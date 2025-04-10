More and more project professionals are managing artificial intelligence (AI) projects, but teams are struggling to make sure they deliver real value. What makes AI projects different—and what are some common reasons they fail? What does it take to lead successful AI projects—and how do you build those must-have skills? We discuss the big issues with two experts at PMI Cognilytica: Kathleen Walch, CPMAI, director, and Ron Schmelzer, CPMAI, director and general manager. Both are based in Columbia, Maryland, USA. Key themes[02:37] Common reasons why AI projects fail[07:42] How to make sure your AI project delivers real ROI [09:22] What makes AI projects different than others—and what it takes to manage them[17:05] Ways to keep your AI knowledge up to date [19:30] How to set smart metrics for AI projects and the rise of agentic AI
23:05
Gender Equality in Action: The Role of Project Leaders
International Women’s Day is a clarion call for gender equality—and project professionals around the globe are taking bold action to advance the cause. Our guests discuss the projects they’re leading to empower girls and women, how they ensure they’re delivering positive social impact, and how they keep themselves—and their teams—motivated in the face of adversity. Our guests include Cecile Pilot, senior project and capacity building officer at Defence for Children International in Geneva, and Marwa Hammad, head of global gender strategy and the Youth Education and Entrepreneurship program at Schneider Electric Foundation in Cairo. Key themes[02:17] Supporting young women to drive change in their local communities and on the global stage[05:43] Creating Schneider Electric Foundation’s global gender strategy and a program for youth education and entrepreneurship[09:48] Overcoming funding and legal challenges along with battling stereotypes [17:13] How to stay motivated and—resilient—in the face of adversity[21:25] Measuring success and positive social impact[23:48] The vision for greater gender equality in the years ahead
27:57
What to Expect in 2025: A Guide for Project Professionals
What can project professionals around the globe expect to face in 2025? We talk with project leaders to help you prepare. Sanjukta Ghosh, PMP, data and AI leader at Siemens in Erlangen, Germany, and Alexandra Schutz, PMI-ACP, PMP, director of the program management office at Appfire in Washington, D.C., discuss what’s next for artificial intelligence in the project sphere, the increasing role sustainability and project management offices (PMOs) will play in value delivery and the must-have skills for 2025. They also share what they’re excited for in the new year. Key themes [02:31] How AI will dominate projects in 2025 [11:20] Using AI to elevate sustainability objectives [13:07] PMOs stepping up to drive business transformation and deliver value[16:01] Adaptability, strategic thinking, AI acumen: Skills you need for 2025[20:40] The biggest surprises from 2024—and takeaways for the year ahead
26:26
Measuring Up: How to Track and Deliver Positive Social Impact
To ensure projects deliver real social impact, organizations and their teams need to set clear targets, track progress—and adjust when plans and variables shift. We host a joint discussion with Karlijn Sibbel, innovation director at Notpla in London, and Grzegorz Wach, refugee employment initiative lead at NESsT in Warsaw. They discuss their work on two of the PMI 2024 Most Influential Projects, detailing the metrics used to track progress and measure positive social impact as well as the challenges teams face when aggregating this data. They also share their biggest lessons learned when it comes to measuring social impact.Key themes[02:46] How Notpla uses seaweed and plants to make biodegradable packaging[06:23] How NESsT is empowering refugees and migrants to access quality jobs[08:49] Using multiple metrics to track progress and measure a project’s social impact[15:03] Top challenges teams face when measuring social impact[23:04] Delivering positive social impact in the face of increased scrutiny[27:13] Lessons learned: Embracing partners and pushing industry benchmarks forward
30:29
Powerful Partnerships: Collaborating to Achieve UN SDGs
The UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are an urgent call to action to help people and the planet—and projects aligned to those goals require strong collaboration with stakeholders, whether they’re government agencies, teachers or farmers. We discuss this with: Jenny Buccos, CEO of EXPLR and co-director of the National STEM Festival, New York City: Buccos discusses how she and her team worked with the U.S. Department of Education along with corporate and philanthropic partners to bring the National STEM Festival to life. She also talks about the skills she leaned on to build stronger relationships with partners, the festival’s future and how STEM can help make a big impact on UN SDGs. Simon Dyer, CEO, Virtual Irrigation Academy, Sunshine Coast, Australia: Dyer shares VIA’s history and how small-scale farmers, their communities and governments are using VIA’s tech and the data it generates to make informed irrigation decisions. He also talks about the importance of face-to-face conversations with stakeholders, cultivating partners within the communities projects are happening in, and his biggest lessons learned from collaborating with stakeholders. Key themes[02:17] Bringing stakeholders together for the National STEM Festival[07:18] Collaborating with partners without losing sight of a project’s goal[08:42] Leaning on time management and stakeholder engagement to build partnerships[13:25] How STEM can help teams achieve UN SDGs[16:26] How farmers, communities and governments use VIA’s tech to make informed irrigation decisions[22:09] The power of face-to-face interactions with stakeholders—and embracing community partners[26:38] Lessons learned: Don’t assume your stakeholders’ pain points and don’t discount your stakeholders’ knowledge
