytic work, helping patients with rigid defenses, and enhancing the therapeutic process. The conversation delves into the neuroscientific basis of psychedelics, the importance of proper training and personal experience for practitioners, and the need for careful patient selection to ensure safe and effective treatment. The dialogue sheds light on the burgeoning field of psychedelic therapy and its potential to revolutionize psychoanalytic practice. Guest – Megan Arundel, Ph.D. Dr. Arundel is a psychoanalyst practicing in Oakland, California. She is a graduate of, and on the faculty of the Psychoanalytic Institute of Northern California. She has also completed a number of certifications in psychedelic-assisted therapy and has been practicing psychedelic assisted psychoanalysis for five years. Additionally, she has been practicing Zen Buddhism for over 30 years and is a teacher with the Open Source Zen Community. CHAPTERS 00:00 Introduction and Guest Welcome 01:07 Megan Rundel's Journey into Psychedelics 01:18 Psychedelics in Psychoanalysis: Historical Context 04:51 Ketamine in Psychoanalytic Practice 06:14 Patient Suitability and Safety Considerations 17:30 Session Structure and Integration 19:40 Understanding Psychedelics through Neuroscience 26:17 Psychoanalytic Paradigms and Expanded States 42:06 Conclusion and Final Thoughts #APsApodcast https://apsa.org/podcast
    --------  
    43:53
  • Artificial Intelligence and Psychoanalysis with Todd Essig | Psychoanalysis & You | APsA official podcast |
    Psychoanalysis & You is the official podcast of the American Psychoanalytic Association (APsA) about psychoanalysis and everyday life hosted by Dr. Gail Saltz.Episode 13 – Artificial Intelligence and Psychoanalysis Our Guest – Todd Essig, Ph.D. In this episode of Psychoanalysis and You, Dr. Gail Saltz speaks with Dr. Todd Essig, a psychoanalyst and AI expert. They discuss the impact of telemedicine on psychoanalysis and the evolving role of AI in mental health care. Dr. Essig explores how psychoanalysts should engage with AI, the concept of techno-subjunctive relationships, and the ethical responsibilities of the psychoanalytic community in the AI revolution. The conversation also addresses the potential benefits and dangers of AI chatbots in therapy and the broader implications for society. Tune in to learn how psychoanalysis can contribute to the development of AI technologies that align with human values and needs. Dr. Todd Essig is Faculty and Training and Supervising Psychoanalyst at the William Alanson White Institute, Adjunct Clinical Professor at the NYU Postdoctoral Program in Psychoanalysis and member of the Psychotherapy Action Network (PsiAN) Advisory Board. Widely known as a pioneer in the innovative uses of mental health technologies his current areas of research, writing and teaching include the gains and losses of teletherapies and how emerging technologies, especially AI, change self-experience and intimate relationships. He created and currently co-chairs APsA’s Council on Artificial Intelligence. Previously he co-chaired APsA’s Covid-19 Advisory Team for which he was awarded Distinguished Service awards by APsA and the NY State Psychological Association. For 10 years, until the pandemic hit, he wrote "Managing Mental Wealth" for Forbes. Dr. Essig maintains a private practice in New York where he treats individuals and couples. Chapters 00:00 Introduction to Psychoanalysis and You 00:36 Meet Dr. Todd Essig 01:57 Telemedicine in Psychoanalysis 03:02 The Spectrum of Teletherapy Acceptance 04:25 Challenges and Differences in Teletherapy 09:49 Transition to AI in Psychoanalysis 11:24 The Role of Psychoanalysts in the AI Revolution 24:42 Guardrails and Ethical Considerations in AI 30:39 Protecting Psychoanalytic Care in the Age of AI 31:48 AI in Mental Health: A Case Study 32:58 Challenges and Limitations of AI in Psychoanalysis 33:33 Exploring AI's Potential in Dream Analysis 35:22 Ethical and Practical Concerns with AI Chatbots 36:03 The Future of AI in Psychoanalytic Treatment 40:47 Personal and Professional Uses of AI 49:22 The Role of Psychoanalysts in the AI Revolution 51:43 Balancing Short-Term and Long-Term Solutions 54:38 Conclusion and Final Thoughts https://apsa.org/podcast ">@psychoanalysis_
    --------  
    52:21
  • Using Psychoanalytic Insights to Shape Public Policy and Treatment for Veterans, with Harold Kudler
    Psychoanalysis & You | APsA official podcast | Episode 12 - Using Psychoanalytic Insights to Shape Public Policy and Treatment for Veterans, with Harold Kudler In this episode of Psychoanalysis and You, Dr. Gail Saltz interviews Dr. Harold Kudler, a distinguished psychiatrist and psychoanalyst, about his extensive experience working with veterans. Dr. Kudler shares insights from his career, including his time at the VA and his psychoanalytic training, and discusses the intersection of psychological trauma and military service. He explains how psychoanalytic principles helped him treat veterans suffering from PTSD and illuminates the complex nature of trauma and moral injury. Additionally, Dr. Kudler addresses the stigma surrounding mental health care in the military and highlights the importance of personalized mental health treatment. The episode concludes with Freudian quickies, where other analysts share their views on psychoanalytic values and the shortest treatments they have provided. Chapters 00:00 Introduction to the Podcast 00:26 Meet Dr. Harold Kudler 01:23 Psychoanalytic Training and VA Psychiatry 05:13 Understanding Psychological Trauma 11:10 Challenges in Treating Veterans 18:00 Military Mental Health Policy 24:53 Psychoanalytic Principles in Public Health 38:47 Freudian Quickies 43:16 Conclusion https://apsa.org/podcast #APsApodcast Our Guest for Episode 12: Harold Kudler Dr. Kudler received his M.D. from Downstate Medical Center, trained in Psychiatry at Yale and is Associate Consulting Professor at Duke and Adjunct Professor at the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences. From 2000 through 2005, he co-chaired the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA’s) Special Committee on PTSD which reports directly to Congress. He has served on the International Society for Traumatic Stress Studies Board of Directors, co-led development of joint VA/Department of Defense Guidelines for the Management of Posttraumatic Stress, and advised Sesame Street’s Talk Listen Connect series for military families. Dr. Kudler is immediate Past President of the Psychoanalytic Center of the Carolinas and chairs the Service Members and Veterans Initiative of the American Psychoanalytic Association and the Military and Veterans Committee of the Group for the Advancement of Psychiatry. Our Host Our Host Dr. Gail Saltz is best known for her work as a relationship, family, emotional wellbeing, and mental health contributor in the media where she is a go-to expert for commentary on the mental health aspects of current/breaking issues and news. She is a bestselling author of numerous books. She serves on the public information committee for the American Psychoanalytic Association and for The Group for the Advancement of Psychiatry. Dr. Saltz is an Associate Professor of Psychiatry at the NY Presbyterian Hospital Weill-Cornell School of medicine, a psychoanalyst with the New York Psychoanalytic Institute. Our Podcast In this podcast, we explore the intricacies of psychoanalysis under the guidance of our host, Gail Saltz. Founded in 1911, the American Psychoanalytic Association (APsA) is the oldest national psychoanalytic organization in the nation. APsA is committed to being a professional membership organization for psychoanalysts, psychoanalytic psychotherapists, academics, researchers, students, and other interested people – all whose work is profoundly informed by psychoanalytic theory and values, and to supporting their education and continuing professional development. https://apsa.org/podcast
    --------  
    43:45

More Health & Wellness podcasts

Trending Health & Wellness podcasts

About Psychoanalysis & You

The official podcast of the American Psychoanalytic Association (APsA) about psychoanalysis and everyday life, culture, and politics.
Podcast website
Health & WellnessScienceSociety & CultureLife SciencesMental HealthSocial Sciences

Listen to Psychoanalysis & You, Huberman Lab and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.20.2 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/9/2025 - 9:18:22 PM